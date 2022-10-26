Read full article on original website
Related
Tim Heidecker on Kanye: You Can Be Mentally Ill AND an Idiot
Comedian Tim Heidecker isn’t tiptoeing around the situation surrounding the rapper formally known as Kanye West. He shared his thoughts about the disgraced fashion designer on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal podcast.“It’s sort of like not even comfortable to talk about because obviously there are a lot of people who suffer from mental illness who aren’t bigots. And there are a lot of bigots who I guess technically don’t suffer from mental illness in the clinical sense,” says the show’s host Andy Levy.Heidecker agrees.“You can be mentally ill and an idiot, too, right? You can have both of...
FAITH: Words of eternal life
The Holy Spirit posed a question to me: 'If Jesus is your First Love, why not make Him your First Light as well?'John 10:27 & 28, "My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life…" Followers of Jesus listen to His voice. His words bring a life that is not of this world (temporal). They are eternal in nature. God speaks in a variety of different 'voices.' We are surrounded by opportunity to listen to words that bring us eternal life." God speaks through creation. I was playing pickleball...
Ron Howard on the Spectacular ‘Thirteen Lives’ and Why He’s Still Shocked by the ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Backlash
Ron Howard is debating how humble his humblebrag should be. (One would think that, once you get to be Ron Howard, you’d feel secure in some healthy boasting, but here we are.) After some starting and stopping, he goes for it: Thirteen Lives tested higher with audiences—meaning more positively—than any film he’s directed in his entire career.
Comments / 0