Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
klkntv.com
Bobcat found dead in Nebraska after recent fire torched thousands of acres
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands says a bobcat was found dead on Highway 2 on Wednesday morning. This was north of where the Bovee Fire burned almost 19,000 acres earlier this month, near the Nebraska National Forest. Officials say since bobcats are forest dwellers, the...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol's surprise truck inspections channel safety
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol troopers spent Wednesday morning showing drivers the small ways they can make roads safer for everyone. Troopers held 46 surprise truck inspections near 210th Street and West Center Road this morning. They looked at things such as tires, brakes and lighting. They're calling...
KSNB Local4
California man sentenced for transporting drugs through central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on a drug distribution charge in Nebraska. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Hector Diaz Perez, 26, of Monterey, CA, to a 83 month prison term. This comes after his conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Diaz Perez will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
North Platte Telegraph
Half of Nebraska, 91.6% of Lincoln County in two worst drought categories
The majority of Nebraska, along with almost all of Lincoln County, now falls into one of the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two worst drought categories. Despite getting its first measurable rainfall in 20 days Thursday, North Platte likely will remain dry and mostly sunny as November begins next week, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
dakotanewsnow.com
World-class water makes Bolo Beer Co. standout atop the Nebraska Sandhills
VALENTINE, Neb. (Dakota News Now) - Bolo Beer Co. has embodied much of the western Nebraska community for the past seven years. It prides itself on independence, taking chances, agricultural history, and the historic quality of the Ogallala Aquifer water. “We started looking at what makes good beer,” co-owner Kyle Arganbright said. “Everybody buys their grain and the hops from the same places and the only thing that’s really different is water. We have the best water in the world.”
KSNB Local4
Nebraskans can cash in on Halloween candy by sending to American troops
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Health and wellness company HealthyWage is in the midst of its ‘Cash for Candy’ campaign that is paying people money to ship their unwanted, unopened Halloween candy overseas to American troops through Operation Shoebox. The initiative is a reprisal of the 2018 campaign that...
doniphanherald.com
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old's speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
knopnews2.com
Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Herbster, a former Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, and State Sen. Jule Slama have both dropped the lawsuits filed earlier this year against one another. Court documents show the dismissals were filed Thursday morning in Johnson County. Both lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice, so...
KETV.com
Report: Some Nebraska patients waiting 6-plus months for discharge
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska Hospital Association released a troubling report on health care in the state. It shows dozens of patients are forced to wait it out at the hospital, sometimes for months, when they could be somewhere else. With input from 92 member hospitals, the report highlights...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska landowners can get 3-day head start on deer hunt
LINCOLN — Landowners interested in the special landowner deer season, now in its second year, should be aware of three changes beginning in 2022. The season gives a qualifying landowner a three-day season on his or her property preceding the regular firearm deer season. The $8 special landowner deer...
NebraskaTV
Fires, winds hamper harvest for some Nebraska farmers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After suffering wildfires in the spring, Nebraska now sees them at harvest. Recent days have brought 40 mile an hour winds fanning flames at a time farmers can least afford to have issues. “We're at the point now where every single penny of expense is...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska animal shelters say black cats are good luck and even better pets
Pansy is a black cat with a lot of personality and a lot of names. His name on official documents is Panther, but people usually call him anything but, including Pansy, Pan Pan and Panzita. Tryphena Wells, a sophomore psychology major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Pansy’s owner, said...
North Platte Telegraph
Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for
The Nebraska-born mountain lion was caught on a camera in western Illinois a little over a week ago. But wildlife authorities there weren’t surprised. That same day, they’d received a call from a state biologist in Nebraska, letting them know the mountain lion’s radio collar had sent a signal from McDonough County, about 85 miles south of the Quad Cities.
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
Nebraska Republican Don Bacon seeks fourth congressional term
OMAHA, Neb. — It's one of the races that could shape the future of congress: Nebraska's 2nd District. It's Nebraska's only congressional district that's voted for a Democrat in the last 40 years, although it's only happened four times. Democrat Peter Hoagland served from 1989 to 1995 and Democrat Brad Ashford served from 2015 to 2017.
