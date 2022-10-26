they made a contract they were paid to make these planes and now the cost overruns and everything else that they're whining about they want more taxpayer dollars Trump negotiated a deal for $4 million dollars in aircraft and now he's out of office so they see the treasury as wide open they're 3 years behind schedule on making the planes why what is the excuse for that Boeing makes aircraft every day please plan these planes should have been completed or the very least the first one completed and being inspected for delivery there's no excuse for the least over runs except for Boeing's negligence if they cannot complete the task then we need to find somebody else they can Boeing's incompetence to get this job done is the epitome of what's wrong with our nation they're only after the taxpayer dollars how many more is it going to take 10 billion when you get to that and you spend it and you evolve wandered the money there what is it going to be then another 5 billion
Hold them to the contract. You wouldn't personally order an item then allow the seller to up the price one cent. Let them keep the planes and seek new bids.
Boeing first lows contract pricing all the time and expects the same of their suppliers. But when they have a government contract, the conditions are viewed as suggestions. Not binding. Nah. Have Airbus build it!!! Boeing will come to heel!
