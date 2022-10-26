Steven Gray was so certain he would return for another professional basketball season in Greece that he left many of his belongings at his in-season apartment. That was still Gray’s intention when he went on vacation this summer. The former Gonzaga standout guard had thrown his name in for the athletic director position at Muckleshoot Tribal School in Auburn, Washington, but he didn’t think he had much of a chance.

AUBURN, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO