Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Why Sheamus Was Written Off WWE TV, Why Drew McIntyre Is Not Returning Home with WWE
The Celtic Warrior is set to tie the knot this week. After an assist by The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus in singles action on last Friday’s SmackDown. Sheamus was then attacked after the match, and his arm was smashed several times with a steel chair. WWE later announced that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” near his elbow in the attack.
ringsidenews.com
Summer Rae Drops Interesting Tease For WWE Return
Summer Rae was one of the most popular stars of the women’s division in WWE. She parted ways with the company in 2017, and now it seems she is ready for her return. She recently dropped some interesting teases about her WWE comeback. Summer Rae took to Twitter to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on WWE Possibly Doing Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, Wyatt – SmackDown Note for Tonight
There has been talk of a potential program with Bray Wyatt and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it would make sense to keep Reigns and Wyatt apart for a while, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there’s an idea that Wyatt vs. Reigns could be the biggest program in a long time because of how hot Wyatt is right now.
bodyslam.net
Hit Row’s Partner For Tonight’s SmackDown Reportedly Revealed
It looks like Hit Row are bringing on board one of the best SmackDown has to offer. Hit Row are scheduled to face Legado Del Fantasma tonight on WWE SmackDown. However, it is unknown who their partner for the match will be. Now, PWInsider.com have provided new information regarding the mystery partner.
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy Makes Creepy WWE SmackDown Debut
After Karrion Kross and Madcap Moss battled in the ring on SmackDown, it was time for Bray Wyatt to step into the arena, and his entrance lit up the crowd. Wyatt couldn't have been more thankful for the reception from the crowd, who were chanting welcome back at one point. He then launched into a passionate promo about this being the real Bray Wyatt without a mask, though he did say that he has done terrible things and will do spectacular things moving forward. Then the lights went out and someone started talking on the screen, and it was the person that had been teased last week. After telling Wyatt he was wearing a mask and that Wyatt can't hide from him, the person introduced himself as Uncle Howdy, and you can watch the full video below.
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Star Offers To Take Karl Anderson’s Place For Upcoming NJPW Title Defence
News surrounding Karl Anderson’s scheduled defence of the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Battle Autumn has been tricky to dissect. Originally scheduled to face Hikuleo, that plan was quickly thrown into question when ‘The Machine Gun’ was double-booked for the day, added to the card of WWE Crown Jewel.
Yardbarker
WWE notes: Bray Wyatt merchandise sales, Sasha Banks, Chelsea Green
Dave Meltzer shared some WWE news and notes in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer is reporting that Bray Wyatt has surpassed the Bloodline as the top merchandise seller in WWE. He also noted the success of the QR code/White Rabbit videos will lead to similar teases in the future. Meltzer noted that such tactics will be "used more often as a facet of storylines and mystery."
411mania.com
AEW Top Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk, Chris Jericho Allegedly Spoke With Punk After All Out Brawl
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following the conclusion of the investigation into the brawl at All Out, it’s believed that CM Punk will not be back in AEW. Several of the top people in the company have said he’s done, while several, if not all of the top names are reportedly refusing to work with him. One of those names mentioned was Chris Jericho.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels On His Relationship With The Rock In WWE: “I Don’t Think It Was As Bad As Everyone Made It Up To Be”
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently joined The Impaulsive podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including what his relationship was like with The Rock during the Great One’s full-time run with WWE, how the two never worked together in a match, and the Heartbreak Kid once again admitting that he used to give people a hard time when he was younger. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roxanne Perez Talks Working With Shawn Michaels In NXT: “He’s Given Me So Much Confidence”
Rising NXT star Roxanne Perez recently joined The Mark Moses Show for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on working with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and how much confidence the Heartbreak Kid has passed on to her. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette Explains Why Now Is The Perfect Time For Triple H To Bring Back CM Punk
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE. It looks like CM Punk is on his way out of AEW as the promotion is reportedly in talks with the former world Champion about buying out his contract, with the only hang-up being the non-compete period. There has been speculation about Punk potentially returning to WWE should AEW buy out his contract.
411mania.com
WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Preview Clip, Survivor Series 2022 on Home Video in January, Top 10 Devastating Knockouts
– WWE released a new preview clip for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel:. – PWInsider reports that WWE Survivor Series 2022 will release on home video on January 10, 2023. The event will feature the first-ever WWE main roster WarGames match. – Today’s WWE Top 10 showcased...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on a Surprise Name Returning to WWE Tonight
The former Emma is set to return to WWE. A new report from PWInsider notes that Tenille Dashwood is currently backstage for tonight’s SmackDown in St. Louis. Dashwood is expected to be the wrestler that answers the Open Challenge issued by SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Dashwood, who...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Non-Spoiler Match Listing for the Final WWE SmackDown Before Crown Jewel to Air Next Friday
The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Next week’s SmackDown episode was taped due to the crew traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on November 5. You can click here for full...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Plans for Holiday TV Episodes In December, Possible RAW Tapings, MSG Note
WWE has reportedly worked out basic plans for their upcoming TV tapings during the Christmas season in the month of December. WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live every week, except for the December 23 episode. The December 23 episode will be taped on Friday, December 16 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, with the SmackDown episode that airs live that same night.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Zelina Vega Believes She Has Proven How Reliable She Can Be In WWE
WWE star and former Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on joining Legado Del Fantasma, and how with the group she can prove once again how reliable she can be in any situation within the company. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Results and Videos 10/28/2022 (New Debut, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Brooks Jensen, More)
– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday, October 25 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah were on commentary. – Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tank Ledger in the opener. Tony D’Angelo came out on his crutch. There was good offense from both competitors, good physical action. Stacks worked on the arm and in the end it gave Stacks the win after a tackle.
wrestleview.com
Possible SPOILER for tonight’s WWE SmackDown
According to PWInsider, Former WWE star Teniille Dashwood (Emma) is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown that is in St. Louis, Missouri. It is being said Dashwood is expected to return tonight and is will respond to Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Title Open Challenge. Dashwood was released from WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bayley Thinks WWE Adding A Mid-Card Women’s Title Would Benefit The Division
WWE superstar Bayley recently joined Sportskeeda for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on potentially adding a women’s mid-card title for the division. The Damage CTRL leader says that it will take someone fighting hard with management to get the title introduced, much like she and Sasha Banks did for the women’s tag titles. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kazuchika Okada Wants AEW To Work With NJPW In Japan, Wishes He Could Have Met Bryan Danielson At Forbidden Door
NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included The Rainmaker discussing this past summer’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view and how he wishes he could have met Bryan Danielson at the event. Danielson was originally scheduled to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr. but was dealing with an injury at the time and was later replaced by a debuting Claudio Castagnoli. Highlights from the interview are below.
Comments / 0