Iron County police arrest man they say threatened to shoot bus with AR-15
IRON COUNTY, Mo. — The Iron County Sheriff's Office and Annapolis Police Department arrested a man Friday afternoon after he threatened to shoot a bus. The Sheriff's Office received a call at about 3:00 p.m. Friday regarding a man armed with an AR-15 threatening to cause harm to others. He was dressed in camouflage.
Man threatens to shoot school bus in rural Missouri
A man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to shoot a school bus Friday afternoon in rural Missouri.
KFVS12
Doniphan man killed in early morning crash
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 on Highway 142, about four miles east of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert D. Widding was traveling east...
Man dead after head-on truck collision with allegedly drunk driver in Wright County
MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County. Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a […]
kbsi23.com
Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying person in photos
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a person in surveillance photos. If you know the identity of the individual in the photos, you are asked to contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 238-2633 or private message the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Soldier on leave found guilty in Missouri murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A soldier is now facing life in prison after being found guilty of murder by a Dunklin County, Missouri jury. Brant Winkle, 28, of Hornersville, MO has been sentenced on first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges by a jury on October 28. Winkle was found guilty in the shooting death of […]
KTLO
Business owners help law enforcement capture man who shot out windows
A Fulton County man has been arrested for vandalizing a Mountain Home area business thanks to some investigative work by the business owners. Baxter County deputies have arrested 20-year-old Jordan Allen Pewitt of Elizabeth for allegedly shooting out multiple windows of the Masketeers business on U.S. Highway 62/412 East. According...
Winning Powerball ticket bought, unclaimed in Mountain View
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in Mountain View but has not yet been claimed. The ticket was purchased on Oct. 26 at the Anchor C-Store at 1216 E. Highway 60 in Mountain View. Whoever purchased the ticket has until April 24, 2023 to claim their prize. The winning numbers are […]
Kait 8
Haunts: Senath Light and Crybaby Bridge
SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) - A short drive across the Arkansas border sits Senath, Missouri. A town with the slogan “Cotton Country”, but also a town where scary rumors float around or even light up the sky. “I’ve never seen the light, but I’ve talked to a lot of...
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
kbsi23.com
First Nicole M. Hall Scholarship for Practical Nursing awarded to Three Rivers College student
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – As the need for nurses increases amid a growing nationwide shortage, Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff is working to support future nurses by establishing a new scholarship. The first ever Nicole M. Hall Scholarship for Practical Nursing was awarded to Toni Boyd. Nursing professor...
Kait 8
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chain pizza restaurant in Jonesboro has permanently closed. According to a media release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development Cici’s Pizza has closed for good. “We are saddened at the news of Cici’s Pizza permanently closing,” said Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate...
