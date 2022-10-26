ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Michigan RB Donovan Edwards retweets anti-Semitic comment

A Michigan football player is facing criticism ahead of Saturday’s big game against Michigan State because of his social media activity. Donovan Edwards, a sophomore running back, retweeted an anti-Semitic comment in the wake of the Kanye West scandal. The tweet came from an account with the handle @TheXFilmXLord. The tweet was a broad, negative generalization that said “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes He Knows Texas A&M's Biggest Problem

For the first time in his Texas A&M tenure, Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies 3-4 and on pace to finish dead last in the SEC West. But Urban Meyer might know what the team's main problem is. During this week's episode of Urban's Take with Tim May, Meyer conceded that...
247Sports

Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith

North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thecomeback.com

Sports world mourns passing of legendary college football coach

Before Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide became the toast of the SEC, Vince Dooley’s Georgia Bulldogs were a dominating force in the world of college football. The legendary coach, who led Georgia to the 1980 National Championship, died on Friday at the age of 90. Dooley was the...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 28th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 14 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Washington Huskies' transfer Keion Brooks on details 'outgrowing' Kentucky basketball

The Washington Huskies will look different this season after losing leading scorer Terrell Brown Jr. but gaining impact power-five players through the transfer portal. Some new names include Keion Brooks (Kentucky), Noah Williams (Washington State) and Franck Kepnang (Oregon). Ahead of his first season in Seattle, Brooks expounded on his decision to leave Kentucky for the West Coast.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

247Sports

