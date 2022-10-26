Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Korean wins major composers prize
The results are in from the 76th Concours de Genève composition competition. Shin Kim, 27, of South Korea won first prize for his work The Song of Oneiroi’, for six voices and microphones. Yuki Nakahashi, 27, from Japan came second with ‘Settings’, for vocal ensemble. Third...
Slipped Disc
Brazil chief quits
Arthur Nestrovski stepped down today after 13 years as artistic director of the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra (Osesp). During that time he gave Brazil a world showcase at the BBC Proms, the Lucerne Festival and, latterly, at Carnegie Hall. He says: ’15 days ago, Osesp and the Osesp Choir,...
Slipped Disc
Russian soprano makes Vienna Opera debut
The Russian soprano Kristina Mkhitaryan will take over as Violetta tomorrow in Vienna in a long run of La Traviata. Mkhitaryan, 35, from Novorossyisk, is booked for the same role at Covent Garden next summer. She is singing Musetta in Bohème this season at the Met.
‘I don’t want any part of it’: the Wales fans shunning Qatar’s World Cup
Ethical, logistical and financial concerns see supporters staying away, despite it being their team’s first World Cup since 1958. Imagine being a Wales fan and not going to the World Cup. It is the first time they have qualified since 1958, which was so long ago that the goal that knocked them out was scored by an unknown teenager called Pelé. Sixty-four years later and it is Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Rob Page looking to set the world on fire. What a time to be alive! Except, for some Wales fans, they are going to pass, thanks very much.
More Than 350 Latin American Doctors Take Part in the Region's Second Ferrer Summit
MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 23, 2022-- With the participation of more than 350 specialist doctors from Latin American countries such as Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Argentina, the second LatAm Ferrer Summit was held in Panama. Experts gave presentations on the main health challenges in the region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005059/en/ Doctors attending the second Latam Ferrer Summit (Photo: Business Wire)
Prodigy Jake Jarman ready to take on world’s best gymnasts in Liverpool
During one of the final days of preparation before the preliminary rounds of the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool that began on Saturday, Jake Jarman was navigating his routine on the floor exercise when he stepped up to deliver one of the most difficult skills in the sport. After five...
Slipped Disc
Frankfurt Opera bucks audience decline
Oper Frankfurt tells us it has begun to reverse the post-Covid audience slump. October has yielded 76% box-office sales. November looks like 85% and December is running at 80%. Intendant Bernd Loebe says: ‘Oper Frankfurt’s box office is 5-10% lower than before Covid-19, due mostly to lost subscription holders.’...
Slipped Disc
Paris names new ballet chief
The Opéra de Paris has chosen the Spanish dancer José Carlos Martinez as its next director of ballet. He succeeds the unlucky Aurélie Dupont in December. Martinez, 53, has been artistic director of the Spanish National Dance Company for the past dozen years.
Slipped Disc
Ukrainian wins Hohens with most Russian concerto
The Ukrainian pianist Illia Ovcharenko is the 2022 Honens winner. He convinced the judges with a performance of Tchaikovsky’s first piano concerto. Illia, 21, takes home C$100,000 and an Artist Development Program worth half a million dollars. Finalists Rachel Breen (United States / age 26) and Sasha Kasman Laude (United States / age 27) each received Finalist Prizes of $10,000. Additional prizes are awarded to Ádám Balogh for the Best Performance of a Commissioned Work ($2500), and Angie Zhang for the Best Performance of a Beethoven Violin Sonata ($2500) and the Audience Choice Award ($2500).
Slipped Disc
Schumann gets a wacky memorial in Düsseldorf
The mayor of Düsseldorf yesterday unveiled a tribute to Robert and Clara Schumann, ‘Danse À Deux’, at the Ratinger Tor. The sculpture is the work of Markus Lüpertz. Schumann had such strong feelings about the city that he jumped into the raging Rhine in a suicide attempt in February 1854.
