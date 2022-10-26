Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
Related
Anthony Rizzo opting out is worse news for Yankees than you think
Not that it’s a surprise, but this week, a report from The Athletic revealed New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is expected to opt out of his contract for the 2023 season. He holds a $16 million player option but is looking for one more shot at a multi-year payday.
MLB
Yuli's K-less streak & other numbers to watch for
When Yuli Gurriel worked a 10th-inning walk in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, it was the first time this postseason that one of his plate appearances did not end with him putting the ball in play. But he still has not struck out. Gurriel enters Game...
MLB
Padres questions in an offseason shorter than most
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres just reached their first National League Championship Series in 24 years, and the bulk of their roster is set to return in 2023. Naturally, manager Bob Melvin likes that foundation. "You look at the core guys we have coming back, this is going to be...
MLB
3 ways the Astros can claim World Series advantage
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies have wrestled home-field advantage in the World Series away from the Astros after splitting the first two games at Minute Maid Park on Friday and Saturday. That leaves the Astros needing to win at least one of the next three games in what’s expected to be a raucous Citizens Bank Park to bring the Fall Classic back to Houston, beginning with Game 3 Tuesday.
MLB
3 keys for Phillies to take command of World Series
PHILADELPHIA -- Monday could be fun. It is Game 3 of the World Series. It is Halloween. Phillies fans, the World Series and Halloween on the same night? It could be crazy at Citizens Bank Park. But then, Phillies fans have been losing their minds since Rhys Hoskins spiked his bat after smashing a three-run home run in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.
MLB
4 Philly sports legends to throw out Game 3 first pitches
This story was written before Game 3 of the World Series was rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday night due to inclement weather. The stars will be out in Philadelphia for Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. With the Phillies and Astros heading to Citizens Bank Park and...
MLB
Pujols makes retirement official, signs papers
It's official: Albert Pujols' legendary MLB playing career is over after the 42-year-old signed retirement papers with the Cardinals on Monday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Pujols, nicknamed "The Machine," was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to the United States as a teenager. He was drafted by...
MLB
How Game 3's postponement could aid Phillies' plans
PHILADELPHIA -- A little rain could work wonders for the Phillies’ World Series chances. Major League Baseball postponed Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night because of rain. The Phillies and the Astros will play Game 3 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. Games 4 and 5 will be played Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Games 6 and 7 in Houston, if necessary, will be pushed to Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
MLB
Dusty's costly long leash echoes Game 1 loss
PHILADELPHIA -- The ear-splitting tolls of the rocking red neon Liberty Bell have ceased, the raucous party has streamed into Center City, and the record books indicate that Lance McCullers Jr. stands alone as the only pitcher to surrender five home runs in a postseason game. Yet much in the...
MLB
McCullers burned by 5 Phils homers: 'I got beat, man'
PHILADELPHIA -- All it took for Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. to realize he might be in a little trouble in Game 3 of the World Series was a quick glance behind him into the night sky, where a rocket off the bat of Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was headed for the seats.
MLB
In 2008, he rooted for a Phils title. Now he's trying to prevent one
PHILADELPHIA -- Astros outfielder Chas McCormick, who grew up approximately one hour west of Philadelphia, remembers watching his hometown Phillies win the 2008 World Series. "That place was rocking," the West Chester, Pa., native said of the atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park. McCormick's twin brother, Jason, had a more specific...
MLB
The lowdown on potential FA SP Chris Bassitt
After performing well for the A’s from 2018-21 and earning his first All-Star selection in that last year, Chris Bassitt was traded in March to the Mets. New York was looking to further bolster a rotation that had already seen the addition of Max Scherzer, and it paid off. While Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and others missed time due to injury, Bassitt was a steady and productive presence, leading the team in starts (30) and innings (181 2/3).
MLB
Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners
During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958).
MLB
Harper powers up HR party in Game 3: 'He's a showman'
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper did not react. He watched. It’s everybody else at Citizens Bank Park who lost their flippin’ minds. Harper ripped a two-run home run to right field in the first inning Tuesday night in a 7-0 victory over the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. Harper’s blast kick-started a five-homer barrage, tying a record for the most homers in a World Series game. It ratcheted up another raucous night at the Bank, which has been absolutely electric since this unexpected and wildly fun postseason run began.
MLB
Greinke's potential to return and other offseason Q's
KANSAS CITY -- The first major move in a major offseason for the Royals and general manager J.J. Picollo was made Sunday night, when they hired Matt Quatraro as their new manager. Read more about Quatraro's hire here. Now the work begins filling out Quatraro’s coaching staff, including a new...
MLB
Big offense in Game 3 sets Phillies' bullpen up well
PHILADELPHIA -- The old cliche says that a win is a win, whether it's by one run or ... seven. But in the Phillies' case, every last run mattered in their 7-0 victory over the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. It wasn't just that they took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, but the seven-run victory allowed Philadelphia to claim the pivotal win without using any of its high-leverage relievers.
MLB
Which Reds are set to become free agents?
This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon’s Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As soon as there is a winner in the World Series between the Astros and Phillies this week, offseason business will begin for the Reds and the other 29 clubs in Major League Baseball.
MLB
In front of electric crowd, Phils seize Series lead in emphatic fashion
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philly faithful had waited 4,746 days to host a World Series game, and then -- cruelly -- one more because of rain. Come Tuesday night, however, the skies above Citizens Bank Park were finally free of precipitation and full, instead, of fly balls clearing the outfield wall and leading the Phillies to a Game 3 victory as substantial as the jubilant sounds coming from the stands.
MLB
Happ snags 1st Gold Glove for stellar season in LF
CHICAGO -- This was the year that Ian Happ put it all together for the Cubs. The lessons learned through all the ups and downs of previous seasons paved the way for the most complete campaign of the outfielder's career. The switch-hitting Happ found a level of consistency on offense...
MLB
Phils to hold Wheeler for Game 6 for extra rest
PHILADELPHIA -- Zack Wheeler appeared to be in fine spirits Tuesday evening before Game 3 of the World Series. • World Series Game 4, presented by Capital One: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Wheeler is experiencing arm fatigue, according to the Phillies. It is why, they said, he will...
Comments / 0