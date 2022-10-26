ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Penta El Zero Miedo Promises To Do “Whatever It Takes” To Defeat Jon Moxley On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

By Joey G.
 3 days ago
wrestlingheadlines.com

List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events

WWE Raw – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC – 7,570 sold. AEW Dynamite – Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA – 2,889 sold. WWE SmackDown – Enterprise Center in St Louis, MO – 7,524 sold. AEW Rampage – Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT –...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Hit Em Up

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Hit Em Up event tonight from Los Angeles, California. The show is set to air at 12 AM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. Blake Christian vs. Flip Gordon. Taya Valkyrie vs. Allie Katch. YAMATO vs....
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestlingheadlines.com

Chris Jericho Reportedly Had Strong Words for CM Punk After AEW All Out Fight

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho reportedly had choice words for CM Punk following the backstage incident at AEW All Out last month. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Jericho approached Punk following the brawl, unhappy with how things went, and the nature of the post-show media scrum. Jericho reportedly told Punk that he was a cancer to the locker room, and a detriment to AEW, according to multiple sources including some close to Punk.
wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Rampage 10/28/22 Results

After a great episode of Dynamite, AEW returns with another (thankfully) live edition of Rampage! Let’s see what’s on the card:. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!. AEW Rampage 10/28/22. Live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut! Jim...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

Return Spoilers for the WWE RAW Halloween Episode Scheduled for Next Week

WWE is working on plans for Monday’s special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE officials have been “scrambling” and looking to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW, to fill the spooky portions of the show.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Why Sheamus Was Written Off WWE TV, Why Drew McIntyre Is Not Returning Home with WWE

The Celtic Warrior is set to tie the knot this week. After an assist by The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus in singles action on last Friday’s SmackDown. Sheamus was then attacked after the match, and his arm was smashed several times with a steel chair. WWE later announced that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” near his elbow in the attack.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage News on WWE Possibly Doing Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, Wyatt – SmackDown Note for Tonight

There has been talk of a potential program with Bray Wyatt and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it would make sense to keep Reigns and Wyatt apart for a while, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there’s an idea that Wyatt vs. Reigns could be the biggest program in a long time because of how hot Wyatt is right now.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Opener, Main Event and More Revealed for Tonight’s Impact

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open with Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel in a first round match in the tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion. The main event of tonight’s Impact will feature Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw vs. Taylor Wilde, Mickie James and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.
wrestlingheadlines.com

FTR Reportedly Pushed For AEW To Sign The Kingdom

One of AEW’s most recent acquisitions was the trio known as The Kingdom, which consists of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis. The group made their debut on the October 14th edition of AEW Rampage, and it was later confirmed that they had officially signed with the company. That full report can be read here.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE will hold SmackDown from Enterprise Center in St Louis, MO this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,449 tickets and there are 1,568 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Roman Reigns returns. SmackDown Women’s Championship open challenge: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. TBA. Sami...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jim Ross Explains Why Jon Moxley Reminds Him Of Steve Austin

On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about AEW world champion Jon Moxley, and why the Purveyor of Violence reminds him of the Rattlesnake, Stone Cold Steve Austin. Check out JR”s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Spoiler on Hit Row’s Mystery Partner for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Six-Man

Shinsuke Nakamura is set to team with Hit Row during tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1. As noted, WWE previously announced that “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will pick a mystery partner to face Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in six-man action on tonight’s SmackDown.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Shawn Michaels On His Relationship With The Rock In WWE: “I Don’t Think It Was As Bad As Everyone Made It Up To Be”

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently joined The Impaulsive podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including what his relationship was like with The Rock during the Great One’s full-time run with WWE, how the two never worked together in a match, and the Heartbreak Kid once again admitting that he used to give people a hard time when he was younger. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jim Cornette Says He “Wouldn’t Have A Spot” For Chris Jericho In AEW

Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about Chris Jericho, who recently signed a new deal with AEW that will see him elevated to the roles of producer and creative advisor. Cornette stated how he would prefer to keep Jon...
wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Star Praises The Bloodline, Talks Why Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn Has Been Successful

Speaking on the most recent episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the AEW explained that he believes Romans Reigns’ heel turn has been successful. He is The Tribal Chief and the ladder of The Bloodline. This heel turn came years after Vince McMahon refused to turn Reigns heel despite the fan backlash.
wrestlingheadlines.com

New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles at WWE Crown Jewel. Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 opened up with Butch and Ridge Holland defeating Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn due to an argument breaking out between Zayn and Jey Uso. WWE then announced Butch and Holland vs. The Usos for Crown Jewel, with the titles on the line.

Community Policy