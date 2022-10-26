ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC Live: Streaming Online, TV Options, Game Info

By Sportscasting Staff
 3 days ago

Austin FC will visit Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on ABC.

Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC Game Info

  • Match Day: Sunday, October 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC Offensive Trends & Insights

  • With 69 goals in 35 games, LAFC is second in MLS. On the flip side, Austin FC has allowed 52 goals in 36 games, 12th in the league.
  • With 69 goals in 36 games, Austin FC is second in MLS. On the flip side, LAFC has conceded 40 goals in 35 matches, second in the league.
  • LAFC has outscored opponents 69-40, and its +29 goal differential is second in MLS.
  • Austin FC’s goal difference (+17) ranks fourth in MLS.
  • LAFC takes 13.6 shots per match (first in MLS), and Austin FC allows 11 per match (20th).
  • Austin FC takes 11.6 shots per match (fifth in MLS), and LAFC allows 9.1 per match (fourth).
  • In terms of shot differential, LAFC is first in MLS at +4.5 per match.
  • Austin FC is 10th in MLS in shot differential at +0.6 per match.

Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC Team Leaders

Los Angeles FC Leaders

  • In 35 league games, Christian Arango leads LAFC with 17 goals on 88 shots.
  • Kwadwo Opoku, who has tallied seven goals in 35 games, is the No. 2 scorer for LAFC.
  • Arango has collected four assists in 35 games, which puts him tops on LAFC and 61st in the league.

Austin FC Leaders

  • Austin FC’s Maximiliano Urruti has scored nine goals (on 35 shots) in 34 league games.
  • Austin FC’s Diego Fagundez has scored six goals in 36 games.
  • Fagundez has 12 assists and 55 chances created in 36 league appearances.

Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC Injuries & Status Report

LAFC: Jesus Murillo (out)

Austin FC: Washington Corozo (out)

Los Angeles FC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away
10/2/2022 Portland W 2-1 Away
10/9/2022 Nashville SC L 1-0 Home
10/20/2022 Los Angeles W 3-2 Home
10/30/2022 Austin FC Home

Austin FC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away
10/9/2022 Colorado D 1-1 Home
10/16/2022 Real Salt Lake D 2-2 Home
10/23/2022 FC Dallas W 2-1 Home
10/30/2022 LAFC Away

