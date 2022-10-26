Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Sheamus Gets Married – Multiple Wrestling Personalities Attend
As we previously reported here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, over the weekend. Due to this, several WWE Superstars will be missing the weekend live events. Two familiar names in Drew McIntyre and Miro served as groomsmen for the wedding. Former WWE...
The Reason Why WWE Wrote Sheamus Off Television Last Week
Sheamus was laid out by The Bloodline during last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown so he can go get married to his fiancée this week. On the show, Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa and then was attacked by The Usos. WWE later reported that Sheamus suffered a...
Backstage News On Who Convinced The Kingdom To Join AEW
Earlier this week, we reported that The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) have signed full-time contracts with All Elite Wrestling. On tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage, Taven will face off against Wardlow for the TNT Championship. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter,...
News On Logan Paul, Survivor Series, Brock Lesnar, More
A special episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ will be taking place on Saturday, November 5 prior to Crown Jewel 2022. The guest for the show is Logan Paul. WWE tweeted out the following preview clip for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at Crown Jewel 2022:
Kurt Angle Reveals Vince McMahon’s Original Reaction To Him Using The Moonsault
During the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on seeing Jacob Fatu use the Moonsault in his match against Josh Alexander at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Additionally, Angle commented on Vince McMahon’s original reaction when...
Erick Redbeard Reveals Why He Didn’t Sign With AEW, More
During a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s “The Ten Count” podcast, former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard commented on being part of the Brodie Lee tribute show in AEW, why he hasn’t signed with All Elite Wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
Solo Sikoa Calls Sami Zayn “Like The Kobe Bryant Of Wrestling”
Solo Sikoa has praised his Bloodline-alum Sami Zayn, comparing the Canadian as akin to late basketball star Kobe Bryant. Sikoa joined the Bloodline in September after aiding his cousin Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle against Drew McIntyre. In a new interview with GiveMeSport’s Louis Dangoor, Solo said that...
Tag Team Match Removed From AEW Rampage, World Title Eliminator Match Gets Added
The card for this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage has seen some significant changes. AEW released a video of Wheeler Yuta revealing that he was double-booked for Friday night, as he was initially slated for a tag match with Claudio Castagnoli against 2point0 at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street.
Bayley Reacts To Last Woman Standing Match At Crown Jewel, More News & Notes
WWE Superstar Bayley took to Twitter on Saturday to react to her Last Woman Standing Match with Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia next Saturday. She wrote,. “In a time and place where we are ever growing the roles of a woman, I will be the last one standing vs @BiancaBelairWWE. #WWECrownJewel”
Shawn Michaels Reveals What He Looks For In Signing New WWE Talent
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Shawn Michaels commented on whether WWE is moving away from signing independent talent and the company’s shift to focusing on its NIL program, what he looks for in a new talent, and more. You...
Jimmy Korderas Doesn’t Want To See AEW Rush MJF’s Babyface Turn
While Jimmy Korderas sees a lot of potential in MJF as a babyface, he doesn’t want All Elite Wrestling to rush things along. During the latest edition of his Reffin’ Rant series, the former WWE referee commented on the recent teases from the “Salt of the Earth” that he’ll be turning babyface in the near future.
PHOTO: A Very Early Look At The WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Set
Fans have caught their first glimpse of the set for WWE Crown Jewel ahead of the show on November 5. WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will be the fourth show under the name, and the latest event as part of WWE’s lucrative deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. WWE...
Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Something Being Done
Booker T believes many AEW wrestlers are taking unnecessary risks and it’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously injured. During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer commented on Hangman Page’s injury during his match with Jon Moxley on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, some fans being upset that AEW stopped Page’s match after his injury, and more.
Booker T Reveals How Shawn Michaels Runs WWE NXT Commentary
With Booker T doing commentary for the WWE NXT brand alongside Vic Joseph these days, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is working with Shawn Michaels as he oversees the announce team. During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T revealed how the Heartbreak Kid handles...
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Card – 7 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have the updated lineup for the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 lineup below:. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns...
Solo Sikoa Believes He Would’ve Lost WWE Job If He Messed Up Clash At The Castle
Solo Sikoa is confident that he would be out of WWE if his main-roster debut at Clash at the Castle did not go as planned. Sikoa, who joined WWE last year, debuted at the September 3rd event in Cardiff, Wales, aiding his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. During...
Report: WWE Interested In Bringing Back Tegan Nox & “Several” Women
WWE’s women’s roster could be about to grow with the company attempting to bring more released Superstars back. Since Triple H took over as Head of Talent in July, several released female wrestlers have returned, including Dakota Kai, Scarlett, Hit Row’s B-Fab and Candice LeRae. On this...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For October 28, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for October 28, 2022!. We open up with The Brawling Brutes making their way out to the ring. Backstage we see The Bloodline hyping up Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn. Zayn asks to speak with Jey Uso and says that they need to be raising their hands in victory by the time Roman Reigns get to the arena tonight.
Report – Chris Jericho & CM Punk Involved In Verbal Altercation Following All Out
It was revealed on this week’s episode of Dynamite that The Elite will be returning to All Elite Wrestling in the very near future. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were all backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings, but they did not appear live.
Scott D’Amore ‘Fires’ OGK, Writing Them Off On Impact Wrestling
OGK are officially done with Impact Wrestling, as Scott D’Amore “fired” them on Thursday night’s show to write them off TV. As previously reported here on eWn, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis all signed full-time deals with AEW. The trio finished up their Impact...
