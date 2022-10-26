The Gary Community School Corporation is asking the public which abandoned schools they'd like to see get demolished. Manager Dr. Paige McNulty says there are five closed buildings the district would like to tear down, but may only be enough money for one or two. "With the last two or three properties, whichever are left, we will look to put fencing around them as we move forward," she said during a public forum Tuesday.

