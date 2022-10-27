ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

North Springview Bridge reopened after three-year closure

By By Mariah Franklin
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

A years-long bridge closure on North Springview Road came to an end last week. After shutting off access to the North Springview Road Bridge in 2019, the Blount County Highway Department officially cut the ribbon on the rebuilt bridge Monday, Oct. 17. The reopening will renew motorist access to the area between Morganton Road and U.S. 411.

Blount County Highway Department Superintendent Jeff Headrick told The Daily Times that he’d ordered the wooden bridge closed following user complaints and inspections from both the county highway department and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

After the county inspected the bridge, Headrick alerted TDOT, and state officials confirmed the need for a closure.

Assistant Highway Superintendent Chico Messer said that the bridge was in a state of disrepair before its Sept. 24, 2019, shuttering. Among the issues with the bridge, he said, were holes; he specifically recalled seeing a hole measuring about 4 feet across.

Such problems are common enough in older structures, he said. Built in the 1930s and rehabilitated in 1958, the North Springview Road Bridge certainly qualified. But the situation had become unsafe.

“We stood on it one day, and when a car came across it — a small, compact car — it shook,” Headrick noted.

The old structure belonged to CSX Transportation, which also owns the track beneath the bridge; now that it’s been repaired, the bridge belongs to the county.

Messer added that the new design “is a 100-year structure.” Currently, the bridge is entirely concrete.

Beyond changing its structure, reworking the approaches to the bridge was a priority for the highway department.

Before the closure, the bridge was suited for one-way traffic only. Since reopening, it can easily accommodate two-way traffic, with its approaches having been widened to 200 feet each way.

The department also added guardrails to the parts of the bridge with a steeper grade and made some design changes to prevent people from tossing debris from the bridge to the track that runs underneath it.

“I think we’ve taken about every precaution we could, from start to finish,” Headrick said. Additionally, he commented, “We paved from Morganton all the way across,” though paving was not a part of the department’s initial plan.

Multiple stakeholders had to be pulled into the bridge’s reconstruction, which extended the timeline for project completion, Headrick said. Beyond CSX, South Blount Utility District, Fort Loudoun Electric, Charter and AT&T were also involved in the process.

Local property owners were also involved with the rebuilding process. The highway department said that the project owes much of its success to Dan Fugate, who died in 2021. Fugate donated a significant amount of his property for right of ways. Such donations are fairly unusual, highway department staff say.

“It wouldn’t have worked without him. He actually dedicated some land, for right of way, to make the approach work,” Headrick commented. “It was a community area project.”

