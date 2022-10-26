ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Mark Goodall
3d ago

they made a contract they were paid to make these planes and now the cost overruns and everything else that they're whining about they want more taxpayer dollars Trump negotiated a deal for $4 million dollars in aircraft and now he's out of office so they see the treasury as wide open they're 3 years behind schedule on making the planes why what is the excuse for that Boeing makes aircraft every day please plan these planes should have been completed or the very least the first one completed and being inspected for delivery there's no excuse for the least over runs except for Boeing's negligence if they cannot complete the task then we need to find somebody else they can Boeing's incompetence to get this job done is the epitome of what's wrong with our nation they're only after the taxpayer dollars how many more is it going to take 10 billion when you get to that and you spend it and you evolve wandered the money there what is it going to be then another 5 billion

Wayne Upshaw Jr
3d ago

Hold them to the contract. You wouldn't personally order an item then allow the seller to up the price one cent. Let them keep the planes and seek new bids.

One and Done!
3d ago

Boeing first lows contract pricing all the time and expects the same of their suppliers. But when they have a government contract, the conditions are viewed as suggestions. Not binding. Nah. Have Airbus build it!!! Boeing will come to heel!

Reply(1)
The Associated Press

Boeing posts $3.3B loss on costs tied to defense programs

Boeing reported a surprising $3.3 billion loss for the third quarter Wednesday, as revenue fell short of expectations and it took huge losses for fixed-cost government programs including new Air Force One presidential jets. The company blamed higher manufacturing and supply-chain costs for driving the losses in government programs. CEO David Calhoun said Boeing remains in a “challenging environment” and has “more work ahead to drive stability.” Revenue in Boeing’s normally consistent defense and space business tumbled by 20%, and it took $2.8 billion in charges on a military refueling tanker, Air Force One, a NASA program to build a spacecraft that can ferry astronauts to the International Space Station, and other programs.
helihub.com

Boeing delivered first upgraded AH-64E Apache to Netherlands

Boeing [NYSE: BA] has delivered the first AH-64E Version 6, or v6, Apache helicopter featuring improved performance, sensors and software to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF). As part of a Foreign Military Sale through the U.S. Department of Defense, Boeing received a contract in 2019 to remanufacture 28 RNLAF...
Newsweek

Ukraine Shoots Down Four Russian Helicopters in 18 Minutes—Air Force

Ukrainian Air Force officials claimed on social media that Ukraine managed to shoot down four Russian attack helicopters in quick succession on Wednesday. Ukraine's Air Force said on Telegram that its anti-aircraft missile units destroyed the aircraft, which were probably Ka-52s, within 18 minutes, between 8:40 a.m. and 8:58 a.m. local time and added the aircraft were likely "providing fire support to the ground occupation troops in the southern direction."
defensenews.com

Coming soon: The official rollout of the secretive B-21

WASHINGTON — Mark your calendar. The U.S. Air Force’s next stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be revealed to the public in California on Dec. 2. Northrop Grumman, the company building the B-21, announced the date in a tweet Thursday. The rollout will take place at Northrop Grumman’s...
PALMDALE, CA
The Independent

US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
VIRGINIA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

What Is the Safest Seat on a Plane in Case of a Crash?

The seat with the highest chances of survival in case of a crashImage by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay. What factors are most important to you when deciding where to seat on a plane? Some would choose an aisle so that it is simple to access the restrooms, while others might want a window seat with a view. Additionally, having enough legroom and choosing to sit at the front rather than the rear can also affect comfort. While sitting in the back of an aircraft with rear-mounted engines can be loud, a seat over the wing hides the view. Have you ever considered which seats on an airplane are the safest and which ones would offer you the highest chance of surviving a crash?
Washington Examiner

The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be

The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
WASHINGTON STATE
rigzone.com

The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading

The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
TENNESSEE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Major Layoffs Coming to CNN

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Layoffs and budget cuts are coming to CNN, according to an announcement made to staff at the news network on Wednesday afternoon, according to the New York Times.

