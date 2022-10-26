Read full article on original website
Cheaper Solid-State LiDAR Sensors Drive The Future Of Level 3 Autonomy
LiDAR developers are seeing rising support from the automotive industry as the technology becomes more affordable, with the likes of General Motors and Volkswagen moving to pad their order books. Although Tesla may still be on the fence about the tech, LiDAR is seen by many as a vital component...
GM’s Q3 2022 Earnings Beat Expectations Hitting A Record $41.9 Billion In Revenue
General Motors announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022, including $2.55 adjusted earnings per share, an EBIT-adjusted net income of $4.3 billion, and a global revenue of $41.89 billion. The earnings beat Wall Street’s expectations by a large margin, with a slightly smaller-than-expected but still record-beating third-quarter revenue.
Land Rover Dealers Reportedly Asking U.K. Customers To Not Sell Their Defenders To Private Buyers
Land Rover is reportedly asking its customers in the U.K. not to sell their vehicles to buyers outside of the brand’s dealer network for the first six months of their ownership. Although that doesn’t sound too wild in an industry beset by production issues and high resale values, there...
2023 Kia Sorento Arrives With More Standard Equipment And Slightly Higher Prices
The Kia Telluride got a facelift for 2023, but the company hasn’t forgotten about its other three-row crossover. Quite the opposite as the automaker has announced a handful of updates for the 2023 Sorento. The entry-level Sorento LX starts at $29,990 and this is a slight increase of $400....
Nearly 18% Of New Cars Sold In California This Year Were ZEVs
So far this year, 250,486 new zero-emissions vehicles have been registered in California. That amounts to 17.7 percent of all new vehicle sales in the state being either all-electric, fuel cell electric, or plug-in hybrid vehicles. The market share of new fully electric vehicles in California is only growing. In...
Cathay Pacific to resume some flights using Russian airspace - Bloomberg News
Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) will resume using Russian airspace on some flights, becoming the first major airline to do so since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
Renault Makes Fun Of Tesla Semi, Says While Some Make Announcements Others Are Putting Miles On The Road
Tesla’s habit of announcing products long before they make it to market has opened it to criticisms from other automakers. The latest, Renault, has opted to tease the company for the long lead time on the Tesla Semi. The French automaker has published a video that shows a worker...
VW Group Won’t Kill Seat, At Least Not Until 2028 Or 2029
Seat feels like the neglected child of VW Group at the moment, but the Spanish brand is safe at least until 2028 or 2029, as confirmed by VW’s CEO and Chairman of Seat’s board of directors, Thomas Schäfer. More specifically, following recent rumors about the uncertain future...
Nissan Dealer Lashes Out Defending Z’s $130,000 Price, Asks “Why Should This Car Have No Markup?”
Recently, we told you all about a couple of new Nissan dealers who were placing greedy markups on the supposedly affordable Z sports car. One of the employees at Scott Evans Nissan in Georgia decided to take to Facebook to confirm and defend the pricing of a Z that was listed at $129,999 including an insane $60,000 ‘market adjustment’ – and who knows what else.
WEY Is Asking Fans How To Improve The Design Of New Hybrid SUV
WEY, the car manufacturer owned by Great Wall Motors, is asking the public for help to tweak the design of the new WEY 80 full-size SUV. Images of the new SUV recently surfaced online in China, triggering unfavorable responses about its design. The front fascia of the 80 is particularly bold because of the body-colored grille and arrow-shaped headlights.
2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia And Stelvio, Hennessey Venom 1200, And Musk Gets Keys To Castle Twitter: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. General Motors has managed to comprehensively beat Wall Street’s expectations, with an income of $4.3 billion and a global revenue of $41.89 billion for the third quarter of 2023. it comes following a post-pandemic period that featured lower sales due to disruption to parts supply but higher profits.
VW Confirms ID.3-Sized Compact SUV Coming Before 2026 Alongside An Array Of New And Updated EVs
VW boss Thomas Schäfer revealed that the automaker is working on a new compact SUV based on the ID.3 that will debut before 2026. The model will slot below the ID.4 in terms of footrpint and look “dramatically different” than the ID.3. Over the next few years, VW plans on offering a wide range of EVs while toning down its ICE-powered offerings, before going EV-only by 2033.
Elon Musk’s Starlink Is Selling A $2,500 Dish For RVs So You Connect To The Internet On The Move
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has improved its Starlink offering for recreational vehicles with the new “Flat High Performance” dish, that allows owners to connect to the internet while they are on the move. Starlink has long offered a service for RVs with a $599 satellite dish from SpaceX....
