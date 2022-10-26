Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
More early voting locations to open in Vigo County next week
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting Saturday - you'll have more opportunities to vote early in Vigo County. You will be able to vote at The Haute City center and the Vigo County Annex. Haute City Center will be open from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. The Vigo County Annex...
WTHI
No one is running for Jasper County, Illinois Assessor... what happens now?
NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - For the past several months, leaders in Jasper County, Illinois has tried many different ways to secure a county assessor. Current Jasper County Assessor Paul Woods is retiring after twenty-eight years. No one has ran as assessor to replace Woods. Following the 2022 Primary Election, there...
vincennespbs.org
New VPD officer sworn in
The Vincennes Police Department continues to work on getting fully staffed. Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand updated the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety earlier this week…. Rookie Officer Johnathan Murray was sworn in Wednesday by the Mayor and will be publicly sworn in at city meetings next...
WTHI
Vigo County takes part in National Drug Take Back Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Drug Free Vigo County is stepping up to educate the community on national Drug Take Back day. At the event, members of the community could bring forms of medications and narcotics to be disposed of correctly. Drug Free Vigo County is a community based coalition...
vincennespbs.org
Power to be out in parts of Daviess Co.
Washington Power and Light will have a planned power outage to replace a damaged pole on the East Side of The Roundabout along Highway 50. Power will be out from the east side of the roundabout east along Highway 50 to Montgomery. All Washington Power and Light customers in this area will be affected, including the town of Montgomery.
wamwamfm.com
Martin County Council Cancels Meeting Over LIT Tax
The Martin County Council has decided to cancel the public meeting scheduled for tonight at Shoals. The purpose of the meeting was to consider adoption of a LIT Tax to help fund a county-run EMS service. A LIT tax is a local income tax that can be used by cities,...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
David Hillger, 39, of Oaktown, was arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine. Bond was set at $25,000. Gilberto Rodriguez-Gil, 31, of Indianapolis, was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Never Licensed. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Kyle Fleetwood, 36, of Washington, was arrested on...
WTHI
Building collapses in downtown Loogootee
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a building collapse in Loogootee. It happened Friday afternoon at Greenwell Hardware on Mill Street. The sheriff's office has not released much information about the collapse. The Martin County Ambulance service said on it's Facebook page no one was...
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
visitvincennes.org
Interview With a Local – Anne Pratt
Have you ever been on a trip and met someone that made an impact on you? Maybe they were incredibly welcoming or made the new place you were visiting seem less scary. Sometimes a friendly face is all it takes to turn a bad trip into a good one. This is our goal with our Interview With a Local Series; to introduce you to new people—familiar faces—who we hope will not only make your visit to our small towns in Knox County better but also make you want to come back and see more.
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
Power outage affects 5K for a time in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy crews are working to restore power after two squirrels got into the Allendale Substation on Terre Haute’s south side and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon. According to Rick Burger with Duke, power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. As of 2:49 p.m., Duke Energy’s outage […]
14news.com
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about tax warrant scam
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, residents say they have been contacted about a phone call and letter they received regarding a tax warrant. Some residents received a letter...
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County traffic stop leads to arrest of a Bedford woman
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), was patrolling a rural area in Lawrence County. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey were traveling south on Old US 50 in Lawrence County when...
wamwamfm.com
DCH Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon
Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Tri-State Orthopaedic Surgeons to provide services to Daviess County and the surrounding area. Dr. Nicholas Rensing, Orthopedic Surgeon, will be expanding his practice to Washington, Indiana starting in November 2022. He will see patients at Daviess Community Hospital’s CORE Center in Washington. He will share office space with our DCH Orthopedics team of Dr. Marcus Thorne, Andrew Houchins, PA-C, and Will Walker, NP. Major Rensing is excited to bring his experience gained in the army to provide orthopedic care to the Tristate area. His practice is focused on sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, joint replacement, fracture care, and trauma, as well as general orthopedics.
WTHI
Power restored after thousands left in the dark on Terre Haute's southside
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting thousands of Duke Energy customers on the south side of Terre Haute Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., about 5,000 customers were reported without power. The outages run along US Highway 41, south of Interstate 70 and north of Harlan Drive.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County deputy conducts traffic stop and makes drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed him commit a traffic violation on State Road 27, south of Doc Hamilton Boulevard on Thursday. The driver of that vehicle was 39-year-old William Kriete Jr. While speaking with Kriete the officer detected...
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
WTHI
The Terre Haute Humane Society is in the Halloween Spirit!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now it's time for not just any ordinary "Trunk or Treat" - It's a very special "Pet Trunk or Treat" with the Terre Haute Humane Society. As you can see, even our furry friends want to join in on the Halloween fun!. From clowns to...
Comments / 0