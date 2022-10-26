Read full article on original website
4 recent tech moves in dental
Here are four dentistry tech updates Becker's has reported on since Oct. 12:. 1. Dental robotics company Neocis secured $40 million in funding. 2. Sonendo released the next generation of its GentleWave system designed to treat tooth decay. 3. Cyberdontics, a dental robotics company, raised $15 million for the development...
9 new dental company COOs to know
Several dental companies have appointed new COOs this year. Nine COO appointments from this year, starting with the most recent:. 1. Atlanta-based D4C Dental Brands appointed John Williamson COO in early October. He previously served as chief of staff for senior care organization NaviHealth, where he coordinated initiatives to serve more than 10 million Medicare Advantage members.
3 artificial intelligence moves in dental
Here are three artificial intelligence updates in dentistry that Becker's has reported on since Oct.11:. 1. Southborough, Mass.-based New England Dental Group chose VideaHealth to provide its practices with chair-side Al technology. 2. Pearl inked a deal to integrate its technology with SOTA's dental imaging software. 3. DentalMonitoring is now...
US Endo adds multispecialty, integrated oral healthcare company
Irving, Texas-based US Endo Partners launched a new company focused on multispecialty, integrated oral healthcare. The sister company, Specialized Dental Partners, was formed through US Endo's partnership with Cameo Dental Specialists, a five-location multispecialty practice in Chicago. The new company will allow partnering endodontists the opportunity to work alongside periodontists...
SmileDirectClub expands oral care product line
SmileDirectClub added to its oral care product line by launching the Space Saver Countertop Water Flosser. The product takes up only half the counter space compared to its other model. The tank holds enough water for up to 120 seconds of flossing, which is more than the company's leading model, according to an Oct. 27 news release from SmileDirectClub. The water flosser has five flossing modes.
