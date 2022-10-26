The #4 UMD volleyball team is still fresh off the heels of a five-set dandy against #7 St. Cloud State in Romano on Tuesday night. It was the kind of match that would quite justifiably leave anyone- even the fans- wishing nothing more than to sit in an ice bath for the rest of the week to recover. Really, it's hard not to imagine that the 22-2 Bulldogs have been in a perpetual state like that for much of what has been a rewarding but grueling year. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs will soon learn once again that it's difficult to set up ice baths on a bus.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO