Baby who wasn't buckled up ejected in rollover near Malaga
MALAGA - A two-year-old has injuries after she was ejected from a vehicle in a crash near Malaga on Friday night. Sgt. Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a father in his 40s was driving a pickup truck just before 5:30 p.m. on the Malaga Alcoa Highway when he crashed.
nbcrightnow.com
Kittitas County Sheriff warns of scam calls
KITTITAS COUNTY - The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is warning people living in Kittitas County of scam callers claiming to be Deputy Scott Hoffman and threatening to arrest them. According to the KCSO, past residents of Kittitas County are also receiving these calls. The caller is saying the arrest is...
kpq.com
Toddler Ejected From Vehicle on Malaga Alcoa Highway
A collision on Malaga Alcoa Highway ejected a two-year-old child out of the vehicle Friday night, who sustained no serious injuries. Around 5:25 p.m., a male driver in his 40’s was driving his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck southbound Malaga Alcoa Highway. Witnesses say that while he was passing vehicles,...
ifiberone.com
Shooting near Home Depot in Moses Lake injures one
MOSES LAKE - One person is recovering from a gunshot wound after they were shot near the Home Depot store in the Moses Lake on Thursday night. Police say the victim was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to survive. The report about the shooting came in at around 9 p.m. The gunman reportedly remains at large. We'll have more about the shooting as the investigation yields more information.
kpq.com
Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case
A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver. Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
kpq.com
Grant County Health District Warn of Fumes from Wilbur Ellis Fire
Update: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:33 p.m. Grant County Sheriff's Office states that will will be sending cleanup crews to extinguish the remaining debris and excavate the site on the morning of Oct. 29. This may result in an excess of particulate matter (PM2.5), increase presence of sulfur dioxide (SO₂),...
ifiberone.com
White supremacy group gathers on pedestrian bridge above I-90 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - A group of white supremacists gathered on the pedestrian bridge above I-90 at Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake Saturday morning. The event was confirmed by local law enforcement; no crimes were committed. Information about the individuals or organization behind the gathering isn't known, but banners with...
ifiberone.com
Crash on SR 28 near Quincy takes out power pole darkening, hundreds of homes
QUINCY - About 933 Grant PUD customers are without power after a utility pole was taken out by a pickup truck Friday evening. Troopers say the husband and wife were going east on SR 28 when they suddenly took a very wide right onto White Trail Road just west of Quincy. The driver reportedly failed to navigate the turn and crashed into a power pole in front of some apple orchards. The crash severed the power pole, sending wires to the ground.
kpq.com
Man Freed For Time Served In Chelan County Felony Voyeurism Case
An army sergeant charged with two felony voyeurism counts in Chelan County is free after being given credit for time served Friday. Steven Jacob Olsen, 32, went to jail the same day he pleaded guilty in early August and served about two-and-a-half months of a four-month term. Olsen was accused...
KOMO News
2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington
NESPELEM, Wash. — Authorities said Friday they have arrested two of the three suspects they were searching for after two people were found dead and a police officer was shot on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington. The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of...
KATU.com
Video shows moments after bear attacked a woman in Chelan County
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — New video shows Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers working to contain a bear and her cubs after the animal attacked a woman in Leavenworth over the weekend. The woman was attacked from behind after letting her dog out to play early Saturday morning,...
kpq.com
Port Authority Weighs Future Of Little Used Mansfield Airport
The future of the Mansfield Airport in Douglas County is in question because of its poor condition, lack of funding and limited traffic. Chelan Douglas Port Authority Commissioners discussed the possibility of closing the airport Tuesday. The Port owns the airport, which only had five landings in September. Port CEO...
kpq.com
Wenatchee City Council Approves Purchase For Second RV Park For Homeless
The City of Wenatchee is moving forward to purchase land which has already been cleared out and groomed by construction workers to be an RV park for homeless people. The City Council has approved formal negotiations with the property owner to purchase the land, which was previously occupied by a trucking company.
kpq.com
Saddlerock Hiking Trail Officially Reopened Friday
Saddle Rock's hiking trail officially reopened on Friday, with the City of Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz cutting the ribbon. Saddle Rock was closed off to the public since July 18, while crews worked on a months-long remediation project, cleaning up contaminated soil during the trail’s mining era. Saddle Rock...
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
ifiberone.com
Fire wipes out fertilizer plant in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - As of 9:45 a.m. on Monday, a pile of rubble that used to be the Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant in Moses Lake is still smoldering after it was engulfed by flames on Sunday afternoon. Situated in 14900 block of Road 1.3 Southeast, the plant caught fire at around...
ifiberone.com
Public outcry prompts Wenatchee venue to bar Drag Queen Story Hour event from premises
Pybus Public Market was going to be the original site for an event known as a Drag Queen Story Hour, but that's no longer happening after an overwhelming amount of people expressing contempt for the event prompted the venue's governing board to cancel the occasion. A Drag Queen Story Hour...
ifiberone.com
Speeding semi rolls, blocks all eastbound lanes on I-90 Tuesday night
EASTON - Washington State Troopers say speed was a factor in a Tuesday night semi rollover that ended up blocking all lanes on eastbound I-90 for five hours and 40 minutes. The crash happened just west of Easton in Kittitas County near Lake Kachees. Authorities report that 33-year-old Ajmer Singh...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Legendary rocker, hunter Ted Nugent weighs in on Leavenworth bear attack
The phone has barely stopped ringing for local wildlife expert Tom Nelson since he blamed “woke politics” for a Leavenworth park bear attack that sent one woman to the hospital last weekend. Now, fresh off several network TV news appearances for his outspoken comments, Nelson – who hosts...
