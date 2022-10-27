ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

How to Watch Grizzlies-Kings Game On Thursday

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONMvN_0inwqRMZ00

The Memphis Grizzlies (3-1) and Sacramento Kings (0-3) will play each other on Thursday night in Sacramento. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The Memphis Grizzlies , led by All-Star guard Ja Morant, have begun the 2022-23 season hot with a 3-1 record, but they will put their hot start on the line Thursday night against De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings , who are still searching for their first win of the new season.

While they have been the laughing stock of the league for quite some time, Sacramento went out and made a ton of brilliant moves this past offseason, setting themselves up for success moving forward. Not only did they bring in sharpshooters like Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk, but they drafted multi-talented forward Keegan Murray and hired former Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown to be their new head coach.

Brown, a coach who is known for getting the most out of his team, has already positively changed the culture and atmosphere surrounding his team, which is why the Kings are a sneaky competitive team in the Western Conference right now despite not having one win.

De’Aaron Fox has continued to work on his craft and is looking like an All-Star-level player early on this season, which is why Memphis will have to bring their best on Thursday if they are to come out of Sacramento with a victory.

Coming off of a career night in which he scored a career-high 38 points against the Brooklyn Nets, Desmond Bane will have to continue being one of the better No. 2 scoring options in this league for the Grizzlies to achieve championship-like success.

The Grizzlies are a top-tier team in the Western Conference and the Kings are looking to prove that they have what it takes to compete at the highest-level, which is why Thursday’s matchup is a must-see game.

The 2022-23 NBA season has begun and here is how to watch Thursday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Kings

  • WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (3-1) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3)
  • WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 27, 2022
  • WHERE: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Grizzlies vs. Kings

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off of a 134-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.
  • The Sacramento Kings are coming off a 130-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.
  • Grizzlies’ Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are combining to average 55.8 points per game this season.
  • De’Aaron Fox is currently averaging 31.7 points per game through the Kings’ first three games.
  • The Grizzlies won all three of their meetings during the 2021-22 regular season against the Kings by an average of 23.7 points per game.

Last Matchup:

December 26, 2021 - Grizzlies 127, Kings 102

Ja Morant only scored 18 points in this game for the Grizzlies, but Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. combined for 49 points and Memphis had a total of seven players score at least 10 points in their 25-point victory over the Kings last season. Sacramento shot 42.0 percent as a team in this game and Tyrese Haliburton, who is now a member of the Indiana Pacers, was the team’s leading scorer with 18 points. Memphis outrebounded Sacramento 53-38 in this game.

Latest Injury News:

Grizzlies: Danny Green (knee - ACL) - OUT, Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) - OUT, Ziaire Williams (knee) - OUT, John Konchar (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

Kings: NONE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

  • G Ja Morant , 6-3 guard: 35.3 points, 4.3 rebound, 7.0 assists
  • G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists
  • F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 forward: 4.0 points, 1.0 assists
  • F Santi Aldama , 6-11 forward: 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds
  • C Steven Adams , 6-11 center: 5.0 points, 10.0 rebounds

PROJECTED KINGS STARTERS:

  • G De’Aaron Fox , 6-3 guard: 31.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists
  • G Kevin Huerter , 6-7 guard: 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds
  • F KZ Okpala , 6-8 forward: 1.0 points, 2.0 rebounds
  • F Harrison Barnes , 6-8 forward: 7.0 points, 5.7 rebounds
  • C Domantas Sabonis , 6-11 center: 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists

Betting Odds:

  • The Grizzlies are currently 3-point favorites over the Kings as of Thursday afternoon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 236 total points.

What to watch for:

  • The Grizzlies are averaging 15.3 made three-pointers per game, the second-most in the league.
  • The Kings are averaging 14.0 made three-pointers per game, the sixth-most in the league.
  • The Kings are 52-47 all-time against the Grizzlies.
  • Memphis is currently averaging 118.5 points per game this season, 6th in the NBA, and Sacramento is currently averaging 114.0 points per game this season, 16th in the NBA.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kH9g9_0inwqRMZ00

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."

Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates

The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Brooklyn Nets get a taste of Memphis soul at The Four Way restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Four Way restaurant in Memphis’ Soulsville neighborhood has served high-profile customers from Coach Penny Hardaway to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. over the years. But the group that pulled up Monday night was a first for the historic soul food spot, as the entire Brooklyn Nets team showed up to eat […]
MEMPHIS, TN
lastwordonsports.com

The LA Clippers More to Worry About Than Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) have long-term goals toward an NBA Championship at the end of this season. Their short-term goals, however, are flawed and have seen some serious issues. The Clippers have started the season with two close wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings but have since lost to the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have already seen lineup changes, with Paul George missing the 108-94 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night with an illness. Marcus Morris was out for a personal reason. Finally, Kawhi Leonard has missed two games due to injury management. Their absences have been significant, but the Clippers have bigger problems with the absence of their star players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

How to watch Jazz vs. Grizzlies: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

This Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Vivint Arena at 9 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Utah Jazz. The Grizzlies will be strutting in after a win while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.
MEMPHIS, TN
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy