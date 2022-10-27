ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

How to Watch Clippers-Thunder Game On Thursday

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvCEx_0inwqQTq00

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) and Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3) will play each other once again on Thursday night in Oklahoma City. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

With the Los Angeles Clippers dealing with a handful of injuries and players being out on Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder were able to pick up their first victory of the season behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his 33-point night against his former team.

Now, the Clippers and Thunder will play each other once again on Thursday night in Oklahoma City, a game in which the Clippers will look to avoid falling below .500 early on in the season.

They may be rebuilding and the league’s youngest team, but the Thunder have proven to be capable of competing each and every night, especially when Gilgeous-Alexander is on the floor. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 31.0 points per game for Oklahoma City this season and when he is healthy, he usually lights things up on the offensive-end of the floor.

The Clippers undoubtedly have enough talent to be able to beat the Thunder on any given night, but without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, they were unable to do so on Tuesday, falling 108-94 in Oklahoma City.

George is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday after missing Tuesday’s game due to a non-covid illness, but no decision has been made as of yet on whether or not Leonard will be playing.

Either way, the Thunder will not be going down without a fight and they will look to pick up their second straight win over the Clippers in three nights.

The 2022-23 NBA season has begun and here is how to watch Thursday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Clippers vs. Thunder

  • WHO: Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3)
  • WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 27, 2022
  • WHERE: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Clippers vs. Thunder

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 109-94 on Tuesday night.
  • Clippers’ Paul George is one of six players to have scored at least 40 points in a game this season.
  • Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of 11 different players averaging at least 30.0 points per game this season.
  • The Clippers won two of their three meetings against the Thunder during the 2021-22 regular season, winning these two games by an average of 27.5 points per game.

Last Matchup:

October 24, 2022 - Thunder 108, Clippers 94

In both team’s most recent game, the Thunder defeated the Clippers 108-94, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was once again spectacular on the offensive-end of the floor for Oklahoma city. Gilgeous-Alexander ended up finishing the game with 33 points on 11-22 shooting and he also added 8 rebounds to his name. Tre Mann, who was in the starting lineup for the injured Josh Giddey, finished the game with 25 points on 10-24 shooting. Los Angeles struggled to get anything going offensively all night long, as they shot just 42.2 percent from the floor and 32.3 percent from three-point range as a team.

Latest Injury News:

Clippers: Jason Preston (G League) - OUT, Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons) - OUT, Kawhi Leonard (knee) - OUT, Paul George (non-COVID illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Thunder: Chet Holmgren (foot) - OUT, Jalen Williams (orbital) - OUT, Josh Giddey (ankle) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CLIPPERS STARTERS:

  • G Reggie Jackson , 6-foot-2 guard: 7.8 points, 4.3 assists
  • G Norman Powell , 6-3 guard: 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds
  • G/F Paul George (Q) , 6-8 guard/forward: 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists
  • F Nicolas Batum , 6-8 forward: 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds
  • C Ivica Zubac , 7-0 forward/center: 9.0 points, 11.8 rebounds

PROJECTED THUNDER STARTERS:

  • G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , 6-6 guard: 31.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 rebounds
  • G Tre Mann , 6-3 guard: 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists
  • G Aaron Wiggins , 6-6 guard: 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds
  • G Luguentz Dort , 6-3 guard: 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds
  • F/C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl , 6-9 forward/center: 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

  • The Clippers are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Thunder as of Thursday afternoon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 217.5 total points.

What to watch for:

  • The Thunder are attempting 99.3 shots per game, the most out of any team in the league.
  • The Clippers currently rank 6th in the league in bench points per game this season.
  • The Thunder are 141-84 all-time against the Clippers.
  • Oklahoma City is currently averaging 109.8 points per game this season, 21st in the NBA, and Los Angeles is currently allowing an average of 106.5 points per game to their opponents, seventh-best in the NBA.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kH9g9_0inwqQTq00

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers make big Russell Westbrook decision

Russell Westbrook is expected to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night after he sat out Wednesday with a hamstring injury. He will not, however, be starting. The Lakers are planning to bring Westbrook off the bench, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. They...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastwordonsports.com

The LA Clippers More to Worry About Than Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) have long-term goals toward an NBA Championship at the end of this season. Their short-term goals, however, are flawed and have seen some serious issues. The Clippers have started the season with two close wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings but have since lost to the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have already seen lineup changes, with Paul George missing the 108-94 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night with an illness. Marcus Morris was out for a personal reason. Finally, Kawhi Leonard has missed two games due to injury management. Their absences have been significant, but the Clippers have bigger problems with the absence of their star players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

How will Lakers fans respond to owner Jeanie Buss during upcoming ceremony?

The Los Angeles Lakers may be laying the groundwork for their own roast. The Lakers look like a Division II team right now, having fallen to 0-4 on the season with a double-digit loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. It has been an even more embarrassing start than the one they had during their epic failure of a year last season, and every member of the organization, from top-to-bottom, is facing scrutiny right now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Trail Blazers top Houston Rockets 125-111

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from sixth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic had big nights Friday, Oct. 28, as the Portland Trail Blazers (5-1) returned to the win column with a 125-111 win over the Houston Rockets at Moda Center. Simons had 30 points and seven assists and Nurkic 27 points and 15 rebounds in a game Portland controlled most of the way. With Damian Lillard out for at least one week with a calf strain, rookie Shaedon Sharpe made his first NBA start, scoring 14 points in 29...
PORTLAND, OR
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy