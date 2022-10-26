Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped only one game against Kecmanovic and he branded the performance as his best ever. Auger-Aliassime is playing superb tennis in the past few weeks winning two trophies and beating Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup as well. The Canadian said that his win over Djokovic was his best ever when it happened but he topped it in Basel by smashing Kecmanovic.

1 DAY AGO