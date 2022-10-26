CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Remember when North Carolina trailed by double digits in the second half? Me neither. UNC ran it up and ran Pitt up out of here, scoring 28 unanswered to defeat the Panthers, 42-24. There’s only one place to start and that’s with the amazing play of Drake Maye. With pressure in his face early, he showed a tremendous amount of grit to keep battling with how much of a gamer he is. The players for Pitt even went as far as to publicly share what their game plan was before the game saying that they were going to hit Maye hard “and if he doesn’t get up, that it wasn’t their problem.” What was their problem, however, was attempting to stop Maye, with the redshirt freshman racking up 449 total yards and five touchdowns.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO