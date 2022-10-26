Ice skate for free at a Parks & Rec rink in Philadelphia!
Sharpen your blades because ice skating season is back! Whether you’re a hockey pro or new to the ice, Philadelphia’s five public ice rinks are fun for everyone. Parks & Rec is offering free skating lessons, hockey camps, public skate times, and more.
Admission for public skating is FREE at all five ice rinks. You are encouraged to bring your own skates. You can rent ice skates for $3-4 (price varies by rink). Staff will sanitize rental skates after use.
Please check out the details below for public skate and skating lessons at each site. Click on a program name for more information about the program. Or follow the links to view other programs at each site.
– 1001 S. Front St., 19147
215-685-1593
Opens mid-November. Check back for details.
1099 E. Tioga Street, 19134
215-685-9893
Program Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
Public Skate 1-3 p.m. 7-9 p.m. 7-9 p.m. 1-3 p.m.
Skate lessons 3:30-5 p.m.
Laura Sims Skatehouse – 200 S. 63rd St., 19139
215-685-1995
Program Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
Public Skate
*starts 10/23
3-5 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. 7-9 p.m. 3-5:30 p.m. 7-9 p.m. 3-5:30 p.m. 7:45-9:45 p.m. 3-5 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Learn 2 Skate 4:30-5:30 p.m. 7-9 p.m. 4:30-5:30 p.m. 9:15-11:15 a.m.
7200 Woolston Avenue, 19138
215-685-3551
Program Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
Public Skate 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. 3-5:30 p.m. 3-5:30 p.m. 1-4 p.m.
Free lessons 4:30-5:30 p.m. 7-8:30 p.m. 4:30-5:30 p.m.
– 6250 Frontenac St., 19111
215-685-1226
Program Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
Skate lessons
(ages 5-14)
9-9:30 a.m. (starts 11/5/22)
Thanks to our partners at the Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. They provide our ice rinks with programming and facility support. Learn about the skating opportunities they offer local youth.
Comments / 0