SBF hints FTX could potentially create its own stablecoin
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hinted that the exchange could create its stablecoin in the “not too distant future” in an Oct. 27 interview with The Big Whale. According to SBF, the exchange certainly could launch a stablecoin. However, he added that:. “The firm holding off on doing it...
DeFi protocol deBridge to launch new standard for cross-chain transfers
DeFi protocol deBridge is set to launch DeSwap Liquidity Network (DLN), allowing users to complete cross-chain transfers without all the associated risks of using a bridge network, according to a press statement shared with CryptoSlate. According to the press release, the DLN architecture enables limitless cross-chain value transfer with zero...
DappRadar deems Reddit blueprint for NFT launches ‘one of the biggest events for Web3’ in 2022
Reddit may have cracked the formula for onboarding new users into web3, according to a new report released by DappRadar on the behavior of the blockchain industry. Further, 94% of adults with “discretion to household money” are now aware of cryptocurrencies. The report stated:. “The ease of onboarding...
Ethereum becomes 50th largest asset by market cap after recent price action
Ethereum has become the 50th most valuable asset in the world, surpassing Cisco, Alibaba, AstraZeneca, and T-Mobile. After almost a month of flatlining, ETH experienced a notable spike and saw its price increase to $1,560 from $1,300 in less than two days. The positive price action rose its market cap to $190 billion and entered ETH into the top 50 assets by market cap.
Istanbul Blockchain Week Announces IstanDAO, a dedicated day to discuss, debate and learn about the growing world of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations
27th October, 2022, Istanbul – Today, Istanbul Blockchain Week is announcing IstanDAO, two events spread over two days, that will focus on the future of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO). IstanDAO will be an interactive discussion on how we organize our communities, projects and workplaces. The event will bring together influential DAOs across the world alongside DAO contributors for industry leading brainstorms, talks, and deep conversations. IstanDAO will provide participants an opportunity to collaborate, share and solve key issues facing DAO’s with the aim to provide an industry-wide framework for DAOs to implement after the event.
Terra collapse sparked explosive growth in long-term Bitcoin supply
The Terra collapse, in which $60 billion of value evaporated, has already gone down as a defining moment in cryptocurrency history. TerraForm Labs co-founder Do Kwon maintains the issue boiled down to weaknesses in the UST stablecoin protocol design. However, others have openly called out the project as a scam from the off.
MATIC up 23% over past month as addresses spike, coins leave exchanges en masse
Polygon has seen its price increase by 23% in the past 30 days, with MATIC spending the entire month of October in the green. After a devastating slump in June, MATIC has been on a slow and steady climb, reaching a high of $1.04 in mid-August. Community engagement, partnerships, new...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 26: Dogecoin leads gain as BTC maintains $20k
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $2.8 billion over the past 24 hours, pushing the total to $998.02 billion from $995.22 billion as of press time. The market cap increased by 0.39% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.1% over the reporting period to $395.35...
Blockchain Security Alliance Q3 2022 Blockchain Security Report
A total of 37 major exploits were monitored, with a total loss of approximately $405 million. In the third quarter of 2022, Beosin EagleEye monitored over 37 major attacks in the Web3 space, with total losses of approximately $405 million, down approximately 43.6% from $718.34 million in Q2 2022 and a decrease of 59.6% from the loss of $1,002.58 million in Q3 2021.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Vitalik deems crypto better than gold; SBF hints at creating FTX-backed stablecoin
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 27 includes Vitalik Buterin affirming that crypto is better than gold, FTX planning to create its stablecoin, Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific on the verge of insolvency, and a user paying just $0.08 in fees to settle a transaction of over $500 million on the Bitcoin network.
Team Finance loses $14.5M to smart contract bug exploit
Team Finance, a web3 infrastructure platform enabling businesses to secure tokens, suffered a hack that resulted in the loss of assets worth $14.5 million on Oct. 27, the firm tweeted. Blockchain analysis and security firm PeckShield estimated that the hacker made off with $15.8 million worth of cryptocurrencies. Team Finance...
Bitcoin holds steady as Google, Meta lead tech stock rout after missing Q3 targets
Bitcoin is holding above the psychological $20,000 level, despite major tech companies like Google and Meta missing their latest earnings targets — indicating a decoupling of the flagship crypto from tech stocks. In a week when big tech companies, including Google and Meta, missed their earnings target,. On Oct....
Buterin says crypto is a better bet than gold
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that crypto is a better asset to hold than gold, adding that it already has more adoption than a physical asset. Buterin made the statement in response to Zach Weinersmith saying that people should buy gold over Bitcoin (BTC) since it already fulfills crypto advocates’ claim that they don’t want a centralized authority for money.
World’s largest Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific on the verge of insolvency
Core Scientific, one of the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies, is on the verge of insolvency. In an Oct. 26 SEC filing, the company said its operating performance and liquidity had been severely impacted by rising electricity costs and falling Bitcoin prices. The increase in hash rate...
