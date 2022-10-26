Penta El Zero Miedo Promises To Do “Whatever It Takes” To Defeat Jon Moxley On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Read full article on original website
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC – 7,570 sold. AEW Dynamite – Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA – 2,889 sold. WWE SmackDown – Enterprise Center in St Louis, MO – 7,524 sold. AEW Rampage – Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT –...
Wardlow Promises To Eat Matt Taven Alive On AEW Rampage, How He Usually Prepares For A Title Bout
AEW superstar Wardlow recently joined Busted Open Radio to hype this evening’s edition of Rampage on TNT, where Mr. Mayhem will be defending his TNT championship against The Kingdom’s Matt Taven, a match that was made one week after their official company debut. Highlights from the interview are below.
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Hit Em Up
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Hit Em Up event tonight from Los Angeles, California. The show is set to air at 12 AM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. Blake Christian vs. Flip Gordon. Taya Valkyrie vs. Allie Katch. YAMATO vs....
Chris Jericho Reportedly Had Strong Words for CM Punk After AEW All Out Fight
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho reportedly had choice words for CM Punk following the backstage incident at AEW All Out last month. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Jericho approached Punk following the brawl, unhappy with how things went, and the nature of the post-show media scrum. Jericho reportedly told Punk that he was a cancer to the locker room, and a detriment to AEW, according to multiple sources including some close to Punk.
AEW Rampage 10/28/22 Results
After a great episode of Dynamite, AEW returns with another (thankfully) live edition of Rampage! Let’s see what’s on the card:. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!. AEW Rampage 10/28/22. Live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut! Jim...
Return Spoilers for the WWE RAW Halloween Episode Scheduled for Next Week
WWE is working on plans for Monday’s special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE officials have been “scrambling” and looking to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW, to fill the spooky portions of the show.
Why Sheamus Was Written Off WWE TV, Why Drew McIntyre Is Not Returning Home with WWE
The Celtic Warrior is set to tie the knot this week. After an assist by The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus in singles action on last Friday’s SmackDown. Sheamus was then attacked after the match, and his arm was smashed several times with a steel chair. WWE later announced that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” near his elbow in the attack.
Backstage News on WWE Possibly Doing Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, Wyatt – SmackDown Note for Tonight
There has been talk of a potential program with Bray Wyatt and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it would make sense to keep Reigns and Wyatt apart for a while, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there’s an idea that Wyatt vs. Reigns could be the biggest program in a long time because of how hot Wyatt is right now.
Opener, Main Event and More Revealed for Tonight’s Impact
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open with Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel in a first round match in the tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion. The main event of tonight’s Impact will feature Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw vs. Taylor Wilde, Mickie James and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.
FTR Reportedly Pushed For AEW To Sign The Kingdom
One of AEW’s most recent acquisitions was the trio known as The Kingdom, which consists of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis. The group made their debut on the October 14th edition of AEW Rampage, and it was later confirmed that they had officially signed with the company. That full report can be read here.
TBS Championship Match Added To This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite In Baltimore
AEW has announced that top superstar Jade Cargill will be defending her TBS championship against Marina Shafir at this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Baltimore, Maryland. Cargill cut a promo on this evening’s Rampage addressing Nyla Rose, who stole her belt a couple of weeks ago. * Darby...
Backstage Note On Mike Tyson’s Return To AEW, May Include Multiple Appearances
AEW announced on last night’s Rampage that legendary boxer Iron Mike Tyson would be making his return to the promotion at next week’s show in New Jersey, where he will be serving as a special guest commentator. According to PW Insider, AEW and Tyson agreed to the deal...
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Enterprise Center in St Louis, MO this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,449 tickets and there are 1,568 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Roman Reigns returns. SmackDown Women’s Championship open challenge: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. TBA. Sami...
Jim Ross Explains Why Jon Moxley Reminds Him Of Steve Austin
On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about AEW world champion Jon Moxley, and why the Purveyor of Violence reminds him of the Rattlesnake, Stone Cold Steve Austin. Check out JR”s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Spoiler on Hit Row’s Mystery Partner for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Six-Man
Shinsuke Nakamura is set to team with Hit Row during tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1. As noted, WWE previously announced that “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will pick a mystery partner to face Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in six-man action on tonight’s SmackDown.
Shawn Michaels On His Relationship With The Rock In WWE: “I Don’t Think It Was As Bad As Everyone Made It Up To Be”
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently joined The Impaulsive podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including what his relationship was like with The Rock during the Great One’s full-time run with WWE, how the two never worked together in a match, and the Heartbreak Kid once again admitting that he used to give people a hard time when he was younger. Highlights from the interview are below.
Jim Cornette Says He “Wouldn’t Have A Spot” For Chris Jericho In AEW
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about Chris Jericho, who recently signed a new deal with AEW that will see him elevated to the roles of producer and creative advisor. Cornette stated how he would prefer to keep Jon...
Roxanne Perez Talks Working With Shawn Michaels In NXT: “He’s Given Me So Much Confidence”
Rising NXT star Roxanne Perez recently joined The Mark Moses Show for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on working with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and how much confidence the Heartbreak Kid has passed on to her. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
AEW Star Praises The Bloodline, Talks Why Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn Has Been Successful
Speaking on the most recent episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the AEW explained that he believes Romans Reigns’ heel turn has been successful. He is The Tribal Chief and the ladder of The Bloodline. This heel turn came years after Vince McMahon refused to turn Reigns heel despite the fan backlash.
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles at WWE Crown Jewel. Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 opened up with Butch and Ridge Holland defeating Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn due to an argument breaking out between Zayn and Jey Uso. WWE then announced Butch and Holland vs. The Usos for Crown Jewel, with the titles on the line.
