TODAY.com

Christina Applegate shows fans how she's preparing for 1st appearance since MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate is stepping out in a new way for "a very important ceremony" she has coming up, she said Oct. 27 on Twitter. The 50-year-old actor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, a condition that can make walking difficult. In her tweet, Applegate said "this will be my first time out since" the diagnosis.
Fans love Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 'matching trains' at Black Panther premiere

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky know how to make an entrance. The couple, who share one child, showed up in matching tan outfits to the Hollywood screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" at the Dolby Theatre. Rihanna wore a sparkling khaki dress with matching long gloves...
Matthew Perry apologizes for line in memoir about Keanu Reeves

Matthew Perry is walking back a comment he makes about Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir. In his book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry reflects on the death of River Phoenix, whom he starred with early in his career in the 1988 movie “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.”
Mandy Moore shares new photo of baby Ozzie: ‘One week with this dreamboat’

Mandy Moore's son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith is 1 week old, and she's celebrating by sharing a new photo of him. "One week with this dreamboat. You’ve absolutely changed the game, Ozzie," she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 27. "Yes, I’m exhausted and covered in spit up and feeding you nonstop but I’m so grateful and soaking in every second of this time."
Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts

“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
The Independent

Maya Jama looks unrecognisable in 'bad grandma' Halloween costume

Maya Jama looked unrecognisable as she dressed up as a “bad grandma” for her annual Halloween party on Friday night (October 28) at Oslo Hackney.The 28-year-old presenter, donned a grey wig, calf-length pink nightie, a knitted cardigan, large reading glasses and a pearl necklace.Ms Jama completed the look with aged facial prosthetics and a walking stick.When posting an animated clip of her dancing in the costume to Instagram, she captioned it: “Bad Grandma is ready to party.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Porcupine munches on pumpkin treat for Halloween at Cincinnati ZooFlorence Pugh plans to release solo music albumWhy has Adele stripped back her Las Vegas residency?
Mariska Hargitay shares her thoughts on Chris Meloni’s ‘zaddy’ status

Mariska Hargitay says she is well aware of Christopher Meloni’s “zaddy” title. The “Law & Order” star was asked during an interview with “Access Hollywood” shared on Oct. 27 her thoughts the newfound attention his former co-star has gained. “Listen, you have to...
TheDailyBeast

Ron Howard on the Spectacular ‘Thirteen Lives’ and Why He’s Still Shocked by the ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Backlash

Ron Howard is debating how humble his humblebrag should be. (One would think that, once you get to be Ron Howard, you’d feel secure in some healthy boasting, but here we are.) After some starting and stopping, he goes for it: Thirteen Lives tested higher with audiences—meaning more positively—than any film he’s directed in his entire career.
Rihanna makes return to music with new single ‘Lift Me Up’

Rihanna is making her long-awaited return to music this week, confirming she has a new single coming out on Friday. The song, titled, “Lift Me Up” will be a part of the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.Oct. 27, 2022.
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have ‘amicably finalized’ their divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen jointly announced on Oct. 28 that they have officially ended their 13-year marriage. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback wrote on his Instagram Story. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
Rebel Wilson addresses newspaper's 'grubby' behavior after press council ruling: 'We move on'

Rebel Wilson is speaking out after the Sydney Morning Herald acknowledged that it breached the principles of the Australian Press Council in an article regarding her same-sex relationship. After Wilson revealed her relationship with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma in June 2022, Andrew Hornery, a columnist for the outlet, published an...
Attention: Harry Styles has a full-fledged squid body in his new music video

The music video for Harry Styles' hit song "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" dropped Thursday, Oct. 27 — and fans. are. freaking. out. But not just over Styles' upbeat song, or a new music video for "Harry's House," or a new outfit. Not only is Styles sporting a full-on...
Adult Ralphie revisits childhood home in new ‘Christmas Story’ sequel pics

We triple dog dare you not to get excited about the first glimpse of an adult Ralphie from the highly-anticipated sequel to the holiday classic "A Christmas Story." The photos are the first scenes of Peter Billingsley, 51, reprising his iconic role of Ralphie Parker in the upcoming HBO Max movie "A Christmas Story Christmas," which depicts a grown-up Ralphie returning to his childhood home for the holidays in 1973 following the death of his father.
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt found love on reality TV. After first connecting on "Bachelor in Paradise," the Bachelor Nation alums are officially married. On Instagram, the couple shared a video of themselves being pronounced married at a New York City courthouse. At that moment, they laugh, pull off their masks and give each other a big kiss.
