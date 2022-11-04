ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Propositions 4B, 4C would use tax increases for Weld RE-4 School District

By Dillon Thomas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

Propositions 4B, 4C would use tax increases for Weld RE-4 School District

One of the largest ballot measures in northern Colorado this midterm election will be made by voters in and around Windsor, Severance and western Greeley. Propositions 4B and 4C will appear on the ballots for those who live within the footprint of the Weld RE-4 school district, and if approved would use tax increases to address issues including staff salaries and school capacities.

CBS

The effort to build more schools in the ever-growing communities around Windsor has failed in recent years. Voters shot down an effort during the last election which would have added new schools to the district, which has seen the student population grow from 4,000 in 2009 to more than 8,000 in 2022.

Now, with 4B, the Weld RE-4 District hopes to secure a $251 million bond that would help construct two new elementary schools, one new middle school and fund expansions to several other schools already operating.

"We've been putting a Band-Aid on a gaping wound for a long time," said Michelle Scallon, newly appointed superintendent for Weld RE-4. "The growth came on faster than we anticipated. We didn't think the growth would be here until 2024, and it is here. We have to address it now."

Scallon said the district has been adding modules to most of their schools, noting that nine out of 10 schools are currently over capacity with students. And, the district forecasts that an additional 2,000 kids will enter their buildings in the coming three years.

"We know that there is still growth coming," Scallon said.

The bond would add a monthly property tax of $5.01 for a $100,000 property, $22.53 on $450,000 properties and $30.04 on $600,000 properties.

4C, or the mill levy override, would provide an additional $5 million in funding for staff pay through a monthly property tax as well. For more information on a breakdown of the costs, or where the money would be spent, visit https://bond.weldre4.org/

Scallon said a survey of the community after the last vote failed to secure funds unveiled the community had some concerns about lack of transparency. Scallon said the district is now spelling out every detail they can to assure no costs are hidden from voters.

Some parents, like Amy Brown, have come together as their own organization to advocate for the passage of the mill levy and bond.

"When we first moved here none of this was here, it was all fields," Brown said. "There have been beautiful communities and neighborhoods that have sprung up and fantastic people have moved in. But, it has been a huge change."

Brown, the parent of six children, said she believed the community had overgrown the district and was concerned that it was jeopardizing the quality of education students were receiving.

CBS

"When we have good schools it is the foundation of having a good community," Brown said.

Windsor voters are also being faced with other tax increase proposals , including one that would help the town secure funding for the purchase of more open spaces to address growth, as well.

RELATED: How mill levy overrrides and school bond measures work

Michelle Gebhart
13d ago

Maybe, just maybe, we should require developers to assist in building new schools. They happily build thousands of homes without a thought about where all these new people week go to school or shop.

FOX31 Denver

Results: Denver 2022 ballot measures

Qualified voters living in Denver are asked to vote on eight ballot measures that will affect the Mile High City. From sidewalk fees to eviction attorneys, Denverites have a say in what will change in the city.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Measure to change Aurora charter to allow convicts to run for office fails

A measure to change Aurora's city charter to allow convicted felons to run for office failed on Election Day in Colorado.The ballot initiative was mostly symbolic, as Colorado's constitution already says some convicted felons can run for office. This measure would have just changed the city's laws to align with the state's, but Aurora voters clears sent a message that they don't want convicted felons holding political leadership positions in their city.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Largely symbolic ballot measure to allow convicted felons to run for office fails in Aurora

Voters overwhelmingly voted down ballot initiative 3A in Aurora - which would have changed the language of the city's charter to allow convicts of certain felonies to run for office - Tuesday night, sending a message they don't believe convicted felons should hold political leadership positions in the city. The measure failed with more than 60% of the vote against. The measure was largely symbolic, as the state's constitution already says some convicted felons can run for office. The ballot initiative would have changed the city's laws to align with Colorado's.  The initiative came about after Candice Bailey tried to run...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado AG's race: Weiser victorious in re-election bid

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has been re-elected. Weiser, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger John Kellner.With 80% of the votes counted, Weiser had a 54% of the vote.The attorney general was among many Democrats running for Colorado statewide office who were celebrating wins on Election Day in downtown Denver.Weiser spoke about crime after his acceptance speech at Democrat Party headquarters. "We've got a lot of work to do to protect public safety," Weiser said. "A lot of our communities -- take Montrose for example, or Grand Junction -- they're down 30% on their law enforcement officers. We've got an obligation and an opportunity to recruit more law enforcement officers. We've leaned into that, got millions of dollars from the legislature. We're also improving training for the first time in 40 years."We're also going to work on smart legislation to address catalytic converter theft, online retail theft. We passed those laws last year. We're going to work out how to implement them."
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado US House races: Latest election results

DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Community College of Aurora plans to cut certain degree programs

