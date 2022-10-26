Read full article on original website
BBC
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
BBC
Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut
The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. They say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
BBC
Jacqueline Kirk who was set alight by ex 'got on with life'
She suffered chronic burns when her violent ex-partner set her alight but incredibly Jacqueline Kirk was not bitter and "got on with life", a friend said. Ms Kirk was left severely disfigured in the attack by Steven Craig in 1998. Craig, a violent fantasist, had acted out a torture scene...
BBC
Headless body trial: Woman guilty of murdering and decapitating friend
A woman has been found guilty of murdering and decapitating her friend in order to inherit her estate. Jemma Mitchell, 38, killed Mee Kuen Chong at the 67-year-old's north-west London home in June 2021, before putting her body into a suitcase and driving to Devon to dump it. Ms Chong's...
BBC
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
BBC
Explosions heard as fire breaks out at Angus farm
Firefighters are tackling a blaze that took hold at a farm in a village in Angus. Crews were called to Myreside Farm in Inverkeilor at about 17:50 while large plumes of smoke were spotted across the skyline. Residents heard explosions from the site as they captured footage of the flames.
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
Wild boar stabbed by man who let dogs attack it
A man who stabbed a wild boar then filmed a pair of dogs attacking and tormenting it has been jailed. Luke Rix was jailed for 18 weeks after an RSPCA inquiry that led to a raid on a property in Gloucestershire. The charity was contacted after videos and pictures of...
BBC
Lucy Letby seen by incubator as alarm rang, trial hears
A nurse has described seeing Lucy Letby standing by the incubator of a premature baby after his heart rate and oxygen levels dropped, a murder trial has heard. The baby, known as Child C, is alleged to have been the second infant murdered by Ms Letby in June 2015. Ms...
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
BBC
Investigation into Leicester City helicopter crash concludes
An investigation into a helicopter crash that killed five people, including Leicester City's chairman, has ended more than four years later. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff - Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz were killed in the crash on 27 October 2018.
BBC
Liam Christie murder: Victim executed in his sleep, court told
Liam Christie was the victim of "a brutal execution" while he was asleep in bed, a court has heard. Jonathan Patterson, from Whinburn Close in Antrim, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court by videolink. He is also charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition...
BBC
Three men plead guilty after police find Southampton cannabis factory
Three men have pleaded guilty to drug production after police found thousands of cannabis plants in a warehouse. Rezart Selami, 29, Alfred Mamoci, 35, and Selami Lugja, 31, all from Southampton, admitted producing a controlled drug of Class B on Monday. They were arrested on Friday when police made enquiries...
BBC
Birmingham police find drugs stashed in Kinder Surprise capsule
Police said they had a surprise of a different kind when opening the plastic capsule from a Kinder egg. Normally the small yellow tubs - from within the continental confectionery's chocolate shell - contain a tiny toy, from which Kinder Surprise draws its name. But rather than a boat or...
Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people
Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
BBC
Is this how Scotland's nationalised railway is meant to look?
Another stoppage on the railways highlights the battle over pay, waged most ferociously by those with the most leverage, but also with most to lose as efficiency and changing travel patterns threaten employment conditions. Renewed public control of railways brings high expectations of what can be achieved, but limited prospects...
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Child slave's cannabis farm conviction overturned
A man's cannabis growing conviction has been overturned after it was found he was compelled to commit the crime as a modern slavery victim when he was 17. The man was found working on a cannabis farm after being trafficked into the UK from Vietnam in 2016. He admitted producing...
BBC
Searches off Lewis after distress beacon detected
Searches have been made off the Western Isles after a report of an activated distress beacon. The coastguard said it believed the beacon to be about 64 miles (103km) north west of the Butt of Lewis. Stornoway lifeboat and a coastguard helicopter and fixed wing aircraft have been involved in...
BBC
Twin brothers and mother convicted of drug dealing
A pair of twin brothers and their mother have been convicted of running a drug dealing business worth hundreds of thousands of pounds. Bradley and Brendan Vidovic, 23, of Straight Road, Colchester, were each sentenced to two years six months in prison. Paula Vidovic, of the same address, was given...
