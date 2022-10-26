Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting outside a bar. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to UNMC around 3:16 a.m. Saturday when a cutting victim walked into the hospital. Police say the 37-year-old victim told police he was cut during a fight outside a bar...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck hauling distillers' grain overturns, north of Beatrice
BEATRICE - Emergency personnel were sent to a semi-trailer truck rollover accident early Saturday, in southeast Nebraska. The truck tipped onto its side on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 77, about three miles north of Beatrice. Gage County Sheriff’s officers, the Nebraska State Patrol, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Beatrice Rural Fire Department responded to the scene of the 6:44 a.m. wreck.
WOWT
Federal court sentences Omaha man to 10 years for drug possession, gun possession
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Andrew...
WOWT
Courtroom outburst, no bond for Omaha murder suspect
A road near UNMC will be closed for two weeks because of a water main break that gushed water near 42nd and Harney. Two lawsuits that made big waves in this year's primary elections in Nebraska have been dismissed. Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties.
KETV.com
Cellphone and electronic surveillance help uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Cellphone records and electronic surveillance Lancaster County Sheriff investigators and Home Land Security Investigations in Omaha to uncover a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting packing plants in six states including Nebraska and Iowa. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said It started with the discovery of two...
KSNB Local4
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Would-be thieves topple ATM at Lincoln bank
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help identifying the three men who used a stolen pickup truck to try to break into an ATM. About 4 a.m. Monday, the men tied an ATM at Westgate Bank near 17th and South Streets to the pickup.
1011now.com
Motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a deadly crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th and Adams Friday night at around 7 p.m. A 30-year-old Lincoln man died from injuries from the crash. LPD reports that they were called to the intersection to...
WOWT
Sarpy County hosts 25th Medicine Drop drug take back event
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office participated in another Drug Take Back Day. The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts Drug Take Back Days a few times each year to encourage people to drop off unused prescription drugs so they can be disposed of safely. The Sarpy County...
1011now.com
Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a pair of fires in south Lincoln on Saturday. The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:23 p.m. According to LFR, smoke was seen coming from a three-story apartment building. This was confirmed by Lincoln...
KETV.com
Lincoln woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol on Interstate 80
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln woman was taken into custody for avoiding arrest and drug charges after a pursuit with law enforcement, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 2:50 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota Highlander traveling westbound at 96 mph on Interstate 80 near Lincoln, according to authorities.
News Channel Nebraska
Alcohol inspections held in Hall, Howard Counties, 90% compliance
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they did alcohol inspections in a couple central counties, and they had 90% compliance. On Oct. 21 in the evening, investigators with the NSP conducted alcohol inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. The NSP said this project was supported in whole...
WOWT
UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police situation on the UNO campus had the community on heightened alert for about an hour Friday night. The person of interest was taken into custody and booked into Douglas County for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of an unregistered firearm according to Omaha police.
WOWT
Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon. According to NSP, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a trooper observed a westbound Toyota Highlander speeding at 96 miles per hour on I-80 in Lincoln. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 402, but the vehicle accelerated and fled westbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
1011now.com
Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP
Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings 'peace of mind'.
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 28.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT's most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 28. A teenager was killed in a single-car crash. 5. Four injured in three-car Omaha crash. Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash...
WOWT
Omaha double-murder suspect refuses to appear in Douglas County Court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A double-murder suspect extradited from Iowa to face charges in the deaths of two women in August was due in Douglas County Court on Thursday morning, but he wouldn’t go. Gage Walter, 27, was returned to Douglas County Jail from Des Moines earlier this week....
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol's surprise truck inspections channel safety
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol troopers spent Wednesday morning showing drivers the small ways they can make roads safer for everyone. Troopers held 46 surprise truck inspections near 210th Street and West Center Road this morning. They looked at things such as tires, brakes and lighting. They're calling...
