Florence Pugh recalls early project when Hollywood bosses tried to change ‘my weight’ and ‘my look’
Florence Pugh has said she “felt like I’d made a massive mistake” moving to Hollywood during the early years of her career. In a new interview, Pugh opened up about how studio bosses wanted to change her appearance after she landed the lead role as a pop star in a television pilot when she was 19. Speaking to The Telegraph, the 26-year-old actor said: “All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what...
Bros review – ribald and riotous gay romcom
Sparks fly between two New Yorkers who weren’t looking for love. Until things start to get a bit sappy…
Column: Weakness teaches us to put faith, confidence in Lord
At that moment the Lord turned and looked at Peter. Suddenly, the Lord’s words flashed through Peter’s mind: “Before the rooster crows tomorrow morning, you will deny three times that you even know me.” And Peter left the courtyard, weeping bitterly. — Luke 22:61-62 This was the moment Peter discovered his weakness. He had gone through life thinking he could fix everything on his own. He was a leader, the strong one. ...
