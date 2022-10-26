SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, is proud to announce Civil Engineering Project Manager Aaron Schmitt, PE, as the lead for the Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022 project. Each year, Leadership Dorchester, an 11-month intensive and comprehensive study of the political, civic, economic, and social dynamics in action within Dorchester, nominates one class member to lead the initiative on a project that gives back to the community. Aaron led the Class of 2022 on their chosen project to provide a pavilion to Dorchester Heritage Center.

