WIBW
Trump endorses Schmidt for Kansas Gov., approves of Kelly’s work
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The two leading candidates for Governor have tied themselves to former President Donald Trump in an attempt to reach his faithful following in the Sunflower State. The former president officially endorsed Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt for Governor in a video that Schmidt’s campaign posted to...
Republican candidate for Kansas treasurer attacks Democrat over bill they both voted for
The Republican nominee for Kansas Treasurer attacked his opponent in a new ad for voting for a 2017 tax increase that both candidates supported as members of the Kansas Legislature. State Rep. Steven Johnson, a Republican from Assaria, is challenging incumbent Democratic Treasurer Lynn Rogers to be the state’s top...
Man indicted for threatening to kill Kansas Representative Jake LaTurner, harm other members of Congress
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Newly released court documents reveal a man’s alleged plot to kill Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner. Chase Neill has been indicted in federal court on a felony charge of threatening a federal official. The indictment alleges that in June of this year, Neill left a voicemail message saying he would kill LaTurner. He […]
Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt
Missouri House Democratic leader Crystal Quade on Friday demanded to know why a state agency is investigating a southwest Missouri hospital that treated a woman featured in an ad attacking Attorney General Eric Schmitt over state abortion laws. Investigators from the Department of Health and Senior Services visited Freeman Health System in Joplin this week, […] The post Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Elaine Harris Spearman Commentary: Beginnings, endings and the importance of voting
October is some kind of month. It is a beginning and an ending of so many things. Dates aside, it signals the end of summer and those lazy, hazy days. It jump-starts all things orange, and the intense preparation for Thanksgiving and homegoing, wherever that home may be. It is a serious “getting...
Addressing Missouri's civic education crisis
Here’s the good news. Missouri families are sending their children back to school at a time when the state is more concerned with revamping its social studies education curriculums than ever before. Here’s the bad news. They’ve got good reason to be concerned. Parents on all sides of the...
Frontier Kansas lawyers plied their trade ‘on grounds of general intelligence’
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ron Smith is a fifth-generation Kansan, a native of Manhattan, an attorney practicing in Larned, a grandfather several times over, a Vietnam veteran and a civil war […] The post Frontier Kansas lawyers plied their trade ‘on grounds of general intelligence’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
