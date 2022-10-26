ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime breezes past Carlos Alcaraz

No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada continued his hot streak Saturday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Swiss Indoors semifinals in Basel, Switzerland. Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 12 matches and reached his third consecutive final, where he will meet unseeded...
tennisuptodate.com

"Best match I've ever played in my life" - Auger-Aliassime after thumping Kecmanovic in Basel

Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped only one game against Kecmanovic and he branded the performance as his best ever. Auger-Aliassime is playing superb tennis in the past few weeks winning two trophies and beating Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup as well. The Canadian said that his win over Djokovic was his best ever when it happened but he topped it in Basel by smashing Kecmanovic.
tennisuptodate.com

2022 Paris Masters Draw including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic and Medvedev

The draw has been confirmed for the Paris Masters which will take place between October 31 - November 6, 2022 and acts as the season closer before the ATP Finals heads to Turin. As a result, it's a tournament which has attracted the big names with Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal,...
tennismajors.com

Medvedev reaches Vienna final and moves closer to sealing Turin berth

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, moved into the final of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna with a straight sets win over former world No 3 Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday afternoon. Medvedev needed an hour and 25 minutes to beat Dimitrov 6-4, 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle in a match in which he did not face a single break point on his serve.
lastwordonsports.com

Daniil Medvedev: Two Keys To His Win Against Dominic Thiem in Vienna

Top seed Daniil Medvedev beat home hope Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-3 in the second round at the TP Vienna Open on Thursday in a match lasting nearly two hours. The 29-year-old Thiem, playing in front of his home crowd, could not match Medvedev’s firepower despite a valiant effort. But what were the keys to the Russian’s victory?

