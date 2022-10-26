Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime breezes past Carlos Alcaraz
No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada continued his hot streak Saturday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Swiss Indoors semifinals in Basel, Switzerland. Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 12 matches and reached his third consecutive final, where he will meet unseeded...
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Paris Masters Draw including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic and Medvedev
The draw has been confirmed for the Paris Masters which will take place between October 31 - November 6, 2022 and acts as the season closer before the ATP Finals heads to Turin. As a result, it's a tournament which has attracted the big names with Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal,...
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev downs Dimitrov for Vienna Open final
Daniil Medvedev will play in the Vienna Open final as the Russian defeated Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets 6-4 6-2. Medvedev has not played since Astana due to a muscle injury but he looked as good as ever this week in Vienna. He's looking even better now as every match helps him feel more comfortable with the conditions and more confident in his games.
tennisuptodate.com
Grigor Dimitrov beats Andrey Rublev in Vienna
Grigor Dimitrov is finally playing a good event with the Bulgarian beating the Russian in straight sets 6-3 6-4 in Vienna. This was not a good match from Rublev and it's typical for him to have them from time to time. He caught a very strong Dimitrov playing his best and when he does he's a player that could comfortably be ranked inside the top 5, as he once was.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Tsitsipas curses and swears at his father, asks him to leave arena at Vienna Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas made headlined at the Vienna Open for seemingly cursing out his father after a heated exchange. Tsitsipas and his father tend to be in the headlines from time to time because his father rarely stops talking during the match and Tsitsipas doesn't always take kindly to some of the things he hears. After dropping his serve against Dennis Novak, Tsisipas lashed out against his father with Greek media reporting he had some very harsh words.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas and Sakkari confirmed to have been tested 169 times in four years as spotlight shone on doping after Halep scandal
Doping has been in the spotlight since Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance and information about other players has been making the rounds. While no other high-profile player like Halep tested positive, plenty were tested over the years with numbers now coming out. According to reports in Greece, Tsitsipas and Sakkari were tested a lot of times in the past few years with Tsitsipas passing the test 85 times and Sakkari 84 times.
tennisuptodate.com
Suspended British player Tara Moore hits out at Novak Djokovic's PTPA for supposed favouritism: "Their silence tells you everything "
British doubles number one Tara Moore spoke out against Djokovic's PTPA for what she perceived as favouritism. The organization was founded on the principle that it will represent all tennis players regardless of status and ranking. It's a noble goal by Djokovic and Pospisil who were the players that started it all but the organization missed a chance to back up those claims.
tennisuptodate.com
"Best match I've ever played in my life" - Auger-Aliassime after thumping Kecmanovic in Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped only one game against Kecmanovic and he branded the performance as his best ever. Auger-Aliassime is playing superb tennis in the past few weeks winning two trophies and beating Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup as well. The Canadian said that his win over Djokovic was his best ever when it happened but he topped it in Basel by smashing Kecmanovic.
tennisuptodate.com
Daniil Medvedev will not participate at inaugural United Cup due to the tournament's ban on Russian players
Former World No.1 Daniil Medvedev will be unable to compete at the new United Cup ahead of the Australian Open in January after the tournament director confirmed that Russia and Belarus would be banned from the mixed-gender event. Eighteen nations are set to face off with qualification based on ranking...
tennisuptodate.com
Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki announces birth of second child with son James born
Former World No.1, Caroline Wozniacki has confirmed another addition to her family post retirement with the birth of her son, James earlier this week which was announced on Thursday. Wozniacki who is married to former NBA champion, David Lee add to their family with daughter Olivia born last June with...
tennisuptodate.com
Borna Coric takes down Tsitsipas in Basel
Borna Coric defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas once more 4-6 6-4 7-6 to move on to the Swiss Indoor quater-final. It was a very strong match by both player but once again Borna Coric proved better than Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek player opened this match better as had some early break point. Coric held on but he was unable to do the same in the final game of the opening set when Tsitsipas broke for the 6-4 finish.
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev accused of being a 'puppet of oil sheikhs' after signing up for Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia
Alexander Zverev has been called out by German media for allowing himself to be used as a propaganda tool at the Diriyah Cup. Zverev signed up along with Medvedev to play tennis at the Diriyah Cup in Saudia Arabia and it's not gone done well in his native Germany. Saudi Arabia has been widely condemned in the western world for an abysmal human rights record due to all sorts of practices that are deemed unacceptable in European countries such as Germany.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's better to be beautiful, Top 10, Top 20, than less beautiful and number 1" - Cirstea on how good looks in tennis mean better marketability with sponsors and brands
Being beautiful is an advantage particularly when it comes to marketability claims Sorana Cirstea who shared it in a recent interview. The Romanian player was recently a guest on the La Fileu podcast where she talked about many different things in tennis and around tennis. When the topic moved to sponsors and marketability, Cirstea recalled when she was endorsed by Adidas as an official sponsor:
tennisuptodate.com
Betting expert sees Djokovic as stand-out favourite for Paris Masters: "He owns Paris, this is another homecoming tournament for him
Sports betting expert Pamela Maldonado picked Novak Djokovic to repeat at the Paris Masters explaining that he owned the tournament. The Serbian has certainly performed well at the event in recent years winning it a total of six times. Considering he also lost one final it's not hard to imagine that the event gives him great comfort. He also played in the final last year beating Medvedev in three sets to take it.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Medvedev jokingly responds after being booed by partizan crowd following Thiem win
Daniil Medvedev got booed by the Vienna crowd after finishing off the match against Thiem and he responded in true Medvedev fashion. The Russian is rarely bothered by the crowd but he rarely misses a chance to respond to any provocation including booes. After going back and forth with the very loud Vienna Open crowd during his clash with Thiem the Russian got booed after he won the match.
tennisuptodate.com
"Great to see Thiem playing at such a level again" - Medvedev pays tribute to former US Open champion after Vienna win
Daniil Medvedev is glad to see Dominic Thiem playing well again writing it on social media, after their thrilling Vienna Open clash. Thiem has been finding his best in recent weeks and while still not at peak operating capacity, he's looked like himself far more this month than recent months. They had plenty of clashes before with Thiem handing Medvedev a very painful defeat at the US Open the year he won the event.
tennisuptodate.com
Stan Wawrinka outlasts Brandon Nakashima in Basel
Stan Wawrinka played another strong match in his native Switzerland beating Brandon Nakashima 6-4 5-7 6-4. It was a sturdy performance by Wawrinka albeit one that saw him go to three sets when he really didn't need to. The Swiss player was really strong on his own serve from the start and eventually, he was able to wait for his chance to come.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem ends 2022 season after Vienna defeat, won't take qualifying wildcard for Paris Masters
Dominic Thiem won't play this year anymore as the Austrian opted against playing the Paris Masters qualifiers. Thiem probably thought that he would get the main draw in Paris which would have made far more sense for him than to play the qualifiers. The Austrian's goal was to enter the top 100 before the end of the year and playing in Paris would have given him that but he surprised many by rejecting the wild card after losing to Medvedev in Vienna.
tennisuptodate.com
Sabalenka dubs herself 'queen of double faults' before WTA Finals: "It's a miracle to be here"
Aryna Sabalenka called her being in Forth Worth a 'miracle' after her serving issues lost her plenty of matches early in the year. The Belarusian player had many issues with her serving hitting double digits in double faults pretty much regularly. It gave away many points to her opponents losing her a couple of matches as well. The issue got so bad that she even had ideas of stopping for a while but opted for a specialist to try and understand what was going wrong in her service motion.
