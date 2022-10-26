How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC Live: Streaming Online, TV Options, Game Info
Austin FC will visit Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on ABC.
Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC Game Info
- Match Day: Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
- FREE MLS LIVE STREAM: Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC for free with a trial to fuboTV!
Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC Offensive Trends & Insights
- With 69 goals in 35 games, LAFC is second in MLS. On the flip side, Austin FC has allowed 52 goals in 36 games, 12th in the league.
- With 69 goals in 36 games, Austin FC is second in MLS. On the flip side, LAFC has conceded 40 goals in 35 matches, second in the league.
- LAFC has outscored opponents 69-40, and its +29 goal differential is second in MLS.
- Austin FC’s goal difference (+17) ranks fourth in MLS.
- LAFC takes 13.6 shots per match (first in MLS), and Austin FC allows 11 per match (20th).
- Austin FC takes 11.6 shots per match (fifth in MLS), and LAFC allows 9.1 per match (fourth).
- In terms of shot differential, LAFC is first in MLS at +4.5 per match.
- Austin FC is 10th in MLS in shot differential at +0.6 per match.
Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC Team Leaders
Los Angeles FC Leaders
- In 35 league games, Christian Arango leads LAFC with 17 goals on 88 shots.
- Kwadwo Opoku, who has tallied seven goals in 35 games, is the No. 2 scorer for LAFC.
- Arango has collected four assists in 35 games, which puts him tops on LAFC and 61st in the league.
Austin FC Leaders
- Austin FC’s Maximiliano Urruti has scored nine goals (on 35 shots) in 34 league games.
- Austin FC’s Diego Fagundez has scored six goals in 36 games.
- Fagundez has 12 assists and 55 chances created in 36 league appearances.
Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC Injuries & Status Report
LAFC: Jesus Murillo (out)
Austin FC: Washington Corozo (out)
Los Angeles FC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|10/2/2022
|Portland
|W 2-1
|Away
|10/9/2022
|Nashville SC
|L 1-0
|Home
|10/20/2022
|Los Angeles
|W 3-2
|Home
|10/30/2022
|Austin FC
|–
|Home
Austin FC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|10/9/2022
|Colorado
|D 1-1
|Home
|10/16/2022
|Real Salt Lake
|D 2-2
|Home
|10/23/2022
|FC Dallas
|W 2-1
|Home
|10/30/2022
|LAFC
|–
|Away
Check out more soccer content here !
If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
The post How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC Live: Streaming Online, TV Options, Game Info appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .
Comments / 0