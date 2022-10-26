Read full article on original website
Arsenal, Manchester United told to pay in excess of €100m for attacker
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months. According to a report from Mirror, the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old and they have now been told that they will have to shell out a premium to secure his services.
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
Soccer-De Bruyne puts Manchester City top, Liverpool suffer shock defeat
LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free kick sealed a 1-0 win for champions Manchester City at Leicester City to put them top of the Premier League but Liverpool's season went from bad to worse with a shock 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United on Saturday.
Watch Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United Match Highlights, Summerville Hits Late Winner
Watch the match highlights as Liverpool were stunned by Jesse Marsch's Leeds at Anfield on Saturday.
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leicester City v Manchester City
Just when I think I know what Pep might do, I totally don’t. After missing out on a perfect predicted XI against Brighton by just one selection, Manchester City lined up in a 4-4-2 with the Alvarez - Haaland strike partnership that we all crave. So will I be even remotely close this time? Probably not.
World gymnastics championships team rosters missing Olympic gold medalists
China’s team for the world gymnastics championships is without four of its seven reigning Olympic and world champions, plus past world all-around champion Xiao Ruoteng. China’s federation has not replied to a request for comment on the absences of Xiao, the 2017 World all-around champion, and Tokyo Olympic gold medalists Guan Chenchen (balance beam) and Liu Yang (still rings). But in gymnastics, and especially for China’s teams, it is common for Olympic stars to take breaks the year after the Games or retire altogether.
U.S. women’s gymnastics team, sans Simone Biles for first time in a decade, eyes world title
The last time a U.S. women’s gymnastics team competed on the highest level without a single Simone Biles routine, it was near the start of the program’s decade of dominance at the 2012 London Games. There is no Biles on the entry list for the world championships that...
Liverpool vs. Leeds: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
Leeds have not had the best start to the 2022/23 Premier League season. Following the loss to Fulham at the weekend, manager Jesse Marsch said that it was his job to “stop the bleeding” — not exactly an encouraging place to be. Their loss at home to...
Shilese Jones leads the way for U.S. women in world gymnastics championships qualifying
The U.S. had the top score — 167.263 points — of the first three teams to compete on the first of two days of women’s qualifying. The other top nations, including China and Brazil, compete Sunday as fields are determined for the eight-team final, 24-gymnast all-around final and eight-gymnast apparatus finals next week.
Manchester United star attracting interest from Valencia after falling out of favour at the club
Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is attracting interest from Valencia after falling out of favour at Old Trafford. Since signing for Manchester United, Van de Beek has never managed to be given a consistent run in the team. The Dutch midfielder was sent on loan to Everton in January, but a similar situation occurred over on Merseyside.
Liverpool vs Leeds, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Liverpool host Leeds at Anfield on Saturday with both teams needing a big win to try and boost confidence and get their season back on track. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds suffered a shock defeat away at new boys Nottingham Forest last weekend and that came after back-to-back 1-0 wins against Manchester City and West Ham. Just when it looked like Liverpool were back on track, they suffered another huge blow as their topsy-turvy season continues. At least in Europe they breezed into to the UEFA Champions League last 16 after a thumping win at Ajax in midweek.
6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is back on top of the Bundesliga, for a day at least, after sweeping aside Mainz 6-2 with six different scorers to continue a run of big wins. Sadio Mané bagged one goal and set up two more as Bayern cruised to its sixth straight win in all competitions, with an impressive 25 goals scored in those games.
Manchester United 3-0 Sheriff: Ronaldo scores on return ahead of final day showdown with Real Sociedad
Goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, and Cristiano Ronaldo helped Manchester United see off Moldovan minnows FC Sheriff 3-0 to set up a tense top-of-the-table clash against Europa League rivals Real Sociedad – the winners avoiding a play-off tie against the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid. It...
RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as RB Leipzig take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Manchester United Could Move For Jeremie Frimpong In January
Manchester United and Chelsea could both possibly move for right back Jeremie Frimpong in the January transfer window.
Erik Ten Hag Happy With Donny Van De Beek Return To Manchester United Squad
Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek returned to the first team last night against Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League.
Fulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Tottenham claimed a stunning 3-2 victory at Bournemouth from two goals down as Rodrigo Bentancur completed a sensational fightback on the south coast on Saturday.Antonio Conte’s side were staring at a third successive Premier League defeat after Kieffer Moore’s well-taken brace but second-half-goals by Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and Bentancur kept them in third place.With one eye on next week’s vital Champions League clash away in Marseille, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte made several changes to his side and Bournemouth took full advantage.Moore finished off a flowing move in the 22nd minute when he curled a low shot past Hugo Lloris after a ball in from the right wing by Marcus Tavernier.Moore then added a second shortly after halftime with a header from Adam Smith’s cross.Sessegnon was about to be substituted when he popped up to fire home left-footed in the 57th minute and then Davies powered a header in from a corner in the 73rd minute.Tottenham piled on the pressure and were rewarded in stoppage time when Bentancur, on as a substitute, fired in after a corner was not cleared by the Bournemouth defence.Tottenham stayed in third place with 26 points from 13 games with Bournemouth on 13 points.
Manchester United given promising update on Cody Gakpo transfer chances
Manchester United are reportedly “more likely” to sign Cody Gakpo than Premier League rivals Arsenal. United were close to signing the forward in the summer before prioritising the signing of Antony, who cost the club £86 million and consequently concluded the additions of the transfer window. After...
Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter's return
Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's stunning strike in a 1-0 win over Leicester, as Chelsea boss Graham Potter suffered a nightmare return to Brighton with a 4-1 defeat on Saturday. Crystal Palace moved into the top half with a 1-0 win over Southampton as Odsonne Edouard slotted home the only goal at Selhurst Park.
