NO. 5/6 BULLDOGS BADGER NO. 3 WISCONSIN WITH 2-1 OVERTIME WIN
Nina Jobst-Smith picked one heck of a time to score her first goal of the season. The sophomore defender snapped a shot 4:03 into 3-on-3 overtime to lift the No.5/6 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team over the No. 3 University of Wisconsin 2-1 at AMSOIL Arena Friday. Jobst-Smith's goal punctuated a late comeback win for the Bulldogs, who fell behind 1-0 late in the first period, but built confidence as the contest continued.
UMD MEN'S HOCKEY SECURES THE WIN IN GAME ONE AGAINST CORNELL
Minnesota Duluth took game one against Cornell University in a 3-2 win after a late game-winning goal from Derek Daschke. The Bulldogs boosted their record to 3-4 and gave Cornell their first loss of the year, for a record of 0-1. Scoring for the Bulldogs was Wyatt Kaiser, Ben Steeves,...
#4 BULLDOGS SET OUT ON FINAL ROAD TRIP OF REGULAR SEASON
The #4 UMD volleyball team is still fresh off the heels of a five-set dandy against #7 St. Cloud State in Romano on Tuesday night. It was the kind of match that would quite justifiably leave anyone- even the fans- wishing nothing more than to sit in an ice bath for the rest of the week to recover. Really, it's hard not to imagine that the 22-2 Bulldogs have been in a perpetual state like that for much of what has been a rewarding but grueling year. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs will soon learn once again that it's difficult to set up ice baths on a bus.
THE BULLDOGS FALL TO HUSKIES IN HEARTBREAKING FASHION ON SENIOR NIGHT
The University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team saw their 2022 season come to a close after a hard-fought 2-0 loss with St. Cloud State. The Bulldogs celebrated their last match of the season with honoring their senior class. The Bulldogs created strong offensive pressure, but couldn't keep it up long...
