WLFI.com
wrtv.com
abc17news.com
Jury acquits Indiana man of abandoning adult daughter
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a man of neglect charges after he was accused with his ex-wife of abandoning an adopted daughter. The Tippecanoe Superior Court panel deliberated about two hours Thursday before finding Michael Barnett not guilty of three neglect charges and conspiracy to commit neglect of a dependent. The daughter, Ukrainian immigrant Natalia Barnett, said her adoptive parents, before moving to Canada, abandoned her in a second-story Lafayette apartment in which she was unable to navigate the stairs and without a walker or wheelchair or any knowledge of the city. Michael Barnett and his ex-wife have said Natalia was an adult pretending to be a child.
WLFI.com
Indiana father arrested for battery, neglect after infant treated for skull fractures
KOKOMO, Ind. — The father of an infant found with severe injuries was arrested for battery and neglect, Kokomo police announced. Police were first notified by hospital staff at Howard Regional Hospital on October 11. The hospital was preparing to fly a 1-month-old child with multiple skull fractures to Indianapolis, and staff suspected child abuse. […]
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in connection […]
WLFI.com
Haunted Lafayette: The mystery of "Baby Alice"
Lafayette has a rich history filled with immigration. In the city's German neighborhood, the spirit of Baby Alice may have never moved on... Haunted Lafayette: The mystery of "Baby Alice" Lafayette has a rich history filled with immigration. In the city's German neighborhood, the spirit of Baby Alice may have...
Could Natalia Barnett function alone with her disability?
Neighbors said they could smell Natalia Barnett from 10 feet away, and the stench only worsened over the four years she was left alone. Part of the reason, one of the prosecution’s expert witnesses Dr. Brad Tinkle, argued, is because she would have had a hard time getting into the bathtub in her Lafayette apartment.
Teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing at Dollar General
"This is another example of another young man who does something stupid and has access to a weapon," Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner said.
'One of Indiana's best kept secrets': Program helping, empowering families
A not-for-profit organization that's been around for decades says their adoption and family services are more in demand now than ever before.
Arrest made in Delphi murder investigation, sources say
The Indiana State Police plans to provide an update Monday on its investigation into the 2017 murders of two teenage girls, an official confirms.
Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead
KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
Delphi murders: Arrest reportedly made in connection with deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. (TCD) -- Indiana State Police have allegedly arrested a suspect in connection with the deaths of teens Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, who were killed in February 2017. WXIN-TV reports they received confirmation from "multiple sources" that 50-year-old Richard Allen was taken into custody and booked...
WOWO News
Delphi murders press conference will be Monday
DELPHI, Ind. (Network Indiana) – A news conference that will be an update on the Delphi murder investigation will take place Monday, at Delphi United Methodist Church, announced Indiana State Police Friday afternoon. A news release from state police did not specify what the press conference would be about,...
Man in custody in Delphi deaths investigation
A man is in custody in connection with the deaths of two teenage girls that rocked the small town of Delphi, Indiana, more than five years ago. Roxana Saberi reports on the break in the cold case.
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
IN Dept. of Correction investigating death of Plainfield Correctional offender
The Indiana Department of Correction is investigating how an offender at the Plainfield Correctional Facility was able to obtain drugs that ultimately killed him.
