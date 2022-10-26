ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor's Take: A-Maye-Zing

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Remember when North Carolina trailed by double digits in the second half? Me neither. UNC ran it up and ran Pitt up out of here, scoring 28 unanswered to defeat the Panthers, 42-24. There’s only one place to start and that’s with the amazing play of Drake Maye. With pressure in his face early, he showed a tremendous amount of grit to keep battling with how much of a gamer he is. The players for Pitt even went as far as to publicly share what their game plan was before the game saying that they were going to hit Maye hard “and if he doesn’t get up, that it wasn’t their problem.” What was their problem, however, was attempting to stop Maye, with the redshirt freshman racking up 449 total yards and five touchdowns.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith

North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Reaction: Louisville blows out No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21

The University of Louisville football team scored its biggest and most impressive win in a long time on Saturday. Louisville used a 35-point third quarter, came up with eight sacks and eight turnovers, and put it to No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21 before an announced crowd of 39,503 fans at Cardinal Stadium. The U of L fans stormed the field after the victory.
LOUISVILLE, KY
