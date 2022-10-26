Read full article on original website
Helping blockchain communities fix bugs
If the crypto enthusiasts are right, the next decade will see billions of people begin using applications built off distributed, user-owned blockchains. The new paradigm has been dubbed Web 3. But Web 3 still has some significant challenges to overcome if it’s going to replace the digital world as we know it.
Micro-Segmentation: Where Does It Fit into Zero Trust?
Micro-Segmentation Is Not Zero Trust Alone Or Vice Versa. Micro-segmentation is not Zero Trust. It is the technology component to realize a Zero Trust strategy. Do not be misled by vendors that an implementation of a micro-segmentation solution equates to have a Zero Trust environment. What is Zero Trust?. Besides...
Study finds a mathematical link between sociopolitical events and advanced cyberattacks
An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) has created a mathematical model which makes it possible to explain, according to different sociopolitical variables, certain advanced cyberattacks that are usually carried out by countries. This is a first step towards the ambitious goal of predicting the occurrence of these cyberattacks.
Twilio discloses another security incident that took place in JuneSecurity Affairs
Twilio suffered another brief security incident in June 2022, the attack was conducted by the same threat actor of the August hack. The Communications company Twilio announced that it suffered another “brief security incident” on June 29, 2022, the attack was conducted by the same threat actor that in August compromised the company and gained access to customers’ and employees’ information.
TSMC and industry partners form 3DFabric Alliance focused on advancing chiplet architectures
Something to look forward to: Today’s evolving technologies and processing requirements have driven chipmakers to pursue alternative designs that deviate from standard monolithic die-based architectures. Earlier this week, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced the formation of the 3D Fabric Alliance to meet those requirements better. The Alliance creates a collaborative effort between industry partners to accelerate 2.5D and 3D chiplet-based product designs, development, and industry adoption.
Quest Pro Review – Good Hardware with a Dubious Value Proposition
Quest Pro is here and brings with it some welcomed hardware improvements but a dubious value proposition that’s highly dependent on someone else making the right apps. A headset with new features that wants to transform the way you work. The former is pretty straightforward. If you plan on...
Microsoft, Amazon, Google Hit as Customers Cut Spending on Cloud, Datacentre Services
Amazon, Microsoft, and Intel said this week that customers were taking an axe to cloud and datacentre spending, in a further sign that large companies may be girding against an imminent recession. Cloud services for years has been one of the largest and most dependable sources of growth for some of the biggest tech companies, including during the pandemic as people worked and studied from home. Now investors are looking to see whether there is a glut in capacity that will lead to investment cuts as companies deal with rising costs amid soaring inflation, while interest rate increases have squeezed consumer demand. The strong dollar has been a particular headwind.
Terra Community Burns 25 Billion LUNC Tokens, Will It Reach The Highs?
The Terra Classic LUNC has been putting more effort into resuscitation its new position in the crypto space. Unfortunately, the algorithmic stablecoin Terra and LUNA collapse in May caused a massive loss in the industry. The crisis intensified the crypto winter of the year, leading to the loss of billions of dollars.
Using disruption to simplify your agency’s approach to data governance
Data Governance is not new but how it needs to be managed continues to evolve as new disruptions abound. From reevaluating what information should be collected, to determining the best ways to gather and study data for optimal decision-making, to updated protections for maintaining integrity and security, data management should never be a stagnant process. This rapidly moving and increasingly complex data infrastructure landscape has created a seriousness of purpose at federal agencies toward resources in the procurement of the most advanced systems to investments in workforce training.
5 Best QLED TV to Buy This Year
It’s just two months before the year ends, and you might be thinking of getting a new TV. Basically, if you’re looking for a TV with great quality, there are two options in the market: the OLED and the QLED. Perhaps you’ve heard of OLED and its pure...
A Solid Budget Power Backup
Undoubtedly, Cyber Power Systems Inc, also known as CyberPower, is one of the most renowned brand names in IT power management products. The company was founded back in 1997 and has been exclusively focused on the development and marketing of IT-related power products ever since. Naturally, UPS systems are the company’s primary focus, but the company also produces other power-related equipment, such as power distribution units, solar-power inverters, or even mobile accessories, with availability varying by region. In fact, CyberPower is quite unique in that respect: due to its large size, CyberPower is one of the very few companies that have a true international presence, with similar power products available across the globe.
Hyperspectral cameras for smart farming
Imec takes hyperspectral imaging from the lab into the field with video-rate capabilities, solving challenges around implementation, scalability, and cost. Advances in hyperspectral cameras, where light captured by the camera is divided into narrow spectral bands to generate a spectral fingerprint, are making their way into precision-agriculture applications. This information can be used to determine specific information about a plant, including its water content or the presence of diseases. Technology innovation company imec presented its latest snapshot image capturing technology at the EE Times Green Engineering Summit. With this technology, imec’s hyperspectral video cameras can deliver a broad range of spectral bands, including visible, near infrared (NIR), and shortwave IR.
VRChat Unveils Hand Tracking For Quest 2 & Quest Pro
The popular VR social platform VRChat yesterday announced experimental hand and finger tracking support for Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro, allowing standalone VR players to ditch their motion controllers and interact with the in-game world using their own two hands. In a video accompanying the announcement, we learn...
Costa Rica Might Be the Next Country to Establish Bitcoin as Regulated Currency – Emerging Markets Bitcoin News
Costa Rica could be one of the next countries to adopt bitcoin as a regulated payment method. This week, Congresswoman Johana Obando introduced a bill to allow bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to serve as a form of payment. The bill also proposes that traditional banking institutions be able to serve as crypto exchanges, including custody and wallet services for their customers.
GitHub fixes high-severity vulnerability that exposed repositories to attackers
Checkmarx Supply Chain Security team has shared its findings on a new flaw discovered in GitHub that allows attackers to take control of repositories and infect codes and apps with malware. Researchers dubbed it a high-severity flaw in GitHub. Findings Details. According to researchers, the attacker can use a technique...
