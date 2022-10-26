ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

crbjbizwire.com

SeamonWhiteside Employee Selected as Lead Project Manager for Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022’s Landmark Project

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, is proud to announce Civil Engineering Project Manager Aaron Schmitt, PE, as the lead for the Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022 project. Each year, Leadership Dorchester, an 11-month intensive and comprehensive study of the political, civic, economic, and social dynamics in action within Dorchester, nominates one class member to lead the initiative on a project that gives back to the community. Aaron led the Class of 2022 on their chosen project to provide a pavilion to Dorchester Heritage Center.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Three community gardens coming to Tri-County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident United Way is an organization whose mission is to be a catalyst for community transformation. Officials say one of the latest ways they plan to meet this goal is by increasing access to fresh produce in communities that lack these resources. Trident United Way’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
bcsdschools.net

Daniel Island School named an 'i-Ready Super School'

They might not have realized it, but Daniel Island School’s middle school students have been participating in a contest. The contest involves a software program called i-Ready, an online assessment and instruction tool teachers use to support students in reading and math proficiency. In the contest, students were monitored for following their i-Ready lessons and completing tasks within a certain amount of time per week.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston proposing major cost of living adjustments for employees in 2023 budget

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is proposing up to 13% cost-of-living increases for city employees in the 2023 budget. Firefighters in Charleston have been asking the city for a pay increase, even demonstrating at city hall, for nearly a year. John Baker with the Charleston Association of Firefighters Local 61 said they are grateful the measures are going before the Charleston City Council.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

GOP chairman kicked out of Republican club over school board endorsements

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Maurice Washington is no longer welcome as a member of the Greater Lowcountry Republican Club. “It was quite a surprise,” Washington said. “You get something in the mail without the opportunity to talk about it or the courtesy of a call. My reaction to it is that it is crazy.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County resident honored in NAACP Woman of the Year Pageant

PRESS RELEASE - On October 8, 2022 the NAACP held their Annual Convention, Civil Rights Conference, Freedom Fund Celebration, and Woman of the Year Pageant. Colleton County NAACP Branch Woman of the Year contestant, Suhailah Beyah, was named first runner up. Suhailah would like to all who supported her, which...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SC Ports unveils master plan for Union Pier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -- South Carolina Ports held the final of three community engagement meetings Thursday at the Gaillard Center where they shared the working master plan of Union Pier with CEO Barbara Melvin, Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of the design team speaking. The main principles in the master...
CHARLESTON, SC
communitytimessc.com

Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center

Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
LAKE CITY, SC
manninglive.com

Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney

The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

CPD seeking info on King Street Assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is working to identify two people in reference to an October 23 assault. According to CPD, the incident happened near 565 King Street. CPD said that neither of the individuals are wanted and did not specify whether they were involved...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley restaurant announces plans to shut down after 15 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A popular restaurant in West Ashley serving up soup, salad and sandwiches is preparing to close its doors for the last time. Ladles Soups, located 3125 Bees Ferry Road in Charleston, will close down on Thursday at 8 p.m., according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Get your flu shot — virus is surging, officials say

Hospitals across the state are seeing an influx of flu patients. Meanwhile, other virus outbreaks like respiratory issues among young children and the omicron Covid-19 variant still rage on. Health officials are urging people to get flu shots to ensure they don’t get the illness. Some worry of a further...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coastal Carolina Fair opens in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The annual Coastal Carolina Fair is underway at Exchange Park in Ladson. Most fairgoers have their eyes and stomachs on fair food for the first day. “They always have good food and it’s just a good time to spend with family. They have a little arts and crafts center where you can […]
LADSON, SC

