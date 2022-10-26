ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

Trump endorses Schmidt for Kansas Gov., approves of Kelly’s work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The two leading candidates for Governor have tied themselves to former President Donald Trump in an attempt to reach his faithful following in the Sunflower State. The former president officially endorsed Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt for Governor in a video that Schmidt’s campaign posted to...
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt

Missouri House Democratic leader Crystal Quade on Friday demanded to know why a state agency is investigating a southwest Missouri hospital that treated a woman featured in an ad attacking Attorney General Eric Schmitt over state abortion laws. Investigators from the Department of Health and Senior Services visited Freeman Health System in Joplin this week, […] The post Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Springfield News-Leader

Addressing Missouri's civic education crisis

Here’s the good news. Missouri families are sending their children back to school at a time when the state is more concerned with revamping its social studies education curriculums than ever before. Here’s the bad news. They’ve got good reason to be concerned. Parents on all sides of the...
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Frontier Kansas lawyers plied their trade ‘on grounds of general intelligence’

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ron Smith is a fifth-generation Kansan, a native of Manhattan, an attorney practicing in Larned, a grandfather several times over, a Vietnam veteran and a civil war […] The post Frontier Kansas lawyers plied their trade ‘on grounds of general intelligence’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