As enrollment continues to diminish in many public school districts in Colorado, colleges are now also beginning to see fewer students. With student bodies declining, some colleges are deciphering which courses should be offered. The Community College of Aurora says it plans to cut certain degree programs, but highlights industry changes as the reason for the adjustments to the curriculum. "I'm saving time, I'm saving money and they're helping me kickstart my career in the right way," said Nadia Kress, a CCA student. "It's helping me graduate with the intention to be able to go into a high-wage career field."CCA...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools opens free grocery store to help families

Denver Public Schools is opening a free grocery store at Place Bridge Academy to help families that are dealing with food insecurity. The free grocery store will be a part of the DPS' new Community Hubs, through the Family and Community Engagement Department (FACE). This is to provide access to resources and help build relationships with the community around schools in DPS."We have things for them to access that's what these hubs were created for," said Michaelle Salvador, Manager of Operations for Denver Public School's Family and Community Engagement Department (FACE). "They're community services, that's why they are called community...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Candidates at GOP state party event see stinging Election Day results

It was a tough night for Colorado Republicans who gathered at the Doubletree Hotel in Greenwood Village to await election results. Hope for a Joe O'Dea victory was dashed early, along with that for gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl."We ran one hell of a campaign. I'm proud of it. I'm proud of all the people that helped me," O'Dea told CBS News Colorado. "I thought the red wave would hit Colorado and we just didn't see it tonight." In his concession speech, O'Dea said the loss was a tough pill to swallow, but he believed he stayed true to core beliefs.O'Dea was...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Gate expansion complete for A-West, B-East at DIA

Denver International Airport wrapped up construction for the expansion of its A-West and B-East gates. DIA says it increased the capacity of the gates for A-West by 30% with 12 new gates and outside waiting areas. B-East is now equipped with 10 new gates, along with new waiting areas that have been updated with modern designs. The construction came after DIA rolled out its Vision 100, which is a plan to welcome 100 million passengers to its airport. The finished product of the gates was revealed Friday and introduced by DIA's CEO Phil Washington with a ribbon-cutting. Denver mayor Michael Hancock was a guest speaker at the event and applauded the expansion saying, "It's important that we continue to support airlines like United to continue to invest in our airport.""Denver International Airport has risen to becoming the third busiest airport in the world today. Projects like these are crucial to creating more jobs and business opportunities," Hancock said. The expanded gate areas are currently open for passengers to use while waiting on their next flight. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Powerball winners in Colorado include $100K and $50K winners

Even though the big jackpot from Powerball didn't go to anyone in Colorado, there are a couple of tickets that are winners in the state. Colorado Lottery posted to Facebook, "While we didn't get the "big one," we did get a lot of winners and support for the outdoors during the big run! We had two big winners last night, $100,000 PowerPlay from King Soopers #26 Fuel Center off Monaco in Denver and $50,000 from City Market #451 Fuel Center in Grand Junction. Thank you to our players." Powerball announced Tuesday that a single winning ticket was sold in California for a world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The announcement came after a lengthy delay in revealing the winning numbers.  The Colorado Lottery also posted an update in the comments section of the initial Facebook post, commenting to an inquiry that only two people in Colorado won, "We were surprised, but we did get eight big winners last drawing, and we will have had lots of smaller winners."
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado business goes before U.S. Supreme Court over creating wedding websites

A Colorado case will go before the US Supreme Court next month. Lorie Smith's case could change the law in America. Her decade-old company is called 303 Creative and is located in Littleton.   Smith wants to expand to do wedding websites, but not for all couples."I believe my faith has taught me that marriage is between a man and a woman," she told CBS News Colorado's Rick Sallinger.That faith is on display in her office with a cross and soon her attorneys will be arguing her case before the US Supreme Court.On the other side, the Colorado Attorney General's Office which...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Election Day in Colorado 11.8.22

Gov. Jared Polis was elected to a second term. Sen. Michael Bennet secured another term as Colorado's senior U.S. senator in Tuesday's midterm election. DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 08: Students walk past a voting sign outside a polling location at Denver East High School on November 8, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. After months of candidates campaigning, Americans are voting in the midterm elections to decide close races across the nation. DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 08: People vote at Denver East High School on November 8, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. After months...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

'Astonishing:' Car thieves hit ArapCo Republican watch party

After republicans nationwide made rising crime a central issue in their campaigns, CBS News Colorado has learned some Arapahoe County GOP members experienced that crimewave firsthand after car thieves stole their vehicles while they watched election returns Tuesday night at an Aurora nightclub."The irony is definitely not lost on me," said Jimmy Sengenberger, a conservative radio talk show host and columnist, who was at the Arapahoe County Republican party and had his 2020 Hyundai Tucson stolen from the parking lot.Sengenberger said it was "ironic" that it was cars belonging to Republican supporters that were stolen on election night from the...
AURORA, CO
KJCT8

Littleton man charged with Covid fraud

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1310kfka.com

Severance residents cry foul over proposed gun range

Residents are speaking out against a proposed gun range in Severance. The Greeley Tribune reports at a recent public meeting, residents said not only is the range that would be 500 feet from some homes, a safety concern, they’re also concerned about noise and costs. The gun range is part of the town’s 10-year plan. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
SEVERANCE, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
81K+
Followers
29K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

