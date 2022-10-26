Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Getaway: How to Spend a Weekend in Canandaigua
Just a short drive from Buffalo is the scenic Finger Lakes region. One popular destination among the lakes is the historic town of Canandaigua. Sitting north of the lake by the same name, Canandaigua offers a variety of dining and entertainment options, as well as stunning lakefront views all year round. If you’re looking for a quick trip close to home for a weekend excursion, Canandaigua should be top of your list.
NewsChannel 36
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
localsyr.com
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
Early voting times and locations
Onondaga|Cayuga|Cortland|Madison|Oneida|Oswego|Tompkins|Wayne (WSYR-TV) — General Election Early Voting for the 2022 election will be from October 29 – November 6 in New York State. Dates, times, and voting locations for different counties can be found below. ONONDAGA COUNTY Early Voting Hours: Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM Sunday, October 30, 2022: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM Monday, October 31, 2022: 10:00 […]
hwy.co
Your Guide to Turning Point Park in New York
Located in the big city of Rochester, N.Y., you’ll find a quiet, serene, beautiful outdoor space where visitors can enjoy the outdoors. Turning Point Park connects to the Genesee Riverway Trail that ends up at Charlotte Pier on the shores of Lake Ontario. Let’s learn more about what makes...
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Markets Celebrates Store Renovation In Greece, NY
Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating the grand reopening of its location at 3507 Mount Read Blvd. in Greece, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, with convenient access to Lake Ontario, local schools, parks, Greater Rochester International Airport and The Seneca Park Zoo. This renovation marks...
whcuradio.com
Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
rewind1077.com
Owego Police to provide candy checks on Halloween
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities will offer candy checks in Owego on Halloween night. You can bring any suspicious sweets to the fire station on Talcott Street. Police will be there from 6 PM to 8 PM. Donuts, cider, and hot cocoa will be served. In other Halloween news,...
wxhc.com
Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store
During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
hwy.co
Plan Your Perfect Beach Day at These Lake Ontario Beaches
Lake Ontario offers beautiful beaches for residents and visitors to enjoy sunbathing and swimming far from the Atlantic Ocean. You’ll also have ample opportunities for fishing, boating, wildlife viewing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and camping. So let’s explore these perfect destinations for a family looking for adventure and fun during...
Hunters Caught Illegally Baiting Deer & Bear, 1 Even Posted on Social Media
You just can't fix stupid. If you're going to hunt illegally by baiting deer and bears in New York you probably shouldn't post about it on social media. A hunter is accused of killing a mama bear while it was eating out of a neighborhood dumpster with its cubs, first with a bow and then with a shotgun after tracking it into the woods. If that wasn't bad enough, several pictures of the hunter, two friends, the bear, and the shotgun were posted on social media.
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
John S. Parsons: Father and son
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
Jeremiah’s Tavern, Irondequoit organization at odds over Titus Ave. building
“It’s socially important, it’s part of our culture, it’s been part of our culture for almost 100 years,” Burns told us.
rewind1077.com
Tompkins County website to become more language-accessible
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County aims to make its website more friendly for foreign languages. Communications Director Dominick Recckio says locals are translating the site by hand. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are being used to pay the locals, he says. Recckio says eight or nine...
Police situation closes neighborhood in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation closed a neighborhood off Klem Road in Webster Friday evening. Police were called to Glenview Court around 5:00 p.m. Webster Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies, and New York State Troopers were all at the scene. Investigators have not released any information, though police left shortly before 6:00 p.m. […]
Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester
The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
rochesterfirst.com
Brighton Surgery Center ranked among best in US, third in New York State
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – A privately-owned, suburban surgery center has been named one of the best in New York and the United States. Brighton Surgery Center is getting ready to celebrate 20 years in business. Most recently, they were recognized on a national scale by Newsweek as third in...
