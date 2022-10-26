Alexander Zverev has been called out by German media for allowing himself to be used as a propaganda tool at the Diriyah Cup. Zverev signed up along with Medvedev to play tennis at the Diriyah Cup in Saudia Arabia and it's not gone done well in his native Germany. Saudi Arabia has been widely condemned in the western world for an abysmal human rights record due to all sorts of practices that are deemed unacceptable in European countries such as Germany.

2 DAYS AGO