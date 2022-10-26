Read full article on original website
Fulton looks to the future with Micron announcement
The City of Fulton is hoping the new Micron plant in the town of Clay can help breathe new life into the community. Mayor Deana Michaels says the city, which has a rich manufacturing history, already has much to offer, but the prospect of new residents and new support businesses has city officials feeling optimistic.
Micron community fund worth $500M to spearhead workforce and education projects
Semiconductor manufacturer Micron will invest $250 million into a community investment fund to support workforce development, education, local community groups and affordable housing in Central New York, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said Thursday at Onondaga Community College. The community fund investment from Micron, who is investing $100 billion over 20...
Onondaga County executive touts bipartisan effort to bring Micron to CNY
President Joe Biden made another trip to upstate New York on Thursday to tout the long term investment that Micron, a chip manufacturer, is making in the Central New York region. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, a Republican, said leaders on the federal, state and local level “put politics aside” to help get this deal over the finish line.
Oswego County is ready to support Micron, county legislature chair says
President Biden's visit to Syracuse this week has spread excitement across the region. The chairman of the Oswego County Legislature is hopeful his strong relationships in Onondaga County will help support the new Micron plant coming to the town of Clay. “We have tremendous diversity in our housing stock and...
In Syracuse, Biden will mark how CHIPS Act paved way for $100B chip plant
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Micron Technology in Central New York this afternoon for the approval of the company's first steps to invest $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a leading-edge memory megafab. It's part of Micron's announcement to invest $100 billion over the next...
Touting Micron in Syracuse, Biden says CNY 'poised to lead the world in advanced manufacturing'
President Joe Biden was in Syracuse Thursday to celebrate Micron Technology’s plan to invest $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a leading-edge memory megafab, saying Central New York “is poised to lead the world in advanced manufacturing.”. Flanked by U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten...
