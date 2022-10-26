ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

arkansastechnews.com

Talk Saves Lives Program at ATU November 28

The Arkansas Tech University Health and Wellness Center will host an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) program entitled Talk Saves Lives on Monday, Nov. 28. The session will begin at 2 p.m. in Doc Bryan Student Services Center room 242, 1605 Coliseum Drive in Russellville. Participation will be free and open to the public.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

McArthur to Offer Her Perspective on Education

The third and final fall 2022 installment of the “Comparing K-12 School Experiences from Around the World” virtual education series offered by the Arkansas Tech University College of Education and Health is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Xela McArthur, first grade teacher in the Russellville School District, will...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Mixed-use asset on Maumelle Boulevard sells at auction for $1.84M

A high-profile commercial property along Maumelle Boulevard in Maumelle sold recently to Arkansas investors for $1.84 million. Castle Investments LLC, led by Bruce Cook and his son Steve Cook, bought the 37,958-square-foot building at 600 Pine Forest Drive near Lake Valencia. They submitted the winning bid at auction, organized by Wilson Auctioneers of Hot Springs, on Sept. 13. The deal closed Thursday (Oct. 27).
MAUMELLE, AR
Arkansas Outside

Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
arkadelphian.com

Motorcyclist dies in Hot Spring County

A Hot Springs man was killed Thursday evening after losing control of a motorcycle on a gravel road. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, William Eugene Hart, 50, was driving a Kawasaki KL 650 motorcycle southbound on a gravel driveway off of Thomas Loop in rural Hot Spring County when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree.
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
KATV

BOLO Alert: Police seeking information on Roland homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on Jan. 1. in Roland, Arkansas. The victim was identified as Jeremiah Brown. If you have any information regarding the homicide investigation contact Detective Braxton or the...
ROLAND, AR

