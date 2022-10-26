VW boss Thomas Schäfer revealed that the automaker is working on a new compact SUV based on the ID.3 that will debut before 2026. The model will slot below the ID.4 in terms of footrpint and look “dramatically different” than the ID.3. Over the next few years, VW plans on offering a wide range of EVs while toning down its ICE-powered offerings, before going EV-only by 2033.

2 DAYS AGO