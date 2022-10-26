Read full article on original website
The Hideaways (HDWY) Will Overtake Spell Token (SPELL) And Polkadot (DOT)
Analysts predict that cryptocurrencies like Polkadot (DOT) and Spell Token (SPELL) will keep declining; as a result, it would be sensible for investors to abandon ship and rethink their investment strategy. The Hideaways (HDWY) is a new alternative investment cryptocurrency that is gaining traction as it prepares to launch a...
Does Mushe have the potential to surpass Avalanche, Decentraland, and Cardano?
Since the beginning of the year, the crypto market has experienced a few hiccups, even grinding to a halt in the first few months. Major cryptocurrencies have also suffered, necessitating the use of alternative investments. In the blowing winds of the crypto winter, Mushe Token (XMU) had a successful presale...
GALA Price Analysis: GALA Still In A Range Bound Phase Of Consolidation
GALA coin price is currently in a strong consolidation phase. The asset price is currently trading near $0.071 with gain of more than 1.5% in the intraday session. Technical indicators of GALA are currently favoring the consolidation in price.Meanwhile, GALA/BTC pair is also looking to achieve a new high in the future.
