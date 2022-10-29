North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 29
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: ACC Network
Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
Odds, point spread, betting lines
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Line: North Carolina -3
Pittsburgh ATS: 2-5
North Carolina ATS: 3-3-1
Over/under: 64
Moneyline: PIT +125, UNC -161
FPI pick: North Carolina 67.3%
What you need to know
Pittsburgh: Once upon a time, this was a ranked team that played Tennessee to a 7-point loss early this season, but since then it's been just one win out of three in ACC competition, including a loss at home to Georgia Tech and most recently by two touchdowns against Louisville. Pedestrian numbers so far offensively, as quarterback Kedon Slovis has 5 TDs (3 in one game) and 5 picks on the year.
No. 21 North Carolina: If not for an uncharacteristic loss at home to Notre Dame, the Tar Heels would be undefeated. Still, they are a perfect 3-0 in ACC games and hold sole possession of first place in the ugly Coastal Division. Drake Maye is one of college football's most gifted pocket passers, the engine behind the ACC's No. 1 total and passing offense, but Carolina needs to tighten the screws defensively, posting league-worst marks in points and yards per game.
More from College Football HQ from North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh odds, spread, lines: Week 9 college football picks, predictions by computer model
AP top 25 poll: LSU moves into Week 9 college football rankings
College football picks, predictions against the spread
Ranking college football's undefeated teams by strength of schedule
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 9 games
ESPN computer makes picks for Week 9 college football games
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings
Week 9 college football betting lines, point spreads for top games
College football power rankings for Week 9
How to watch college football
fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.
> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina
Comments / 0