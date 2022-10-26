ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, WA

ifiberone.com

Baby who wasn't buckled up ejected in rollover near Malaga

MALAGA - A two-year-old has injuries after she was ejected from a vehicle in a crash near Malaga on Friday night. Sgt. Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a father in his 40s was driving a pickup truck just before 5:30 p.m. on the Malaga Alcoa Highway when he crashed.
MALAGA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kittitas County Sheriff warns of scam calls

KITTITAS COUNTY - The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is warning people living in Kittitas County of scam callers claiming to be Deputy Scott Hoffman and threatening to arrest them. According to the KCSO, past residents of Kittitas County are also receiving these calls. The caller is saying the arrest is...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Toddler Ejected From Vehicle on Malaga Alcoa Highway

A collision on Malaga Alcoa Highway ejected a two-year-old child out of the vehicle Friday night, who sustained no serious injuries. Around 5:25 p.m., a male driver in his 40’s was driving his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck southbound Malaga Alcoa Highway. Witnesses say that while he was passing vehicles,...
MALAGA, WA
ifiberone.com

Shooting near Home Depot in Moses Lake injures one

MOSES LAKE - One person is recovering from a gunshot wound after they were shot near the Home Depot store in the Moses Lake on Thursday night. Police say the victim was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to survive. The report about the shooting came in at around 9 p.m. The gunman reportedly remains at large. We'll have more about the shooting as the investigation yields more information.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case

A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver. Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Grant County Health District Warn of Fumes from Wilbur Ellis Fire

Update: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:33 p.m. Grant County Sheriff's Office states that will will be sending cleanup crews to extinguish the remaining debris and excavate the site on the morning of Oct. 29. This may result in an excess of particulate matter (PM2.5), increase presence of sulfur dioxide (SO₂),...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Crash on SR 28 near Quincy takes out power pole darkening, hundreds of homes

QUINCY - About 933 Grant PUD customers are without power after a utility pole was taken out by a pickup truck Friday evening. Troopers say the husband and wife were going east on SR 28 when they suddenly took a very wide right onto White Trail Road just west of Quincy. The driver reportedly failed to navigate the turn and crashed into a power pole in front of some apple orchards. The crash severed the power pole, sending wires to the ground.
QUINCY, WA
kpq.com

Man Freed For Time Served In Chelan County Felony Voyeurism Case

An army sergeant charged with two felony voyeurism counts in Chelan County is free after being given credit for time served Friday. Steven Jacob Olsen, 32, went to jail the same day he pleaded guilty in early August and served about two-and-a-half months of a four-month term. Olsen was accused...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington

NESPELEM, Wash. — Authorities said Friday they have arrested two of the three suspects they were searching for after two people were found dead and a police officer was shot on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington. The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of...
KELLER, WA
KATU.com

Video shows moments after bear attacked a woman in Chelan County

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — New video shows Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers working to contain a bear and her cubs after the animal attacked a woman in Leavenworth over the weekend. The woman was attacked from behind after letting her dog out to play early Saturday morning,...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Port Authority Weighs Future Of Little Used Mansfield Airport

The future of the Mansfield Airport in Douglas County is in question because of its poor condition, lack of funding and limited traffic. Chelan Douglas Port Authority Commissioners discussed the possibility of closing the airport Tuesday. The Port owns the airport, which only had five landings in September. Port CEO...
MANSFIELD, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee City Council Approves Purchase For Second RV Park For Homeless

The City of Wenatchee is moving forward to purchase land which has already been cleared out and groomed by construction workers to be an RV park for homeless people. The City Council has approved formal negotiations with the property owner to purchase the land, which was previously occupied by a trucking company.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Saddlerock Hiking Trail Officially Reopened Friday

Saddle Rock's hiking trail officially reopened on Friday, with the City of Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz cutting the ribbon. Saddle Rock was closed off to the public since July 18, while crews worked on a months-long remediation project, cleaning up contaminated soil during the trail’s mining era. Saddle Rock...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire wipes out fertilizer plant in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - As of 9:45 a.m. on Monday, a pile of rubble that used to be the Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant in Moses Lake is still smoldering after it was engulfed by flames on Sunday afternoon. Situated in 14900 block of Road 1.3 Southeast, the plant caught fire at around...
MOSES LAKE, WA

