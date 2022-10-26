ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Phoenix Invests $12 Million in Homeless Solutions in October

Phoenix, Arizona
 3 days ago
​In Oct. 2022, the Phoenix City Council approved $12 million in funding dedicated to homelessness solutions. The allocated funds will create new shelter and safe spaces to sleep for hundreds of people experiencing homelessness. It will also contribute to wraparound services and support a workforce program to help individuals end their homelessness and become financially self-sufficient. These allocations are part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Second Tranche Strategic Plan the City of Phoenix is quickly deploying to assist people experiencing homelessness and the community.

St. Joseph the Worker Workforce Villages Program

The City dedicated $2 million of ARPA funding to provide temporary housing for clients participating in St. Joseph the Worker’s Workforce Villages Program. This unique housing program supports employed individuals experiencing homelessness, helping them find permanent housing without any subsidy or housing voucher assistance. Clients receive intensive case management and life skills training and follow a financial management program that includes saving 75% of their net income. Upon successfully exiting the program, clients will have a permanent place to call home and are solely responsible for paying their rent.

St. Vincent de Paul Transitional Housing Ozanam Manor II

The City dedicated $6 million dollars of ARPA funding to St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) to build a new 100-bed transitional housing facility for individuals experiencing homelessness. The new Ozanam Manor II will supplement the existing 60-bed Ozanam Manor transitional housing program on the SVdP campus at 308 W. Watkins Road. The facility will provide structured, wraparound supportive services to residents with the goal of securing them permanent housing. The funding is a partnership between the City, Maricopa County and the Arizona Department of Housing, with each contributing $6 million. This project is estimated to be complete in summer 2024.

St. Vincent de Paul Emergency Shelter Services, Washington Relief Shelter

The City allocated up to $4 million of ARPA funding to extend emergency shelter services at the Washington Relief Shelter through Dec. 2024. The project at 2739 E. Washington St is an ongoing partnership with St. Vincent de Paul and Maricopa County, with the County also contributing an additional $4.8 million to extend operations. The 200-bed shelter, which opened in May 2022, provides wraparound services and is unique in that it prioritizes serving people experiencing homelessness in the neighborhood surrounding the shelter as well as in the area surrounding the Human Services Campus. The shelter operates 24/7 and residents receive three meals a day, have access to laundry services, showers and hygiene supplies, clothing and are welcome to bring their pets. As of October 22, 2022, the shelter has served 583 people and more than 300 individuals have moved to permanent housing, treatment, reunited with family or otherwise exited positively.

Sprung Structure Congregate and Non-congregate Emergency Shelter

The Phoenix City Council approved up to $270,000 in ARPA funding to contract with RPM Team, LLC to provide architectural and engineering services for a new Sprung Structure. The project will provide a design for insulated Sprung structures and 25-50 non-congregate shelter units to be built on a City-owned site at 2225 W. Lower Buckeye road. The site will offer support services and day and nighttime shelter for up to 200 people at a time, providing a cool, safe space ahead of the 2023 summer heat. RPM Team previously contracted with the City to construct its first Sprung Structure, Respiro, which added shelter for 100 people at the Human Services Campus in March 2022. This project is expected to be complete by Spring 2023.

