Read full article on original website
Related
World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
HONG KONG — (AP) — World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea. The tragedy occurred in Seoul's Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. At least 82 others were injured in the South Korea's deadliest accident in years.
Opinion: Armed poll watchers send chiling message
Let us apologize in advance to Barack Obama, who once wrote a book called "The Audacity of Hope." You see, our subject today is what might be called the Caucacity of Nope. The word is a new coinage, a portmanteau of "Caucasian" and "audacity" denoting a brand of white arrogance and entitlement that has become tiresomely familiar in recent years. It often plays out in episodes -- sometimes fatal -- wherein some white person takes it upon...
An Australian woman says she was denied entry to the US over house-sitting plans
Madolline Gourley said she was questioned about her house-sitting plans by border officials in Los Angeles before she was sent back to Australia.
Comments / 0