Propositions 4B, 4C would use tax increases for Weld RE-4 School District

One of the largest ballot measures in northern Colorado this midterm election will be made by voters in and around Windsor, Severance and western Greeley. Propositions 4B and 4C will appear on the ballots for those who live within the footprint of the Weld RE-4 school district, and if approved would use tax increases to address issues including staff salaries and school capacities.

The effort to build more schools in the ever-growing communities around Windsor has failed in recent years. Voters shot down an effort during the last election which would have added new schools to the district, which has seen the student population grow from 4,000 in 2009 to more than 8,000 in 2022.

Now, with 4B, the Weld RE-4 District hopes to secure a $251 million bond that would help construct two new elementary schools, one new middle school and fund expansions to several other schools already operating.

"We've been putting a Band-Aid on a gaping wound for a long time," said Michelle Scallon, newly appointed superintendent for Weld RE-4. "The growth came on faster than we anticipated. We didn't think the growth would be here until 2024, and it is here. We have to address it now."

Scallon said the district has been adding modules to most of their schools, noting that nine out of 10 schools are currently over capacity with students. And, the district forecasts that an additional 2,000 kids will enter their buildings in the coming three years.

"We know that there is still growth coming," Scallon said.

The bond would add a monthly property tax of $5.01 for a $100,000 property, $22.53 on $450,000 properties and $30.04 on $600,000 properties.

4C, or the mill levy override, would provide an additional $5 million in funding for staff pay through a monthly property tax as well. For more information on a breakdown of the costs, or where the money would be spent, visit https://bond.weldre4.org/

Scallon said a survey of the community after the last vote failed to secure funds unveiled the community had some concerns about lack of transparency. Scallon said the district is now spelling out every detail they can to assure no costs are hidden from voters.

Some parents, like Amy Brown, have come together as their own organization to advocate for the passage of the mill levy and bond.

"When we first moved here none of this was here, it was all fields," Brown said. "There have been beautiful communities and neighborhoods that have sprung up and fantastic people have moved in. But, it has been a huge change."

Brown, the parent of six children, said she believed the community had overgrown the district and was concerned that it was jeopardizing the quality of education students were receiving.

"When we have good schools it is the foundation of having a good community," Brown said.

Windsor voters are also being faced with other tax increase proposals , including one that would help the town secure funding for the purchase of more open spaces to address growth, as well.

