Raleigh, NC

247Sports

UNC-Pittsburgh: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina (7-1, 4-0) pulled away from Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3 ACC) for a convincing 42-24 win at Kenan Stadium on Saturday night. Antoine Green got the Tar Heels on the board with a one-handed 16-yard reception pass from Drake Maye, but the Tar Heels trailed by double digits twice at 17-7 and then 24-14, before posting four straight unanswered touchdowns to seal the win. Maye was 34-for-44 for 388 yards with five touchdowns passing, and led UNC with 61 yards rushing. Green and Josh Downs combined for 282 yards and two touchdowns apiece.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Taylor's Take: A-Maye-Zing

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Remember when North Carolina trailed by double digits in the second half? Me neither. UNC ran it up and ran Pitt up out of here, scoring 28 unanswered to defeat the Panthers, 42-24. There’s only one place to start and that’s with the amazing play of Drake Maye. With pressure in his face early, he showed a tremendous amount of grit to keep battling with how much of a gamer he is. The players for Pitt even went as far as to publicly share what their game plan was before the game saying that they were going to hit Maye hard “and if he doesn’t get up, that it wasn’t their problem.” What was their problem, however, was attempting to stop Maye, with the redshirt freshman racking up 449 total yards and five touchdowns.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Four Tar Heels Out for Friday's Exhibition Game

North Carolina will be without four players for Friday night's exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith at 7:30 pm in the Smith Center. Senior forward Justin McKoy (non-Covid illness), junior guard RJ Davis (sprained right hand), junior Puff Johnson (right knee soreness), and freshman Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will not play in the game vs. The Golden Bulls.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith

North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
backingthepack.com

Three shots at victory over Virginia Tech

Listen, at this point, I don’t care. Hand it off every play, go with the triple option, chuck it deep, run the wildcat nonstop (okay, maybe I’ve gone too far). Just do something to move the ball when it’s in our hands. No, NC State isn’t Iowa’s...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Excerpt: 'We Are Not Going Over There for a Party'

From TOGETHER: THE AMAZING STORY OF CAROLINA BASKETBALL'S 2021-2022 SEASON by Adam Lucas, Steve Kirschner, and Matt Bowers. Foreword by Hubert Davis. Copyright © 2022 by Tobacco Road Media, Inc. Published by the University of North Carolina Department of Athletics and distributed by UNC Press. Click here to order. Submit code 01DAH40 at checkout for 40% off your purchase.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Raleigh, Canes to hold a Fan Fest day before outdoor game at Carter-Finley

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials and the Carolina Hurricanes will throw a daylong party the day before their long-awaited outdoor game. The team and city on Thursday announced plans for the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest, which will be held on Feb. 17 on Fayetteville Street — from City Plaza to the capitol building.
RALEIGH, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 11

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 11! Results from Week 10 can be found here. Seaforth (2-8): Lost to Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County), 54-6 Jordan (4-6): Beat Riverside, 48-28 Don’t see your school? Send...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
alamancenews.com

Cummings stomps Graham; Southern tumbles in title clash; other county teams roll

Cummings ended the regular season by clobbering rival Graham 57-0 in a Mid-Carolina Conference football game Friday night. The host Cavaliers (6-3, 4-1 Mid-Carolina Conference) won their last two games by a combined score of 118-0 heading into the Class 2-A state playoffs. Graham (4-6, 3-3) suffered its second shutout...
GRAHAM, NC
titantime.org

How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
High School Football PRO

Clayton, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CLAYTON, NC
thisisraleigh.com

Raleigh Christmas Parade (2022): All you Need to Know Guide + Video

The sleigh bells are ringing and it’s time to grab a warm morning drink and head to the streets of downtown Raleigh for the 78th ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade (2022) presented by Shop Local Raleigh. 2021 was the year we finally experienced the Raleigh Christmas Parade for the first...
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To

Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police welcome newest officers to department during graduation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday evening was a day of celebration on the campus of Meredith College. The auditorium filled with family, friends, Raleigh police officers and the 125th graduating class of the department. “This is a huge day. I can remember when I graduated from the academy. This...
RALEIGH, NC
