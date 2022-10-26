Read full article on original website
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Instant Analysis: UNC Roars Past Pitt Into Coastal Driver’s Seat
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina rode a roaring second half Saturday night into the driver’s seat of the ACC’s Coastal Division. The No. 21 Tar Heels unloaded a furious finishing flurry and buried Pittsburgh, 42-24, ringing in homecoming at Kenan Stadium behind Drake Maye’s 384 passing yards and five touchdown passes.
UNC-Pittsburgh: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina (7-1, 4-0) pulled away from Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3 ACC) for a convincing 42-24 win at Kenan Stadium on Saturday night. Antoine Green got the Tar Heels on the board with a one-handed 16-yard reception pass from Drake Maye, but the Tar Heels trailed by double digits twice at 17-7 and then 24-14, before posting four straight unanswered touchdowns to seal the win. Maye was 34-for-44 for 388 yards with five touchdowns passing, and led UNC with 61 yards rushing. Green and Josh Downs combined for 282 yards and two touchdowns apiece.
packinsider.com
Watch #24 NC State Dance in Celebration in the Locker Room After VT Win
Need a smile on your face this morning? Watch the #24 NC State football team dance in the locker room after beating Virginia Tech last night. Also, I absolutely love the fact that Doeren comes in and says “Why aren’t we dancing in here, man? Let’s go!”
Taylor's Take: A-Maye-Zing
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Remember when North Carolina trailed by double digits in the second half? Me neither. UNC ran it up and ran Pitt up out of here, scoring 28 unanswered to defeat the Panthers, 42-24. There’s only one place to start and that’s with the amazing play of Drake Maye. With pressure in his face early, he showed a tremendous amount of grit to keep battling with how much of a gamer he is. The players for Pitt even went as far as to publicly share what their game plan was before the game saying that they were going to hit Maye hard “and if he doesn’t get up, that it wasn’t their problem.” What was their problem, however, was attempting to stop Maye, with the redshirt freshman racking up 449 total yards and five touchdowns.
Four Tar Heels Out for Friday's Exhibition Game
North Carolina will be without four players for Friday night's exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith at 7:30 pm in the Smith Center. Senior forward Justin McKoy (non-Covid illness), junior guard RJ Davis (sprained right hand), junior Puff Johnson (right knee soreness), and freshman Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will not play in the game vs. The Golden Bulls.
Instant Analysis: UNC Rolls to Exhibition Win Despite Missing Pieces
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — As test runs go, North Carolina had things revving and rolling Friday night, even without being fully assembled. The preseason No. 1 Tar Heels sprinted past Johnson C. Smith, 101-40, in exhibition basketball at the Smith Center, as Caleb Love pumped in 20 points and Armando Bacot grabbed 20 rebounds.
How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith
North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
Transcript: Everything Scott Satterfield said after Louisville belted No. 10 Wake Forest
It was a crazy night at Cardinal Stadium. The University of Louisville came up with eight sacks, and eight turnovers, scoring on two of the turnovers, and the Cardinals belted No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21 for a third straight victory. U of L is now 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in the ACC.
‘It’s an emotional game for me’: Hubert Davis’ special connection leads to UNC scrimmage with Johnson C. Smith
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow, the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls will take the court against one of the most storied college basketball programs not just in North Carolina, but in the entire country. “Our team, we’re ready. We’ve been taking the steps and preparing for this game, and yeah...
Three shots at victory over Virginia Tech
Listen, at this point, I don’t care. Hand it off every play, go with the triple option, chuck it deep, run the wildcat nonstop (okay, maybe I’ve gone too far). Just do something to move the ball when it’s in our hands. No, NC State isn’t Iowa’s...
Excerpt: 'We Are Not Going Over There for a Party'
From TOGETHER: THE AMAZING STORY OF CAROLINA BASKETBALL'S 2021-2022 SEASON by Adam Lucas, Steve Kirschner, and Matt Bowers. Foreword by Hubert Davis. Copyright © 2022 by Tobacco Road Media, Inc. Published by the University of North Carolina Department of Athletics and distributed by UNC Press. Click here to order. Submit code 01DAH40 at checkout for 40% off your purchase.
Raleigh, Canes to hold a Fan Fest day before outdoor game at Carter-Finley
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials and the Carolina Hurricanes will throw a daylong party the day before their long-awaited outdoor game. The team and city on Thursday announced plans for the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest, which will be held on Feb. 17 on Fayetteville Street — from City Plaza to the capitol building.
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
High School Football Round-Up: Week 11
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 11! Results from Week 10 can be found here. Seaforth (2-8): Lost to Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County), 54-6 Jordan (4-6): Beat Riverside, 48-28 Don’t see your school? Send...
Cummings stomps Graham; Southern tumbles in title clash; other county teams roll
Cummings ended the regular season by clobbering rival Graham 57-0 in a Mid-Carolina Conference football game Friday night. The host Cavaliers (6-3, 4-1 Mid-Carolina Conference) won their last two games by a combined score of 118-0 heading into the Class 2-A state playoffs. Graham (4-6, 3-3) suffered its second shutout...
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
Clayton, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Raleigh Christmas Parade (2022): All you Need to Know Guide + Video
The sleigh bells are ringing and it’s time to grab a warm morning drink and head to the streets of downtown Raleigh for the 78th ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade (2022) presented by Shop Local Raleigh. 2021 was the year we finally experienced the Raleigh Christmas Parade for the first...
North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To
Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
Raleigh police welcome newest officers to department during graduation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday evening was a day of celebration on the campus of Meredith College. The auditorium filled with family, friends, Raleigh police officers and the 125th graduating class of the department. “This is a huge day. I can remember when I graduated from the academy. This...
