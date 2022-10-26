ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Asheville Citizen-Times

Opinion: Christian nationals should be reminded unity by coercion has never worked

Governments or rulers are very concerned to attain the unity of their nation under them. You can see this is a primary concern of Xi Jin-Ping of China by the way he treats Tibetans, Uyghurs, and Hong Kong people, and wants to treat the people of Taiwan. We can also see that Putin is trying to enforce unity with Russia onto Ukraine. Both Xi and Putin want to bring various peoples into a non-democratic nation under...
drugtopics.com

Vaccines Services Build Revenue and Relationships

Offering immunization services at the pharmacy promotes public health and strengthens patient-pharmacy staff relationships. As revenue from dispensing prescriptions plummets, pharmacists may need to turn to additional service offerings to create revenue streams. Since COVID-19 vaccines became available in early 2021, it’s clearer than ever before that offering vaccines is a way to not only keep patients safe, but also improve pharmacy revenue.
SPRINGDALE, AR
drugtopics.com

News Roundup: October 24 to October 28

Your weekly roundup of the latest news from Drug Topics®. Turn your pharmacy into a point-of-care testing site. Hospitalization, Mortality Benefits Seen in Vaccinated Patients Who Took Paxlovid. Findings by researchers at Epic, the electronic health record company, show that the benefits extend to people ages 50-64. Looking at...

