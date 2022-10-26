Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices
PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
Dodgers: Joe Kelly Believes Baseball Fans Are Overwhelmingly Pulling for Phillies Over Astros
It's hard to imagine there are many baseball fans outside of Houston rooting for the Astros.
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral
Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys over $800 worth of beers for entire line of fans
A 94WIP caller, Joe, was there in line and told the story on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show of Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme, buying beers for the entire line of Phillies fans.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy World Series Photo
In just a few hours, the first pitch will be delivered in Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Before all the action kicks off, golf analyst Paige Spiranac posted a photo showing she's ready for the World Series to being. In a photo she posted to Twitter, Spiranac was decked out in a baseball uniform that wouldn't be legal in today's game.
US Magazine
Phillies Star Bryce Harper and Kayla Harper’s Sweetest Photos With 2 Kids: See Family Album
Making memories! Bryce Harper and wife Kayla Harper (née Varner) have given rare glimpses at their kids’ milestones over the years. The MLB pro and the soccer player got engaged in 2014 and were initially planning to tie the knot one year later. After calling off their wedding, the high school sweethearts reconciled. Kayla confirmed in July 2016 that the twosome’s engagement was back on.
MLB Twitter trolls Astros national anthem singer for forgetting the words (Video)
The singing of the national anthem before Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies had MLB fans doing a double-take. Very few people get to sing the national anthem on the biggest stage in sports. The ones who do know they’re being judged against all the renditions that have come before them.
Dodgers News: A New Trea Turner Replacement Has Been Circled and It Isn't Someone You Heard Yet
Dodgers fans are still hoping for their shortstop Trea Turner to return
thecomeback.com
Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future
After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
Golf Digest
It doesn't sound like Derek Jeter loved the Yankees using highlights of him losing to the Sox in ‘04 as “motivation”
It’s been a tough week to be wearing pinstripes. On Sunday, the Yankees were swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, shattering years of Yanks fans’ delusions that they were only bested by the sign stealing. The Astros proved once and for all they that are the superior team on the field and the better-run franchise off of it, sparking a week of consternation and self-examination for the Bronx Bombers.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge may be MVP but he’s not MLB’s most marketable player, report says
Aaron Judge is getting ready to cash in as a free agent. But to date, the New York Yankees slugger hasn’t hit it big as the new single-season American League home run king. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge set a new league record with 62...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Pass on Trea Turner to Make a Strong Push for Aaron Judge
Judge would bring some serious pop to the Dodgers lineup.
Joe Buck Says It’s “Time for Someone Else” to Call the World Series
Baseball fans will hear the voice of a different Joe when they tune into the coverage of the 2022 World Series. After calling the MLB championship for more than two decades, Joe Buck quit World Series coverage in March 2022 as a result of his move from Fox to ESPN, and so now Fox’s Joe Davis will call the games.
Phillies’ Jean Segura goes viral for unusual move ahead of World Series
Jean Segura is taking a page out of Jimmy Butler’s book of being stupidly locked in. Video went viral this week of the Philadelphia Phillies infielder Segura arriving in Houston along with his teammates for the start of this year’s World Series against the Astros. Segura was already wearing his Phillies uniform, apparently having traveled fully dressed in it. Check it out.
Phillies Take 1-0 World Series Lead, Win First World Series Game Since 2009
The Philadelphia Phillies completed an improbable comeback, trailing 5-0 Friday night to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 in game one of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, as Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto delivered a game-winning home run. The Phillies take a 1-0 World Series lead and pick up their first victory in a World Series since 2009.
Astros catcher gets World Series gift from Albert Pujols
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado might have some good luck on his side when the World Series opens Friday. Maldonado received a shipment of a half-dozen bats from former teammate Albert Pujols, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. Maldonado reached out to Pujols before the series to request some bats, as the catcher feels Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
How ‘Dancing On My Own’ became an unofficial Phillies anthem
Chances are, you’ve heard the unofficial Phillies hype song “Dancing on My Own” played throughout the team’s playoff run. It’s a song that Phillies fans across the region can’t get enough of. But how exactly did the song gain massive anthem status?
Former Angel Brandon Marsh 'Surprised' to be Traded, Enjoying Postseason Success
His revamped swing has helped him succeed in Philadelphia.
Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
