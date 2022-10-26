Rowan men’s swimming kicked off the 2022-23 season with their first dual meet of the year against New York University (NYU) on Saturday, Oct. 22. Even though it wasn’t the result the Profs wanted, falling to NYU 148-114, Head Coach Brad Bowser believes his team has the potential to be as good or even better than last year’s team.

GLASSBORO, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO