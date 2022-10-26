ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

Valpo Eliminates Slicers in Sectional

(LAPORTE, IN) - Sectional favorite Valparaiso traveled to Kiwanis Field Friday night and eliminated the La Porte Slicers 42-3 in 5A sectional play. The Slicers received the opening kickoff. On 3rd down, the Slicers fumbled, and Valpo recovered at the La Porte 18-yard line. Two plays later, the Vikings scored on a 13-yard run by Thomas Burda. Drayden Wilcox kicked the extra point, and Valpo led 7-0 at the 9:52 mark of the 1S quarter.
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

Round Up your purchase at Strack & Van Til to support the Good Neighbor & Sorrowful Mother Church Food Pantries

Strack & Van Til's next and final Round Up for 2022 will begin on Monday October 31 through Sunday January 1, 2023 for The Food Bank of NWI in Lake and Porter Counties. In Jasper County, DeMotte will be Rounding Up for The Good Neighbor Food Pantry and Sorrowful Mother Church and Rensselaer 8754 will be Rounding Up for The Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Rensselaer.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
Grand Rapids Business Journal

A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago

From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Gary Community School Corporation launches online survey for building demolitions

The Gary Community School Corporation is asking the public which abandoned schools they'd like to see get demolished. Manager Dr. Paige McNulty says there are five closed buildings the district would like to tear down, but may only be enough money for one or two. "With the last two or three properties, whichever are left, we will look to put fencing around them as we move forward," she said during a public forum Tuesday.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Crown Point to Host Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul

This year, the City of Crown Point will host its annual Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall. The market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A variety...
CROWN POINT, IN
Field & Stream

Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on Highway Near Chicago

On Sunday, October 16, a mountain was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in Dekalb County, Illinois, 60 miles west of Chicago. According to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) press release, state police transferred the cougar’s carcass to an IDNR wildlife biologist who delivered it to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The agency expects the analysis to pinpoint the animal’s place of origin and help trace its movement across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Purdue University Northwest calls for nominees to 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame class

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is calling for nominations of impactful alumni to be honored in its PNW Alumni Hall of Fame. The PNW Alumni Hall of Fame honors distinguished graduates from any time in the 76-year history of the university’s Hammond and Westville campuses. PNW seeks nominations of alumni who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved members of their community, and those who have engaged with PNW well beyond their time as students.
HAMMOND, IN
rtands.com

Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones

A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Light Shed on Cross Burning Skeleton

(Union Mills, IN) - A La Porte County woman has moved on but will never forget the sight of a burning cross outside the home of her biracial family nearly 30 years ago. A then 19-year-old Hanna man, who admitted to making the cross out of scrap lumber at his home and setting it ablaze at the residence, said his actions were not racially motivated.
UNION MILLS, IN
22 WSBT

Free drive-in movie showing "Hocus Pocus" in Elkhart

Enjoy a free, Halloween movie from the comfort of your car. Elkhart Parks & Recreation is showing "Hocus Pocus" at Ideal Beach, 55256 Ideal Beach Road. You're asked to enter from the east. Turn on Heaton Vista from CR 15 in order to prevent traffic jams and not inconvenience the...
ELKHART, IN
Chicago Defender

AMAZE LIGHT FESTIVAL: your ultimate holiday destination…Opening November!

The holiday season has officially begun and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s time to get creative and start a new tradition that family and friends will adore. Enter AMAZE LIGHT FESTIVAL, an immersive experience, meets shoppertainment, holiday show- all in one! Premiering last year in Chicago, Amaze Light Festival has expanded to a new home at Chicagoland’s Odyssey Fun World (19111 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477).
TINLEY PARK, IL
abc57.com

Historic building in downtown La Porte collapses

LA PORTE, Ind. -- A portion of a historic building in downtown La Porte collapsed Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. The front half of the building collapsed, including the facade. The building, in the 700 block of Lincolnway, is undergoing renovations, but no one was at the site at the time of the collapse.
LA PORTE, IN
fox32chicago.com

When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?

Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
CHICAGO, IL

