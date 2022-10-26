Read full article on original website
Related
2022 General Election: Idaho US House District 2
Description: Congress is divided into two institutions: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Members of the House serve a two-year term. The two houses of Congress have equal but unique roles in the federal government. While they share legislative responsibilities to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly, and to oversee the administration of public policy, each house also has special constitutional duties and powers. The House possesses the sole authority to impeach federal officials and, in the case of indecisive Electoral College results, to elect a president. ...
Congresswoman Axne Pushing NOPEC Bill
(Washington D.C.) U.S. 3rd District Incumbent Representative Cindy Axne is on the campaign trail in these final days of the General Election. The Congresswoman says she recently wrote a letter to the administration and leadership that the NOPEC Plus Bill needs to come to the floor. Representative Axne notes gas...
Opinion: Armed poll watchers send chiling message
Let us apologize in advance to Barack Obama, who once wrote a book called "The Audacity of Hope." You see, our subject today is what might be called the Caucacity of Nope. The word is a new coinage, a portmanteau of "Caucasian" and "audacity" denoting a brand of white arrogance and entitlement that has become tiresomely familiar in recent years. It often plays out in episodes -- sometimes fatal -- wherein some white person takes it upon...
An Australian woman says she was denied entry to the US over house-sitting plans
Madolline Gourley said she was questioned about her house-sitting plans by border officials in Los Angeles before she was sent back to Australia.
Comments / 0