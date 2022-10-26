Read full article on original website
West Memphis receiver's huge night not enough to beat Benton
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land BENTON — Try as he might, the play of West Memphis wide receiver Jarrell Shephard was not enough to knock off the No. 18 Benton Panthers. Sheppard, the 5-11, 185-pound senior wide receiver, had 16 receptions for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns in a ...
arkansastechnews.com
Talk Saves Lives Program at ATU November 28
The Arkansas Tech University Health and Wellness Center will host an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) program entitled Talk Saves Lives on Monday, Nov. 28. The session will begin at 2 p.m. in Doc Bryan Student Services Center room 242, 1605 Coliseum Drive in Russellville. Participation will be free and open to the public.
arkansastechnews.com
McArthur to Offer Her Perspective on Education
The third and final fall 2022 installment of the “Comparing K-12 School Experiences from Around the World” virtual education series offered by the Arkansas Tech University College of Education and Health is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Xela McArthur, first grade teacher in the Russellville School District, will...
talkbusiness.net
Mixed-use asset on Maumelle Boulevard sells at auction for $1.84M
A high-profile commercial property along Maumelle Boulevard in Maumelle sold recently to Arkansas investors for $1.84 million. Castle Investments LLC, led by Bruce Cook and his son Steve Cook, bought the 37,958-square-foot building at 600 Pine Forest Drive near Lake Valencia. They submitted the winning bid at auction, organized by Wilson Auctioneers of Hot Springs, on Sept. 13. The deal closed Thursday (Oct. 27).
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
arkadelphian.com
Motorcyclist dies in Hot Spring County
A Hot Springs man was killed Thursday evening after losing control of a motorcycle on a gravel road. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, William Eugene Hart, 50, was driving a Kawasaki KL 650 motorcycle southbound on a gravel driveway off of Thomas Loop in rural Hot Spring County when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree.
KATV
Central Arkansas Water will draw down Lake Maumelle water levels to address plant species
Little Rock (KATV) — Changes to Lake Maumelle are creating a lot of issues for boaters who frequently fish at at Westrock Marina. Rave Lawson is the watershed protection manager with Central Arkansas Water. She told KATV they discovered a plant species in the lake that can be harmful to its drinking supply source.
Kroger reaches $180K EEOC settlement over religious liberty lawsuit at Arkansas store
The federal agency that oversees employment discrimination announced a settlement Thursday between the Kroger grocery chain and two workers at a Conway store.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Local authorities are seeking help in locating a man missing for nearly 10 days
Little Rock, Arkansas – Several law-enforcement agencies are involved in the search for an Arkansas man who was last seen nearly 10 days ago. Local authorities are now asking for the public’s help in locating him. The 68-year-old Daniel Gibson was last seen on October 20, and he...
KATV
BOLO Alert: Police seeking information on Roland homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on Jan. 1. in Roland, Arkansas. The victim was identified as Jeremiah Brown. If you have any information regarding the homicide investigation contact Detective Braxton or the...
Family of Clinton woman missing for months plead for help in search
A woman from Clinton has been reported missing after several attempts to contact her.
Man arrested in Benton after high-speed chase ended with him crashing into a building
A man was arrested on Wednesday following a high-speed pursuit in Benton that ended with a vehicle through the wall of a Dollar General.
cityhs.net
Traffic Pattern Changes Happening at the HWY 270/HWY 227 Intersection in Garland County Oct.31
Construction to widen Highway 270 (Albert Pike Road) to five lanes in Garland County requires a traffic pattern change and activation of a traffic signal at its intersection with Highway 227 (Mountain Pine Road) in Hot Springs. Weather permitting, crews will shift Highway 227 southbound traffic onto new pavement adjacent...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Important notice: Benton Police Department’s phone lines are down, those in need to use alternative phone number
Little Rock, Arkansas – All of the Benton Police Department phone lines are down and those in need are advised to use alternative phone number if they need to get in touch with the police department. According to a Twitter post by the Benton PD, a power outage at...
Arkansas police asking if anyone has seen this man impersonating an officer
LAMAR, Arkansas — Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens and the Lamar Police Department are reaching out to the public asking if anyone has seen a man posing as a law enforcement officer. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Tristan Justice was arrested for allegedly posing as an officer and according to...
Lavaca man pleads guilty in $100M COVID fraud case
A Lavaca man facing a potential 160-year prison sentence for $100 million of COVID-related fraud charges has reached a plea agreement.
