Teams that could prevent Georgia from repeating as national champs in 2022

As you may know, Georgia won the college football national championship last season and is looking to repeat in 2022.

So far those prospects are looking good for the Dawgs. They’re 7-0 and the odds of repeating are sitting at plus-200, per BetMGM. But winning a national championship is hard enough. Repeating is extremely difficult. … I’d imagine.

Georgia has a tough schedule remaining with games against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Kentucky and possibly Alabama. Going undefeated through that stretch would be incredible.

I listed the seven teams that I think pose the biggest threat to Georgia repeating as national champs this year:

7

Florida Gators

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Florida national title odds: +50,000

Yes, Georgia is a 22.5-point favorite over Florida this weekend, but it would be foolish not to include UGA’s next opponent: the Gators.

It’s the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party and anything can happen. Sure, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is a turnover machine, but he also possesses the ability to burn you with his feet.

If Georgia somehow loses this game it’s not the end of the world, though it may feel like it. It would HAVE to beat Tennessee, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Georgia Tech to close the season and then get a win against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game to make it back to the College Football Playoff.

6

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State national title odds: +50,000

This is a road game that will be very difficult for Georgia.

On Nov. 5, Georgia plays Tennessee. The next week it travels to Mississippi State to play Will Rogers and the Bulldogs. Rogers has been a passing machine this season and ranks third in the nation with 2,555 yards.

There’s a solid chance this is a night game, and Starkville will be rocking. A loss here, and Georgia has to run the table the rest of the way.

5

Michigan Wolverines

Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan national title odds: +1,600

Georgia may not get a chance to play Michigan this season, but if it does, I don’t think it will be a blowout like we saw last year in the Orange Bowl. I think Georgia would win, but it would be a fight.

Michigan’s defense is one of the best in the nation, ranking No. 3 in scoring defense and No. 5 in total defense. Offensively, it’s No. 6 in scoring offense and No. 7 in rushing offense, behind superstar running back Blake Corum.

Georgia’s run defense is stout, but this is not the same defense it had last year.

4

Kentucky Wildcats

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky national title odds: +50,000

Remember when everyone was saying Georgia had an easy schedule? I said that, too, this offseason. There is nothing easy about the second half of the schedule for the Bulldogs.

Oct. 29: Florida

Nov. 5: Tennessee

Nov. 12: at Mississippi State

Nov. 19: at Kentucky

Georgia-Kentucky is usually a strength vs. strength game and the Dawgs like to run it down their throats. But Kentucky is no joke, and quarterback Will Levis is the real deal.

I sound like a broken record, but again, if Georgia loses this, it has to run the table the rest of the way.

3

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Ohio State national title odds: +175

If Georgia makes it to the College Football Playoff, consider Ohio State the team I want to avoid.

“They have not played anyone” is what people are saying. I don’t care. That does not mean anything to me when they have the offensive firepower they do.

No. 2 in the nation in scoring offense and No. 5 in scoring defense. They would score points on Georgia, and the problem is they’d be able to stop the Bulldogs’ offense if Stetson Bennett is not playing at his absolute best.

2

Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tennessee national title odds: +1,800

Luckily for Georgia, this is a home game. Tennessee is not hanging 52 on the Bulldogs like it did to Alabama, but Georgia’s might not be able to put up 49 like Alabama did.

If Georgia wins this game and goes 12-0 in the regular season, it can afford to lose to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game like it did last year. But that means Georgia would have to be 12-0. It’s likely it would go undefeated with a win over Tennessee, but nothing is certain in college football.

Now if Georgia loses, Tennessee would go to the SEC Championship game and play Alabama. I doubt Nick Saban loses to Tennessee twice, so let’s say the Tide win. We could very well see Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama in the College Football Playoff plus the winner of Michigan vs. Ohio State.

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama national title odds: +350

Yep, I know. Georgia beat Bama in the natty. But look what happened in the SEC Championship game. The Dawgs were blown out. I guarantee you Nick Saban spent all offseason preparing to play Georgia again and that is an incredibly scary thought.

I don’t want this to happen, but here’s a scenario that might actually play into Georgia’s favor:

Georgia loses to Tennessee

Tennessee beats Alabama in the SEC Championship game

Alabama misses the CFP with two losses and Georgia makes it in, avoiding the Tide completely in 2022

Do I sound scared of Alabama? Yep. That’s because I am.

List

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.