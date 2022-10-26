Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Related
Lincoln of Tacoma survives chaotic scene, Spanaway Lake to defend 3A PCL title
SPANAWAY, Wash. — A loud bang rang out from the southwest corner of Art Crate Field on Friday night. "Gunshots. Gunshots!" one fan cried out from the home grandstands. Pandemonium ensued. Fans scattered, hopping railings and falling four feet to the track’s asphalt, sprinting for the north exit. ...
Photos: Highline completes another unbeaten run to 2A KingCo championship
RENTON, Wash. - Ninth-ranked Highline broke out to a two-touchdown lead early and cruised to a 50-20 victory Thursday night over host Renton to win the 2A KingCo championship. It was the Pirates' third championship under Deontae Cooper, the former University of Washington running back. Here is ...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS VBall: Black Hills in straight sets over Centralia
Black Hills 3, Centralia 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-9) (Tumwater, WA) The race in the EVCO 2A Volleyball league is down to 2 teams the unbeaten Tumwater T-Birds and 2nd place Black Hills who came into the Tuesday night match with 1 league loss to Tumwater which was a 5 set gem of a match. The Wolves are looking to run the table to their final match where they will host Tumwater and have a chance at revenge, tie the T-Birds for the league title and a shot at the #1 seed into the District Tournament.
Photos: Lake Stevens not ready to cede 4A Wesco supremacy anytime soon
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - The No. 2 Lake Stevens Vikings are still kings of the 4A Wesco. Led by Jayden Limar's four touchdowns, the Vikings beat top-ranked Glacier Peak, 57-17, on Friday night. Lake Stevens clinched its ninth consecutive league title, and extended its 4A Wesco winning streak to 54 ...
KHQ Right Now
Steven Gray retires from pro career to make difference as athletic director at tribal school
Steven Gray was so certain he would return for another professional basketball season in Greece that he left many of his belongings at his in-season apartment. That was still Gray’s intention when he went on vacation this summer. The former Gonzaga standout guard had thrown his name in for the athletic director position at Muckleshoot Tribal School in Auburn, Washington, but he didn’t think he had much of a chance.
Huskies Offer SoCal Lineman as Defender Where Others See Blocker
Tavake Tuikolovatu has had his recruiting stock take off in a year's time.
q13fox.com
Traxx Racing Mukilteo closing their doors after 24 years
Traxx Racing in Mukilteo is closing its doors after 24 years. The family that owns the business says they are struggling with high rent costs.
idesignarch.com
Modern Industrial Suburban House in Seattle with Curved Roof
Seattle, Washington – Located in a park like setting in suburban Seattle, this unique modern Pacific Northwest dream home is a 3,800 sq. ft. single family residence on 2.5 acres of land. The house was designed to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces. Prentiss + Balance +...
capitolhillseattle.com
Last-minute Seattle Redistricting tweaks could split part of University of Washington voters into Sawant’s District 3
The Seattle Redistricting Commission has kicked another local politics hornets nest with a last-minute proposal from a commissioner that would gerrymander the University of Washington campus — but not Greek Row and most of the school’s off-campus housing — into District 3 representing neighborhoods to the south including Montlake, the Central District, and Capitol Hill.
KING-5
Celebrate Seattle Restaurant Week with some Cajun fare at Jude's in Rainier Beach
SEATTLE — It's an event foodies look forward to every year. Seattle Restaurant Week has 150 restaurants, bars, and food trucks offering up discounted food deals all around the Seattle area. Prices range from $20 to $65. The week wraps up on Nov. 5. One of the restaurants participating...
Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington
SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington. Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington on Thursday. The Wind Advisory was issued for Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.
Renters are gaining the upper hand in Burien
Renters in Burien are gaining ground and both Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin, hosts of the Gee and Ursula Show, have mixed feelings about it. The Burien City Council added some new rental housing protections recently, with new rules tightening safeguards for renters so they can’t get evicted without reason. The council also requires 120 days’ notice for rent hikes over 3% and 180 days for increases over 10%.
South Hill bagel shop burglarized early Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A South Hill bagel shop was burglarized early Friday morning. A post from Hidden Bagel, which shares a space with the Scoop on 25th Ave, says someone broke in around 4:15 a.m. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidden Bagel Co. (@hiddenbagelco) An employee confirmed no one was in the store when the...
2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle
SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
rtands.com
Worker suffers traumatic injuries on Sound Transit project
A worker on Sound Transit’s Mountlake Terrace light rail segment is in critical condition after a concrete wall panel fell on him. The panel struck the worker late in the morning on Oct. 27 near 212th Street SW and I-5. The man was tending to a retaining wall at ground level for the Mountlake Terrace light rail project. Sound Transit said it will be working closely with the contractor and authorities to investigate the accident and identify appropriate responses.
Alaska Airlines to offer priority boarding to flyers leaving Paine Field, SEA wearing Kraken jerseys
Flying out of Seattle or Everett any time soon? Make sure to wear your Kraken jersey. Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it will offer priority boarding to all travelers flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport or Paine Field in Everett who are wearing jerseys of the Seattle Kraken or gear from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, an American Hockey League expansion team in Palm Springs that is owned and operated by the Kraken.
q13fox.com
1,200 injured, 175 died while navigating Seattle without a car
Safety in Seattle: Vision Zero project losing steam. In the last seven years, 1,200 people without a car have been injured, 175 died.
seattlerefined.com
Tat's Deli slings legit East Coast cheesesteaks in Seattle
On the East Coast (and yes, plenty of other parts of the country too), delis are often institutions, part of the very fabric of a city. "There's Jewish delis, there's standard East Coast cheesesteak shops, there's mom-and-pop sub shops, or hoagie shops they call them there. So, there's tons of different deli experiences there," explained Brian Tatman, a native of the Philadelphia-area and owner of Tat's Delicatessen.
#4ThePeople: Watch Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley’s Town Hall discussion in Seattle on 4 News Now
SEATTLE — In Washington, the race for U.S. Senate is being closely watched. Republican Tiffany Smiley is taking on Democratic Incumbent Patty Murray for a seat in the U.S. Senate. They will be holding a discussion in a Seattle Town Hall on Sunday where they will discuss topics that matter most to you. The Town Hall is at 5 p.m....
What are your favorite local/independent grocery and food stores in Tacoma?
My favorite on my block closed sadly. I would love to branch out and see what else Tacoma has. There are some small ones that are much more worthy of shopping than the large chains. Any recommendations?
Comments / 0