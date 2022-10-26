Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
What holds for ApeCoin after meeting resistance at $5?
Cryptocurrencies staged a comeback after the Canadian central bank raised interest rates lower than expected. Coming amid a period of high inflation and high borrowing rates, speculations now shift to whether other jurisdictions will do the same. The anticipation has driven the crypto market valuation to $996 billion. Also up...
coinjournal.net
Has Cosmos ATOM finally found a bullish footing?
Cosmos ATOM/USD has climbed 2% in the past day to consolidate weekly gains at 17% as cryptocurrencies recover. ATOM currently trades at $13, with a market valuation of over $3 billion. Equally, Cosmos has registered significant activities as daily trading volumes rose 63% to $628 million. A broader outlook shows...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum overcomes another key resistance. Here is the next target
Ethereum (ETH/USD) has recaptured $1,500. As of press time, the cryptocurrency trades at $1,550 after gains of 20% in the past one week. Technical indicators show that the cryptocurrency has overcome key resistance and is on its way to the next level (s). Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence’s lead strategist, has...
coinjournal.net
Tezos price: what’s the outlook after Robinhood listing?
XTZ, the native token of Tezos, has staged a massive price correction since October 21 rising from a low of $1.3033 to the current price of $1.44. Tezos price has gained more than 5% since Robinhood announced its listing adding to the gains it had made since Friday last week. The bullish trend continues today with the token gaining about 1.20% in the past 24 hours.
coinjournal.net
Readying to buy Optimism token after a key breakout is confirmed
Once again, a few cryptocurrencies are sending market waves. Despite remaining largely bearish this year, most tokens are turning up, showing what a bull run will look like. Probably, we are in a bull market. But, with macro shivers continuing to wreak havoc, we would be cautious about making a bull call now.
coinjournal.net
Algorand records growth in on-chain activity. Here is what it needs to become bullish
The FIFA World Cup is fast approaching. The Algorand token (ALGO/USD) will likely be in the limelight as the platform is the official blockchain partner of the global event. Aside from increased publicity, Algorand will supply FIFA with blockchain-enabled wallet solutions. Long-term, Algorand could power FIFA’s digital assets, including NFTs and its official cryptocurrency.
coinjournal.net
Bybit extends its ‘zero-fees’ campaign until the end of the year
Bybit is experiencing increasing interest from its ‘zero-fees’ and has decided to extend it till the end of the year. Bybit, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced that it had extended its ‘zero-fees’ campaign until the end of 2022. This latest development comes after the company reported that it as the company continues to see increasing interest and success from the recent initiative.
coinjournal.net
MintMe.com Coin Secures 25 Million Dollars Investment Commitment From GEM Digital Limited
Belize City, Belize, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire. GEM Digital Limited commits 25 Million Dollars to MintMe.com Coin. MINTME rose by over 50,000% in the last two years, and such news will only speed up its march to the top. MintMe, with over 70 000 users growing against the bear market,...
coinjournal.net
This week in crypto: Binance launches its oracle network, invests in Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover
Binance was in the news this week for numerous activities as the crypto exchange continues to grow despite the bear market. The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange announced earlier this week that it would launch the Binance Oracle network this month. The crypto exchange said Binance Oracle will support multiple...
coinjournal.net
Best crypto under $1 to buy in November
Cryptocurrencies bounced back this week after spending a few weeks in a consolidation phase. Most coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by more than 5%. Since there was no major crypto news, this rally was mostly because of macro factors as investors priced in a Fed pivot. Here are the best crypto under $1 to buy or trade in November.
Comments / 0