PHILADELPHIA -- The old cliche says that a win is a win, whether it's by one run or ... seven. But in the Phillies' case, every last run mattered in their 7-0 victory over the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. It wasn't just that they took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, but the seven-run victory allowed Philadelphia to claim the pivotal win without using any of its high-leverage relievers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO