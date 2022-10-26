HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in Mountain View but has not yet been claimed. The ticket was purchased on Oct. 26 at the Anchor C-Store at 1216 E. Highway 60 in Mountain View. Whoever purchased the ticket has until April 24, 2023 to claim their prize. The winning numbers are […]

