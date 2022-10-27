How to Watch Clippers-Thunder Game On Thursday

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) and Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3) will play each other once again on Thursday night in Oklahoma City. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

With the Los Angeles Clippers dealing with a handful of injuries and players being out on Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder were able to pick up their first victory of the season behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his 33-point night against his former team.

Now, the Clippers and Thunder will play each other once again on Thursday night in Oklahoma City, a game in which the Clippers will look to avoid falling below .500 early on in the season.

They may be rebuilding and the league’s youngest team, but the Thunder have proven to be capable of competing each and every night, especially when Gilgeous-Alexander is on the floor. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 31.0 points per game for Oklahoma City this season and when he is healthy, he usually lights things up on the offensive-end of the floor.

The Clippers undoubtedly have enough talent to be able to beat the Thunder on any given night, but without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, they were unable to do so on Tuesday, falling 108-94 in Oklahoma City.

George is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday after missing Tuesday’s game due to a non-covid illness, but no decision has been made as of yet on whether or not Leonard will be playing.

Either way, the Thunder will not be going down without a fight and they will look to pick up their second straight win over the Clippers in three nights.

How to watch Clippers vs. Thunder

WHO: Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3)

Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3) WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 27, 2022

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 27, 2022 WHERE: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Clippers vs. Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 109-94 on Tuesday night.

Clippers’ Paul George is one of six players to have scored at least 40 points in a game this season.

Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of 11 different players averaging at least 30.0 points per game this season.

The Clippers won two of their three meetings against the Thunder during the 2021-22 regular season, winning these two games by an average of 27.5 points per game.

Last Matchup:

October 24, 2022 - Thunder 108, Clippers 94

In both team’s most recent game, the Thunder defeated the Clippers 108-94, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was once again spectacular on the offensive-end of the floor for Oklahoma city. Gilgeous-Alexander ended up finishing the game with 33 points on 11-22 shooting and he also added 8 rebounds to his name. Tre Mann, who was in the starting lineup for the injured Josh Giddey, finished the game with 25 points on 10-24 shooting. Los Angeles struggled to get anything going offensively all night long, as they shot just 42.2 percent from the floor and 32.3 percent from three-point range as a team.

Latest Injury News:

Clippers: Jason Preston (G League) - OUT, Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons) - OUT, Kawhi Leonard (knee) - OUT, Paul George (non-COVID illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Thunder: Chet Holmgren (foot) - OUT, Jalen Williams (orbital) - OUT, Josh Giddey (ankle) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CLIPPERS STARTERS:

G Reggie Jackson , 6-foot-2 guard: 7.8 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-foot-2 guard: 7.8 points, 4.3 assists G Norman Powell , 6-3 guard: 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-3 guard: 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds G/F Paul George (Q) , 6-8 guard/forward: 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists

, 6-8 guard/forward: 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists F Nicolas Batum , 6-8 forward: 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds C Ivica Zubac , 7-0 forward/center: 9.0 points, 11.8 rebounds

PROJECTED THUNDER STARTERS:

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , 6-6 guard: 31.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 31.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 rebounds G Tre Mann , 6-3 guard: 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists

, 6-3 guard: 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists G Aaron Wiggins , 6-6 guard: 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds G Luguentz Dort , 6-3 guard: 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-3 guard: 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds F/C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl , 6-9 forward/center: 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Clippers are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Thunder as of Thursday afternoon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 217.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Thunder are attempting 99.3 shots per game, the most out of any team in the league.

The Clippers currently rank 6th in the league in bench points per game this season.

The Thunder are 141-84 all-time against the Clippers.

Oklahoma City is currently averaging 109.8 points per game this season, 21st in the NBA, and Los Angeles is currently allowing an average of 106.5 points per game to their opponents, seventh-best in the NBA.