The Beer at Germany's Biggest Oktoberfest Celebration Must Officially Be Brewed in Munich
The European Commission recently recognized the city's brewing history and water supply as essential to Oktoberfestbier.
operawire.com
Anna Netrebko to Perform in Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo’s 2022-23 Season
Italy’s Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo has announced its 2022-23 season. The sole vocal performance of the season will be by Anna Netrebko who will present a recital of music by Glinka, Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, and Rachmaninoff. The soprano will perform alongside Elena Bashkirova at the historical Teatro Petrarca in Arezzo.
mailplus.co.uk
If they can’t beat us... French champagne giants snap up UK’s sparkling vineyards
FRENCH champagne houses have bought up hundreds of acres of land in England for vineyards to make sparkling wine. Taittinger and Pommery are among the celebrated producers which have crossed the Channel. They have been drawn to southern England as hotter summers due to climate change have improved the conditions...
Festival Cervantino, Latin America's biggest cultural event, returns with new energy
On a recent Saturday night at the Teatro Juarez in Guanajuato, Portuguese singer Carminho is performing her second Fado called O Começo (The Beginning). She's accompanied by a quartet of bass, electric and acoustic guitars and the emblematic instrument of fado, the 12-steel string Portuguese guitar. Fado songs are deeply melancholic, the lyrics are filled with 'saudade,' a feeling of nostalgia and longing.
Slipped Disc
French minister says 2024 arts festivals may be cancelled for the Olympics
The French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has expressed concern about security arrangements for the 2024 Olympic Games. He told the Senate that an average of 30,000 police and gendarmes will be required each day in Paris for the duration of the Games. This may require postponement of other public...
cntraveler.com
A Beginner's Guide to the Spanish Aperitivo
Nestled between the Atlantic and the Mediterranean sea lies Spain, a country whose culinary scene has been making international waves for decades. Part of what makes Spain’s gastronomy so outstanding is the physical makeup of the country—a range of autonomous communities with varied traditions and regional delicacies— but it is also the longstanding tradition of food as a vehicle for socialization and celebration. Of all of the beloved foodie customs in Spain, aperitivos might just be the simplest, most treasured of all.
americanmilitarynews.com
Keen Sword to test ‘interoperability’ between the Japanese and US militaries
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Japanese and U.S. militaries will hold another large-scale joint exercise next month, this time also joined by ships and aircraft from Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. Exercise ‘Keen Sword’ will take place from Nov....
Just Outside Lisbon Is a Palace Winery Fit for a Ruler
For as long as I can recall, I’ve wanted friends who drink port—the sweet, fortified wine that gets its name from Porto, the coastal city in northwest Portugal. In fact, there’s an unopened bottle of Royal Oporto’s tawny port that stands among an otherwise predictable collection of bottles in my tiny bar-cabinet in Mumbai. “Port, anyone?” I always ask, offering it to dinner guests as we wind down for the evening. They always decline. Perhaps the issue is that I’m over-enthusiastic (I really want friends who drink port); perhaps it’s the muggy Mumbai weather.
A Taste of Cuba: Cuban native, Valley wife entertain with flavors of Latin America
DONNA – Bongos and claves cast their hot spells into a home filled with San Miguel de Allende colors. Spirals of steam whirl like tiny imps from a pot of shredded beef and sweet peppers, casting mischievous glances at guests who grow restless and enamored with wonder. “Ay candela,...
The Tallest Building in the EU Was Just Completed in an Unexpected City
A new record has been set in the European Union as Varso Tower, now the tallest building in the EU, has been completed. Located in Warsaw, Poland, the 1,017-foot structure overtook Commerzbank Tower in Frankfurt, Germany, which previously held the record at 850 feet. Spanning 53 stories, the mixed-use building will soon house offices, restaurants, and two observation decks throughout its 753,474-square-foot space. Designed by British architectural firm Foster + Partners, the skyscraper is defined by a triple-glazed glass façade and a roughly 262-foot spire crowning the top.
