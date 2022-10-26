SmileDirectClub added to its oral care product line by launching the Space Saver Countertop Water Flosser. The product takes up only half the counter space compared to its other model. The tank holds enough water for up to 120 seconds of flossing, which is more than the company's leading model, according to an Oct. 27 news release from SmileDirectClub. The water flosser has five flossing modes.

2 DAYS AGO