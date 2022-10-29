ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
 2 days ago

Week 9 college football schedule: North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: North Carolina -3

Pittsburgh ATS: 2-5

North Carolina ATS: 3-3-1

Over/under: 64

Moneyline: PIT +125, UNC -161

FPI pick: North Carolina 67.3%

What you need to know

Pittsburgh: Once upon a time, this was a ranked team that played Tennessee to a 7-point loss early this season, but since then it's been just one win out of three in ACC competition, including a loss at home to Georgia Tech and most recently by two touchdowns against Louisville. Pedestrian numbers so far offensively, as quarterback Kedon Slovis has 5 TDs (3 in one game) and 5 picks on the year.

No. 21 North Carolina: If not for an uncharacteristic loss at home to Notre Dame, the Tar Heels would be undefeated. Still, they are a perfect 3-0 in ACC games and hold sole possession of first place in the ugly Coastal Division. Drake Maye is one of college football's most gifted pocket passers, the engine behind the ACC's No. 1 total and passing offense, but Carolina needs to tighten the screws defensively, posting league-worst marks in points and yards per game.

College football today: Week 9 predictions, SI Roundtable Playoff Rankings Preview (; 1:39)

How to watch college football

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina

