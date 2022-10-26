Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime breezes past Carlos Alcaraz
No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada continued his hot streak Saturday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Swiss Indoors semifinals in Basel, Switzerland. Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 12 matches and reached his third consecutive final, where he will meet unseeded...
tennisuptodate.com
"Best match I've ever played in my life" - Auger-Aliassime after thumping Kecmanovic in Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped only one game against Kecmanovic and he branded the performance as his best ever. Auger-Aliassime is playing superb tennis in the past few weeks winning two trophies and beating Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup as well. The Canadian said that his win over Djokovic was his best ever when it happened but he topped it in Basel by smashing Kecmanovic.
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Paris Masters Draw including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic and Medvedev
The draw has been confirmed for the Paris Masters which will take place between October 31 - November 6, 2022 and acts as the season closer before the ATP Finals heads to Turin. As a result, it's a tournament which has attracted the big names with Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal,...
tennismajors.com
Rolex Paris Masters 2022: Djokovic in same half as Nadal, Simon v Murray for the last tournament of the Frenchman’s career
Carlos Alcaraz, seeded No 1, and Rafael Nadal, No 2, knew in advance their position in the draw (at the top and at the bottom, as is customary for the top two seeds), the burning question was, above all: where would the defending champion (and six-time winner) Novak Djokovic, land?
Andy Murray backs new mixed-gender tennis team event Down Under in New Year
ANDY MURRAY has given his backing to a new mixed-gender tennis team tournament that will launch in Australia over the New Year. The United Cup – an 11-day event compromising of 18 nations – will begin on Thursday December 29 and act as the curtain-raiser to the next tennis season.
tennismajors.com
Medvedev reaches Vienna final and moves closer to sealing Turin berth
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, moved into the final of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna with a straight sets win over former world No 3 Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday afternoon. Medvedev needed an hour and 25 minutes to beat Dimitrov 6-4, 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle in a match in which he did not face a single break point on his serve.
lastwordonsports.com
Daniil Medvedev: Two Keys To His Win Against Dominic Thiem in Vienna
Top seed Daniil Medvedev beat home hope Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-3 in the second round at the TP Vienna Open on Thursday in a match lasting nearly two hours. The 29-year-old Thiem, playing in front of his home crowd, could not match Medvedev’s firepower despite a valiant effort. But what were the keys to the Russian’s victory?
Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Gauff headline WTA Finals field
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A look at the eight women who are in the singles field for the season-ending WTA Finals, which begin Monday:. Grand Slam Titles: 3 — French Open (2: 2020, 2022), U.S. Open (1: 2022) Past WTA Finals Appearances: 2021. Best WTA Finals Showing:...
Coco Gauff is 1 of 4 first-timers at WTA Finals; Pegula, too
Coco Gauff is hardly an unknown quantity at this point, even though she is still just 18
