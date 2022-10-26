Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Christina Applegate shows fans how she's preparing for 1st appearance since MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate is stepping out in a new way for "a very important ceremony" she has coming up, she said Oct. 27 on Twitter. The 50-year-old actor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, a condition that can make walking difficult. In her tweet, Applegate said "this will be my first time out since" the diagnosis.
TODAY.com
61-year-old mom becomes face of her fashion designer son's brand
Fashion designer Travis Terry’s company caught the attention of major celebrities when he featured his mom Laverne as a model. NBC’s Morgan Radford shares how the business became a family affair.Oct. 27, 2022.
TODAY.com
Fans love Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 'matching trains' at Black Panther premiere
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky know how to make an entrance. The couple, who share one child, showed up in matching tan outfits to the Hollywood screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" at the Dolby Theatre. Rihanna wore a sparkling khaki dress with matching long gloves...
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry apologizes for line in memoir about Keanu Reeves
Matthew Perry is walking back a comment he makes about Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir. In his book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry reflects on the death of River Phoenix, whom he starred with early in his career in the 1988 movie “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.”
TODAY.com
Mandy Moore shares new photo of baby Ozzie: ‘One week with this dreamboat’
Mandy Moore's son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith is 1 week old, and she's celebrating by sharing a new photo of him. "One week with this dreamboat. You’ve absolutely changed the game, Ozzie," she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 27. "Yes, I’m exhausted and covered in spit up and feeding you nonstop but I’m so grateful and soaking in every second of this time."
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts
“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
TODAY.com
David Foster shares how having a child in his 70s is different from the 1st time around
David Foster didn't think he would be welcoming a new baby in his 70s. “(But) I haven’t regretted a single day of it,” Foster told People in a new interview. The 72-year-old producer is father to 20-month-old son Rennie, whom he shares with wife Katharine McPhee. “I’ve loved...
Maya Jama looks unrecognisable in 'bad grandma' Halloween costume
Maya Jama looked unrecognisable as she dressed up as a “bad grandma” for her annual Halloween party on Friday night (October 28) at Oslo Hackney.The 28-year-old presenter, donned a grey wig, calf-length pink nightie, a knitted cardigan, large reading glasses and a pearl necklace.Ms Jama completed the look with aged facial prosthetics and a walking stick.When posting an animated clip of her dancing in the costume to Instagram, she captioned it: “Bad Grandma is ready to party.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Porcupine munches on pumpkin treat for Halloween at Cincinnati ZooFlorence Pugh plans to release solo music albumWhy has Adele stripped back her Las Vegas residency?
TODAY.com
Mariska Hargitay shares her thoughts on Chris Meloni’s ‘zaddy’ status
Mariska Hargitay says she is well aware of Christopher Meloni’s “zaddy” title. The “Law & Order” star was asked during an interview with “Access Hollywood” shared on Oct. 27 her thoughts the newfound attention his former co-star has gained. “Listen, you have to...
Ron Howard on the Spectacular ‘Thirteen Lives’ and Why He’s Still Shocked by the ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Backlash
Ron Howard is debating how humble his humblebrag should be. (One would think that, once you get to be Ron Howard, you’d feel secure in some healthy boasting, but here we are.) After some starting and stopping, he goes for it: Thirteen Lives tested higher with audiences—meaning more positively—than any film he’s directed in his entire career.
TODAY.com
Why Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell changed their minds about having more than one kid
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell thought their family was complete when they welcomed daughter Lincoln in 2013. “We did not want a second child,” Shepard, 47, revealed in a recent episode of “The Endless Honeymoon Podcast.”. But the couple soon had a change of heart. Lincoln and her...
TODAY.com
Kim Kardashian shows off over-the-top Halloween decor: ‘Really creepy situation’
Kim Kardashian has a passion for Halloween and often celebrates by unveiling elaborate family costumes each year. But this year, it’s Kardashian’s home that’s really dressed to impress. On Oct. 26, she gave her fans and followers a sneak peek at her bone-chilling residence. "I decided to...
TODAY.com
Rihanna makes return to music with new single ‘Lift Me Up’
Rihanna is making her long-awaited return to music this week, confirming she has a new single coming out on Friday. The song, titled, “Lift Me Up” will be a part of the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.Oct. 27, 2022.
TODAY.com
Ariana Grande shows off new blonde hair, ‘Wicked’ fans rejoice
Ariana Grande showed off her new blonde hair on Instagram and fans were quick to assume the transformation is for her upcoming role as Glinda in the two-part movie adaptation of “Wicked.”Oct. 27, 2022.
TODAY.com
Mom shares genius trick for sneaking a bite of a sandwich you made for someone else
Have you ever made a sandwich for a loved one and instantly marveled at your handiwork, wishing you could just eat it yourself? One TikTok user has a brilliant trick to help you sneak a bite without anyone ever knowing. Stacy LaCount, who describes herself as an “entrepreneur, wife, mother,...
TODAY.com
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have ‘amicably finalized’ their divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen jointly announced on Oct. 28 that they have officially ended their 13-year marriage. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback wrote on his Instagram Story. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
TODAY.com
Rebel Wilson addresses newspaper's 'grubby' behavior after press council ruling: 'We move on'
Rebel Wilson is speaking out after the Sydney Morning Herald acknowledged that it breached the principles of the Australian Press Council in an article regarding her same-sex relationship. After Wilson revealed her relationship with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma in June 2022, Andrew Hornery, a columnist for the outlet, published an...
TODAY.com
Attention: Harry Styles has a full-fledged squid body in his new music video
The music video for Harry Styles' hit song "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" dropped Thursday, Oct. 27 — and fans. are. freaking. out. But not just over Styles' upbeat song, or a new music video for "Harry's House," or a new outfit. Not only is Styles sporting a full-on...
TODAY.com
Adult Ralphie revisits childhood home in new ‘Christmas Story’ sequel pics
We triple dog dare you not to get excited about the first glimpse of an adult Ralphie from the highly-anticipated sequel to the holiday classic "A Christmas Story." The photos are the first scenes of Peter Billingsley, 51, reprising his iconic role of Ralphie Parker in the upcoming HBO Max movie "A Christmas Story Christmas," which depicts a grown-up Ralphie returning to his childhood home for the holidays in 1973 following the death of his father.
TODAY.com
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt found love on reality TV. After first connecting on "Bachelor in Paradise," the Bachelor Nation alums are officially married. On Instagram, the couple shared a video of themselves being pronounced married at a New York City courthouse. At that moment, they laugh, pull off their masks and give each other a big kiss.
Comments / 0