3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
hometownnewsnow.com
Valpo Eliminates Slicers in Sectional
(LAPORTE, IN) - Sectional favorite Valparaiso traveled to Kiwanis Field Friday night and eliminated the La Porte Slicers 42-3 in 5A sectional play. The Slicers received the opening kickoff. On 3rd down, the Slicers fumbled, and Valpo recovered at the La Porte 18-yard line. Two plays later, the Vikings scored on a 13-yard run by Thomas Burda. Drayden Wilcox kicked the extra point, and Valpo led 7-0 at the 9:52 mark of the 1S quarter.
valpo.life
Round Up your purchase at Strack & Van Til to support the Good Neighbor & Sorrowful Mother Church Food Pantries
Strack & Van Til's next and final Round Up for 2022 will begin on Monday October 31 through Sunday January 1, 2023 for The Food Bank of NWI in Lake and Porter Counties. In Jasper County, DeMotte will be Rounding Up for The Good Neighbor Food Pantry and Sorrowful Mother Church and Rensselaer 8754 will be Rounding Up for The Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Rensselaer.
Concord Common Apartments to host Halloween and Tree Planting Party Oct. 29
What: The Concords Commons Apartments Management team is hosting a Halloween and Tree Planting Party in celebration of the complex recent renovation. Apartment manager Francine Moore will be joined by Sharon Johnson of SAJ Construction and other guest to plant trees and showcase the updated property. “A lot of work...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
valpo.life
Season Preview: Valpo Basketball Set to Tip Off 2022-23 Slate with Cedarville Exhibition
With the regular season fast approaching, fans will have an opportunity to catch their first glimpse of the 2022-2023 Valparaiso University men’s basketball program on Saturday afternoon. The Beacons will take the court for a noon tip against Cedarville, an exhibition game that is open to the public with...
American pioneer's name will no longer grace school on North Side
A North Side school has a new name. Its old name was dropped because it honored a slaveowner. The Chicago Public Schools board has approved a request to change the name of Daniel Boone School to Mosaic School of Fine Arts.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary Community School Corporation launches online survey for building demolitions
The Gary Community School Corporation is asking the public which abandoned schools they'd like to see get demolished. Manager Dr. Paige McNulty says there are five closed buildings the district would like to tear down, but may only be enough money for one or two. "With the last two or three properties, whichever are left, we will look to put fencing around them as we move forward," she said during a public forum Tuesday.
Rare South American bird makes appearance in Indiana
A very rare bird known as the fork-tailed flycatcher, typically found in South America, is drawing bird lovers to Beverly Shores, Indiana after making an appearance there.
nwi.life
Crown Point to Host Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul
This year, the City of Crown Point will host its annual Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall. The market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A variety...
Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on Highway Near Chicago
On Sunday, October 16, a mountain was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in Dekalb County, Illinois, 60 miles west of Chicago. According to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) press release, state police transferred the cougar’s carcass to an IDNR wildlife biologist who delivered it to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The agency expects the analysis to pinpoint the animal’s place of origin and help trace its movement across the country.
valpo.life
Purdue University Northwest calls for nominees to 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame class
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is calling for nominations of impactful alumni to be honored in its PNW Alumni Hall of Fame. The PNW Alumni Hall of Fame honors distinguished graduates from any time in the 76-year history of the university’s Hammond and Westville campuses. PNW seeks nominations of alumni who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved members of their community, and those who have engaged with PNW well beyond their time as students.
rtands.com
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Light Shed on Cross Burning Skeleton
(Union Mills, IN) - A La Porte County woman has moved on but will never forget the sight of a burning cross outside the home of her biracial family nearly 30 years ago. A then 19-year-old Hanna man, who admitted to making the cross out of scrap lumber at his home and setting it ablaze at the residence, said his actions were not racially motivated.
22 WSBT
Free drive-in movie showing "Hocus Pocus" in Elkhart
Enjoy a free, Halloween movie from the comfort of your car. Elkhart Parks & Recreation is showing "Hocus Pocus" at Ideal Beach, 55256 Ideal Beach Road. You're asked to enter from the east. Turn on Heaton Vista from CR 15 in order to prevent traffic jams and not inconvenience the...
AMAZE LIGHT FESTIVAL: your ultimate holiday destination…Opening November!
The holiday season has officially begun and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s time to get creative and start a new tradition that family and friends will adore. Enter AMAZE LIGHT FESTIVAL, an immersive experience, meets shoppertainment, holiday show- all in one! Premiering last year in Chicago, Amaze Light Festival has expanded to a new home at Chicagoland’s Odyssey Fun World (19111 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477).
abc57.com
Historic building in downtown La Porte collapses
LA PORTE, Ind. -- A portion of a historic building in downtown La Porte collapsed Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. The front half of the building collapsed, including the facade. The building, in the 700 block of Lincolnway, is undergoing renovations, but no one was at the site at the time of the collapse.
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food Network
Food Network has compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state. (CHICAGO) Just in time for Halloween, Food Network brings us a list of the most haunted places to dine in each of the 50 states. Illinois' spookiest restaurant was found in Chicago.
YouTuber Explains Why This Chicago Suburb Is The ‘Most Miserable City In America’
It took a long time for me to realize that Gary, Indiana didn't have the best of reputations. The first time I heard of Gary was from the mouth of a young Ron Howard in The Music Man. It really wasn't until I was in my 20s did I start...
fox32chicago.com
When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?
Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
